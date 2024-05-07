agnormark/iStock via Getty Images

The Q1 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX) is finally underway, and one of the first companies to report its results was Centamin plc (OTCPK:CELTF). The company had a softer start to the year overall with just ~21.6% of its planned annual guidance, and the unfavorable timing of sales led to lower revenue and lower margins year-over-year. However, this was largely expected because of Centamin's back-end weighted guidance and the company has a robust project in the pipeline capable of turning it into a ~700,000 ounce gold producer. In this update, we'll dig into the Q1 results, recent developments, and where Centamin's updated low-risk buy zone lies:

Sukari Mineralization - Company Website

Centamin Q1 2024 Production

Centamin released its Q1 2024 results last month, reporting quarterly production of ~104,800 ounces of gold, a 1% decline year-over-year. The lower production was related to fewer tonnes mined underground at significantly lower grades and much lower open-pit grades, with a further impact on grades because of processing some material previously thought to be waste. These lower grades more than offset the higher throughput of ~3.07 million tonnes processed and grades came in slightly lower, primarily because of lower feed grade overall (87.7% vs. 88.8% in Q1 2023). The result is that Centamin is sitting at just ~21.6% of its annual guidance midpoint of 485,000 ounces, but this was largely expected for those that paid attention to FY2024 guidance, which called for a "minor weighting towards H2."

Centamin Quarterly Gold Production - Company Filings, Author's Chart

Digging into the results a little closer, open-pit grades were impacted by higher waste to ore conversion in Stage 7, with ~1.8 million tonnes of low-grade ore mined during the quarter. This allowed for a lower strip ratio or 4.1 to 1.0 but resulted in significantly lower grades mined and also impacted processed grades in the period. Unfortunately, this occurred in a quarter when Centamin was focused on ventilation upgrades with the installation of additional fans to ultimately support its underground expansion to 1.4 million tonnes per annum. The result of focusing on improving ventilation in the quarter at the Amun/Horus and Ptah regions of the mine meant that material movement was lower, and underground grades came in much lower at 3.20 grams per tonne of gold vs. 4.02 grams per tonne of gold in Q1 2023 despite a higher ratio of stope/development ore mined in the period.

While this led to a weak quarter, Centamin has reiterated its FY2024 guidance of 470,000 to 500,000 ounces at $1,200/oz to $1,350/oz. In addition, the company still built on its cash position in the period with Q1 free cash flow of ~$10 million (benefiting from a higher gold price of $2,062/oz), resulting in a quarter-end cash balance of ~$167 million and one of the strongest balance sheets among its peers. Additionally, the company noted that it expects the waste to ore conversion rate will be lower than Q1 levels, with an increase in mined grades and feed grades over the coming quarters. And while it's unfortunate to see the lower production and sales in Q1, it worked out well given the push higher in the gold price, given that Centamin will be benefiting from a ~$200/oz higher gold price for ounces left in the ground and with delayed sales vs. Q1 levels.

Centamin Realized Gold Price & Free Cash Flow - Company Filings, Author's Chart

Costs & Margins

Moving over to costs and margins, Centamin reported all-in sustaining costs [AISC] of $1,519/oz in Q1, a 13% increase year-over-year and a significant jump from its FY2023 all-in sustaining costs of $1,205/oz which were down year-over-year (FY2022: $1,399/oz) while most of the sector reported higher costs. However, it's important to note that the jump in AISC was largely related to ~12,300 fewer ounces sold than produced due to a delayed shipment of gold with revenue to be recognized in Q2 (Q1 2024: $191.0 million). The result is that its all-in sustaining costs were divided over a much lower denominator, but if we adjust for this unfavorable timing, AISC were actually down slightly year-over-year at ~$1,334/oz.

"Our commitment to cost control meant our AISC on an absolute basis decreased 3% quarter-on-quarter and 6% year-over-year, albeit the lower production coupled with the timing of gold sales resulted in a temporary increase in reported unit costs." - Centamin Q1 2024 Results.

Centamin Quarterly AISC & AISC Margins - Company Filings, Author's Chart

Unfortunately, the spike in unit costs resulted in AISC margins declining to $543/oz vs. $554/oz in the year-ago period despite the benefit of a much higher average realized gold price ($2,062/oz vs. $1,902/oz). However, as stated above, this is not material and is due to the timing of sales and Centamin continues to do a phenomenal job improving its costs relative to the industry average. In fact, as the chart below shows, Centamin is expected to enjoy another year of below average AISC (~$1,280/oz estimates vs. ~$1,410/oz for the sector) and will see a further decline in 2025 with the benefit of its grid connection and higher ounces sold. Hence, investors should ignore the weak Q1 results and focus on the bigger picture, which is the potential for ~$1,000/oz AISC margins this year if the gold price remains above $2,300/oz.

Centamin Annual AISC vs. Estimated Industry Average - Company Filings, Author's Chart & Forward Estimates

Recent Developments

Looking at recent developments, it's been a busy past year for Centamin and FY2024 is expected to be another busy year. For starters, the company expects to start grid connection project construction in the second half of this year, which could provide ~$40 million in annual savings with reduced reliance on high-cost diesel power. Meanwhile, the company is working to submit a mining license application this summer for its Doropo Project in Côte d'Ivoire, ahead of a Definitive Feasibility Study that's expected to be completed by mid-2024. Finally, the company is working on a Solar Expansion study to increase its usage of solar power at Sukari and expects to provide an exploration update on its Eastern Desert Exploration [EDX] blocks later this year.

