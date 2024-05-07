Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Q1 2024 Results Conference Call May 7, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Tina Ventura - Chief IRO
Bill Sibold - CEO
Mardi Dier - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Yasmeen Rahimi - Piper Sandler
Eli Merle - UBS
Liisa Bayko - Evercore
Jay Olson - Oppenheimer
Ritu Baral - TD Cowen
Thomas Smith - Leerink Partners
Akash Tewari - Jefferies
Jon Wolleben - Citizens
Andrea Tan - Goldman Sachs

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Madrigal Pharmaceuticals First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to introduce Ms. Tina Ventura, Chief Investor Relations Officer. Please go ahead.

Tina Ventura

Thank you, Lisa. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us to discuss Madrigal's first quarter 2024 earnings call. We issued a press release this morning. There's also a supplementary slide deck that accompanies this webcast and that will post immediately following the call on the Investor Relations section of our website.

On the call with me today is Bill Sibold, Chief Executive Officer; and Mardi Dier, Chief Financial Officer. They'll provide prepared remarks, and then we'll take your questions. We're shooting to keep today's call to about 45 minutes. Please note we'll be making certain forward-looking statements today. We refer you to our SEC filings for a discussion of the risks that may cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Bill.

Bill Sibold

Well, thanks, Tina. Good morning, and thanks to everyone for joining the call today. Before we begin, I wanted to take a moment to acknowledge Dr. Stephen Harrison, who passed away at the end of April. Becky and I attended his celebration of life last week. Stephen was a leader in the field and

