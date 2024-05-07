The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.45K Followers

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript May 7, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Alexia Quadrani - EVP of IR
Bob Iger - CEO
Hugh Johnston - Senior EVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Steven Cahall - Wells Fargo
Ben Swinburne - Morgan Stanley
Jessica Reif Ehrlich - Bank of America Securities
Robert Fishman - MoffettNathanson
Kannan Venkateshwar - Barclays
John Hodulik - UBS
David Karnovsky - JPMorgan
Michael Morris - Guggenheim

Operator

Good day, and welcome to The Walt Disney Company's Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today’s presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note, today's event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Alexia Quadrani, Executive Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Alexia Quadrani

Good morning. It's my pleasure to welcome everybody to The Walt Disney Company's second quarter 2024 earnings call. Our press release was issued earlier this morning and is available on our website at www.disney.com/investors. Today's call is being webcast, and a replay and transcript, as well as the second-quarter earnings presentation will all be made available on our website after the call.

Joining me for today's call are Bob Iger, Disney's Chief Executive Officer, and Hugh Johnston, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Following comments from Bob and Hugh, we will be happy to take some of your questions.

So with that, let me turn the call over to Bob to get started.

Bob Iger

Thank you, Alexia, and good morning, everyone. Our strong performance in Q2 demonstrates we are delivering on our strategic priorities while building for the future. Overall, this was another impressive quarter for us, with adjusted earnings per share up 30% compared to prior year. And I'm pleased

Recommended For You

About DIS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DIS

Trending Analysis

Trending News