Doropo Project Gold Price Sensitivity - Company Website

Regarding a final investment decision for Doropo, this open-pit project was already looking very robust at more conservative gold price assumptions (26% IRR at $1,600/oz gold), it's looking even better today. This is because its After-Tax NPV (8%) has increased to ~$560 million at a $2,000/oz gold price and ~$620 million at $2,100/oz gold. This is a massive increase that has pushed the project's After-Tax NPV (8%) to Initial Capex ratio to a much more attractive 1.6 to 1.0 even after factoring in additional inflationary pressures. In summary, this looks like a project that's highly likely to be developed later this decade and will allow Centamin to justify a higher multiple as it benefits from a significant increase in free cash flow generation, lower AISC (*) and simultaneously sheds its single-asset producer status.

(*) Doropo's first-five year AISC is expected to come in at ~$960/oz per the Q2 2023 PFS or ~$1,030/oz when factoring in further inflationary pressures, ~30% below the expected FY2025 industry average of ~$1,450/oz. (*)

Finally, while investors can look forward to more results from Centamin's new EDX blocks later this year, the first pass of drilling results was already highly encouraging. This was evidenced by highlight intercepts of 46 meters at 3.3 grams per tonne of gold, 77 meters at 1.84 grams per tonne of gold, and 69 meters at 2.01 grams per tonne of gold at Little Sukari (28 kilometers from its Sukari Mine), and solid intercepts of 18 meters at 2.33 grams per tonne of gold and 15 meters at 1.46 grams per tonne of gold at Umm Majal (~23 kilometers away). And in the case of Little Sukari, the company noted that these zones were up to 60 meters wide over a strike length of 250 meters and occur from near surface to 230 meters down-dip.

EDX Targets - Centamin Presentation Little Sukari Cross Section - Company Website

So, with grades that exceed Sukari open-pit grades and a relatively short haul distance, there's certainly the potential for Little Sukari becoming a satellite operation to extend Sukari's mine life or to potentially displace some lower-grade ore. And as for how the "Little Sukari" target got its name, Centamin shared the following:

"Little Sukari derives its name from its geological and geochemical resemblance to the Sukari deposit, with mineralisation developed in a geochemically distinct granodioritic intrusive, emplaced in a shear zone that is developed within an ophiolitic "melange" succession like the wider host sequence at Sukari. The Little Sukari prospect is situated approximately 28km west of the Sukari Gold Mine."

Obviously, it's early to opine that a small target with some encouraging grades could be a multi-million ounce opportunity that's allowed Centamin to churn out considerable cash flow over the past decade with a significant mine life still ahead. Still, these results are very impressive for first-pass drilling with solid continuity, and there's certainly a lot for investors to look forward to when it comes to Centamin being cashed up for aggressive exploration with a treasure trove of targets left to test.

Valuation

Based on ~1160 million shares and a share price of US$1.56, Centamin trades at a market cap of ~$1.81 billion and an enterprise value of ~$1.64 billion. This makes Centamin one of the lower capitalization names in the 400,000 to 600,000 ounce per annum producer space, with this partially related to its profit-sharing agreement with the Egyptian Mineral Resource Authority [EMRA] which has a 50% ownership in the Sukari Gold Mine. However, its newly added EDX blocks carry much more favorable terms, and the company is set to see a significant increase in its attributable profit if it develops Doropo where Centamin has a 90% interest and is subject to sliding scale royalties (6% above $2,000/oz gold) in Côte d'Ivoire. Hence, while it currently only benefits from half of its production profile, this will change dramatically in the coming years if it green-lights Doropo and/or starts mining at satellite opportunities with its EDX blocks.

Centamin Valuation & Margins vs. Peers - FinBox

So, what's a fair value for the stock?

Using what I believe to be a fair multiple of 1.0x P/NAV and an estimated net asset value of ~$2.2 billion, I see a fair value for the stock of US$1.90. This points to a 22% upside from current levels or closer to 25% on a total return basis given its peer-leading dividend yield. Hence, while Centamin has enjoyed a strong run off its lows since I highlighted the stock as a Buy below US$1.01 in my August 2023 update, it could trade much higher if it were to trade up towards what I believe to be fair value. That said, I am looking for a minimum 35% discount to fair value for mid-tier producers outside Tier-1 ranked jurisdictions to ensure an adequate margin of safety. And if we apply this required discount to Centamin, its updated buy zone comes in at US$1.24 or lower.

Obviously, there's no guarantee that Centamin trades back below US$1.30 to move back into a buy zone. However, I am looking to pay the right price or pass. With a few other names trading at significant discounts to fair value and being left out of this gold rally for now, I remain focused elsewhere currently.

Summary

Centamin had a slow start to 2023 with lower grades (open-pit and underground), but the company has continued to do an excellent job containing costs, with over ~$180 million in cost savings realized since 2020 and further gains following its planned grid connection. And while unit costs spiked in Q1, which impacted margins, this was a one-off event with very unfavorable timing of gold sales that resulted in ~12% fewer ounces sold than planned in the period. On a positive note, H2 is set up to be much stronger for the company, FY2025 is shaping up to be a massive year with ~500,000 ounces at lower costs, and the operation will get even better in FY2026 with the planned underground expansion to ~1.4 million tonnes per annum.

Looking out longer-term, Sukari has the potential to displace lower grade feed with higher-grade satellite feed if it can delineate a mid-grade deposit near Sukari at its EDX Blocks, and it's set to see production push above the 700,000 ounce mark in peak years if it can bring Doropo online. Hence, with a growing production profile combined with improving margins and a phenomenal job by the Centamin team keeping a lid on costs while its peers have struggled, I see Centamin plc as a solid buy-the-dip candidate and a name worthy of consideration on any 20% plus pullbacks.

