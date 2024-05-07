Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (MD) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.45K Followers

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 7, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Charles Lynch - SVP, Finance and Strategy
James Swift - Chief Executive Officer
Marc Richards - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Pito Chickering - Deutsche Bank
Kevin Fischbeck - Bank of America

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Pediatrix Medical Group 2024 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participant lines are in a listen-only mode, later there will be an opportunity for your questions. Instructions will be given at that time. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded for digitized replay.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Charles Lynch. Please go ahead.

Charles Lynch

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to our call. I'll quickly read through our forward-looking statements and then we'll get into our content.

Certain statements and information during this conference call may be deemed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and assessments made by pediatrics' management in light of their experience and assessment of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate.

Any forward-looking statements made during this call are made as of today, and Pediatrix undertakes no duty to update or revise any such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Important factors that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from forward-looking statements are described in the company's filings with the SEC, including the sections entitled Risk Factors.

In today's remarks by management, we will be discussing non-GAAP financial metrics. A reconciliation of

