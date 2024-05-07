Datadog, Inc. (DDOG) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2024 11:37 AM ETDatadog, Inc. (DDOG) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.45K Followers

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 7, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Yuka Broderick - Vice President, Investor Relations
Olivier Pomel - Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer
David Obstler - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Sanjit Singh - Morgan Stanley
Mark Murphy - JPMorgan
Kash Rangan - GS
Raimo Lenschow - Barclays
Matt Hedberg - RBC
Fatima Boolani - Citi
Brent Thill - Jefferies
Jake Roberge - William Blair
Karl Keirstead - UBS
Brad Reback - Stifel
Koji Ikeda - Bank of America Securities
Peter Weed - Bernstein
Eric Heath - KeyBanc
Andrew Nowinski - Wells Fargo
Mike Cikos - Needham

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the First Quarter 2024 Datadog Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there'll be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Yuka Broderick, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Yuka Broderick

Thank you, Marvin. Good morning, and thank you for joining us to review Datadog's first quarter 2024 financial results, which we announced in our press release issued this morning.

Joining me on the call today are Olivier Pomel, Datadog's Co-Founder and CEO; and David Obstler, Datadog's CFO.

During this call, we will make forward-looking statements, including statements related to our future financial performance, our outlook for the second quarter and fiscal year 2024 and related notes and assumptions, our gross margins and operating margins, our product capabilities, our ability to capitalize on market opportunities and usage optimization trends. The words anticipate, believe, continue, estimate, expect, intend, will, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements or similar indications of future expectations. These statements reflect our views only as of today and are subject to

Recommended For You

About DDOG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DDOG

Trending Analysis

Trending News