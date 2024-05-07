Morsa Images/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Outlook

Evertec, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) provides a range of payment processing services in Latin America and the Caribbean regions.

I previously wrote about EVTC in March 2023 with a Hold outlook on services inflation and an apparent full valuation of the stock.

The company is pushing into Brazil with its Sinqia acquisition, but Brazil’s economic growth has come to a stop, so I’m not convinced that the acquisition will add improved organic growth and net performance.

I remain Neutral - Hold on EVTC for the near term.

Evertec’s Market And Approach

Per a 2023 market research report by Mordor Intelligence, the South America regional market for mobile payments was forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 24.5% from 2022 to 2027.

The primary reasons for this forecasted growth in demand are an expected increase in Internet penetration and the continued growing use of smartphones by consumers for a growing number of tasks.

The increase in breadth of alternative payment options that were pulled forward as a result of the pandemic has enabled growing use by consumers.

However, security issues continue to be top of mind for business owners and payment processors, as there has been a high percentage of Latin America-based digital accounts that have been fake.

Large industry vendors include:

PagSeguro

Pix

PicPay Payment Institution

MercadoLibre

Nubank

Elo

Others.

Evertec’s primary business segments are shown here:

Payment services

Merchant acquisition

Business solutions.

The firm seeks to obtain new customers in the industries of financials, retailers, restaurants, government agencies, tourism and insurance carriers.

Recent Financial Trends And Valuation

Total revenue by quarter (columns) has risen due to the acquisition of Sinqia, which enables Evertec to grow its payment services in Brazil; Operating income by quarter (line) has turned up in the most recent quarter because of stronger operating leverage and higher revenue.

Gross profit margin by quarter (green line) has trended lower as a result of lower contribution from its Merchant Acquiring segment and the sale of some higher margin assets; Selling and G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue by quarter (orange line) have trended higher due to increased expenses associated with the Sinqia deal, although the most recent quarter saw a fall in percentage terms in corporate expenses year-over-year.

Earnings per share (Diluted) have trended lower over time as margins have dropped, at least in the short term.

(All data in the above charts is GAAP.)

For balance sheet results, the firm ended the quarter with $293.7 million in cash and equivalents and $1.05 billion in total debt.

Over the trailing twelve months, free cash flow was an impressive $183 million and capital expenditures were $22.8 million. The company paid $27.5 million in stock-based compensation in the last four quarters.

The table below shows a number of major metrics that I find helpful in determining valuation inputs:

Metric Amount EV/Sales ("FWD") 3.7 EV/EBITDA ("FWD") 9.6 Price/Sales ("TTM") 3.2 Revenue Growth ("YoY") 17.9% Net Income Margin 8.9% EBITDA Margin 27.9% Market Capitalization $2,340,000,000 Enterprise Value $3,150,000,000 Operating Cash Flow $205,750,000 Earnings Per Share (Fully Diluted) $0.99 2024 FWD EPS Estimate $2.90 Rev. Growth Estimate ("FWD") 13.8% Free Cash Flow/Share ("TTM") $1.73 Seeking Alpha Quant Score Sell - 2.03 Click to enlarge

Using reasonable assumptions, my discounted cash flow ("DCF") calculation is as follows:

GuruFocus

I assumed forward earnings of $2.90 per share (consensus) and a discount rate of 11% (4.5% 10-year treasury plus 5.5% equity risk premium), which suggests the stock may be fully valued at its current price of around $37.00.

Why I’m Neutral On Evertec

Evertec has taken some strategic decisions to sacrifice margin in the near term to grow the company over the longer term.

Its Sinqia deal will help the firm expand its offerings to Sinqia’s 900 customers in Brazil and is one example of producing lower margins but having greater growth potential.

However, U.S. dollar-based investors may see less benefit from the firm’s focus on Brazil, as the Brazilian Real has a long history of depreciating against the dollar, illustrated in the chart below:

XE.com

Additionally, the company is making acquisition moves to grow its business opportunities. But organic growth has been more difficult.

I understand that leadership is focusing on complementary acquisitions, and maybe they will produce durable organic growth when combined with its existing service offerings.

But, Brazil’s GDP growth rate has slowed to a halt in recent quarters after a generally lower trend, per the chart here:

Trading Economics

So, I don’t have a lot of confidence in Evertec, Inc.’s approach to double down on Brazil in a slowing economic environment.

Add to that the apparent full valuation of the stock on a reasonable organic growth rate assumption, and I’m left with a Neutral - Hold outlook for the near term future on Evertec, Inc.