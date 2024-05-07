Jonathan Kitchen

Schrödinger, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SDGR) first quarter earnings were somewhat disappointing, although it is difficult to read much into this given tough market conditions and the lumpy nature of the company's revenue. More importantly, Schrödinger is rapidly becoming a drug discovery company with a highly attractive software business on the side. Investors still aren't treating Schrödinger like a pharmaceutical company though, despite the shift in the company's priorities.

The last time I wrote about Schrödinger I suggested that conservative guidance may have set the stock up for a strong 2024, but that losses associated with the drug discovery business would continue to weigh on the share price. This has certainly been the case so far, with the stock continuing to fall, despite an attractive valuation.

Market Conditions

Market conditions remain tough for vendors serving pharmaceutical and biotech companies, particularly with higher inflation readings in early 2024 contributing to expectations of higher for longer interest rates. The cost of capital is a significant concern for biotech investors at the moment, with rising rates generally leading to lower stock prices.

Figure 1: XBI and Treasury Yield Correlation (Source: Created by author using data from Yahoo Finance)

Schrödinger continues to be impacted by this, across both its software and drug discovery businesses. China is a particular area of weakness at the moment, with renewals dropping off recently, but this is a relatively small part of Schrödinger's business. More broadly, there has been a growing number of small companies that are not renewing. This trend has now stabilized, but Schrödinger hasn't seen a rebound in new inquiries.

While it is easy to blame weakness on the macro environment, not all companies are being impacted to the same extent. For example, Simulations Plus, Inc. (SLP) was fairly upbeat on its first quarter earnings call, suggesting that while conditions vary across customer segments, the market has improved over the past 12 months. Simulations Plus' clients are still cautious regarding spending, but the company has seen a pickup in RFPs.

Schrödinger Business Updates

Schrödinger continues to advance the capabilities of its platform and believes that there is a viable path to driving multimillion dollar increases in contract size. This covers a range of areas, like:

Refining the structure of proteins that lack experimental data.

Support for biologicals.

Enterprise informatics.

Predicting drug toxicity risks before animal or human studies is likely to be an increasingly important requirement going forward and Schrödinger is working on computational solutions to address this. Schrödinger wants to enable structural drug design for every protein in the human genome, initially focusing on targets known to cause serious side effects.

Schrödinger is reportedly in discussion with multiple biopharma companies about increasing adoption of its platform. This should be a given based on Schrödinger's software revenue guidance for 2024 and the company's current struggle to attract and retain smaller customers.

While Schrödinger's initial entry into drug discovery appears to have been driven by a desire to demonstrate the capabilities of its software, this is increasingly becoming a core part of the business. Schrödinger continues to dedicate more resources to drug discovery and is prioritizing proprietary programs. The company's first two proprietary programs are progressing through clinical trials, with data expected later in 2024 or in early 2025. Schrödinger has expanded its SGR-1505 phase 1 study to 15 sites globally and dose escalation is ongoing. The SGR-2921 phase 1 dose escalation study is also ongoing.

Schrödinger also recently announced IND clearance for SGR-3515 (Wee1/Myt1 inhibitor). Preclinical data demonstrated sustained tumor growth inhibition and a favorable safety profile. Schrödinger expects to begin patient enrollment for a phase 1 study in the third quarter.

Schrödinger also has a number of pre-clinical programs which are progressing, including inhibitors of EGFR, C797S, PRMT5-MTA and NLRP3. Schrödinger believes that it is on track to select development candidates to support an additional IND submission in 2025.

Figure 2: Schrödinger Programs (Source: Schrodinger)

While Schrödinger has deemphasized the collaboration side of its business, the company has a number of pre-clinical programs and programs in clinical trials. This is important as Schrödinger stands to benefit from both milestones and royalties. It also helps to validate Schrödinger's approach to drug discovery.

It is not all positive on this front, though. The rights to an SOS1 inhibitor discovered as part of a collaboration program with BMS recently reverted to Schrödinger, which was attributed to a portfolio prioritization decision. This comes after BMS returned two oncology discovery collaboration programs to Schrödinger in the third quarter of 2023. Schrödinger suggested that this was for strategic reasons and that the programs were still promising from a technical perspective. Even if data from these programs isn't particularly compelling, it shouldn't be a concern for investors. Schrödinger's approach aims to improve drug discovery, but most programs should still be expected to fail.

Figure 3: Schrödinger Partner Programs (Source: Schrodinger)

Financial Analysis

Schrödinger generated 36.6 million USD revenue in the first quarter, roughly a 44% decline YoY, driven by a 90% decline in drug discovery revenue. The decline in drug discovery revenue was in large part due to the prior year's comparable period benefitting from a large collaboration milestone payment. While software revenue was only up modestly YoY, it was impacted by a number of renewals that moved out into the second quarter. Hosted software also increased 60% YoY, which is likely a modest headwind at the moment.

Software revenue is expected to be $31-33 million in the second quarter, representing roughly 9% YoY growth at the midpoint. Total revenue is expected to decline 5% in 2024, with 6-13% software revenue growth and over a 40% drop in drug discovery revenue. Operating expenses are expected to increase in the 8-12% range, resulting in a meaningful deterioration in profitability.

Figure 4: Schrödinger Revenue (Source: Created by author using data from Schrodinger)

Schrödinger's Drug Discovery gross profit margin declined significantly in the first quarter on the back of lower revenue. Schrödinger has been shifting expenses out of Drug Discovery revenue and into R&D, but there are still fixed costs and margins are highly dependent on scale.

Figure 5: Schrödinger Gross Profit Margins (Source: Created by author using data from Schrodinger)

R&D expenses amounted to $51 million in the first quarter, up nearly 25% YoY, driven by higher headcount and CRO expenses. This situation is likely to continue as Schrödinger progresses candidates through clinical trials and will result in larger operating losses, particularly during periods where the company does not recognize any downstream value from its Drug Discovery business.

Figure 6: Schrödinger Operating Expenses (Source: Created by author using data from Schrodinger)

Schrödinger still has $436 million in cash and marketable securities on the balance sheet, providing the company with a sizeable runway. In addition, Schrödinger potentially stands to benefit from milestones and royalties and if the company achieves success in the clinic, may choose to monetize one of its assets.

Conclusion

Schrödinger's share price is suffering at the moment due to a combination of weak software growth and rapidly rising expenses. Schrödinger is in the process of building a sizeable drug discovery business though, which is largely responsible for the company's current losses. Whether the company's investment in drug discovery pays off remains to be seen, but the market currently appears to be placing little to no value on this initiative.

Schrödinger's software business would likely have a greater valuation as a standalone business than Schrödinger's current enterprise value. Many companies offering simulation software with similar growth profiles to Schrödinger trade on revenue multiples in excess of 10. In addition to its software business and proprietary drug candidates, Schrödinger is eligible for billions of dollars in milestones and has 12 programs in which it is eligible for a royalty on sales.

At this stage, it is unclear what will cause Schrödinger's stock to rerate, though. Losses will remain elevated for the foreseeable future and software growth is unlikely to bounce back until interest rates decline. Positive phase 1 data may help to boost the stock but so far, the market isn't paying much attention to Schrödinger's proprietary pipeline.