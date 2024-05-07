Andy Sotiriou

Introduction

In their Q1 2024 earnings call, Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc.'s (NYSE:EPRT) CEO updated the 2024 adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) guidance to a range of $1.72 to $1.75 which implies a 5.15% growth in AFFO at the midpoint as compared to 2023. Please take a look at Table 1 for EPRT's AFFO yield using the AFFO estimate and the stock's closing price on May 6th 2024.

Table 1: AFFO Yield 2024 AFFO guidance at midpoint $1.735 Share price at the close on 5/6/24 $27.15 AFFO Yield 6.39% Click to enlarge

Source: Seeking Alpha

EPRT has a fixed income instrument that exchanged hands on May 2nd, 2024 at a yield of 6.52%. Please see Table 2.

Table: 2 EPRT Fixed Income Instrument Description Maturity Last Traded Yield Last Trade Date S&P Rating EPRT 2.95% Note 7/15/2031 6.52% 5/2/2024 BBB- Click to enlarge

Source: Finra.org

In Table 3, we compare the yield on the fixed income instrument with the AFFO yield.

Table: 3 EPRT Fixed Income v. Equity AFFO Yield Fixed Income Yield 6.39% 6.52% Click to enlarge

Finance is based on several fundamental precepts, one of which is a balance of risk and return. When you can earn more yield in an instrument that is less risky, it may be time to reevaluate the investment thesis for a stock.

We first published an article on EPRT on July 14, 2023. We had recommended a position in the stock on the basis of the business generating a positive investment spread and a total return potential that exceeded the opportunity cost of the equity investment. At the time, the US 10-year treasury was 3.86% and a meaningful positive spread between the AFFO yield and their cost of debt was observed. In this article, we review the investment case for EPRT in light of the elevated interest rate environment. The level of interest rates affects both the attractiveness of the equity as an investment option and also the operating performance of the REIT. With respect to the relative attractiveness as an investment option, we compare the historic cap rates against the US 10-year treasury and infer what this could mean for the stock moving forward. With respect to the operating performance of EPRT, we consider the capitalization rate, or cap rate, that they are able to achieve in the current environment and compare that with their cost of capital. We find that because the investment spread is not positive, accretive acquisitions may be difficult to achieve. We support our finding with an estimate of the net asset value per share and conclude that, at the current price, the shares do not adequately compensate the investor for the risk assumed in the equity investment. Investors should hold until there is an adequate margin of safety.

REITs and Interest Rates

Please take a look at Exhibit 1 which presents the spread between the implied cap rate of the Free-Standing Retail subsector and the US 10-year treasury from January 2001 to December 2023. The figures for the US 10-year treasury are lagged four quarters. We found a higher R-squared with the lag and interpret it to mean that it takes about four quarters for a move in the US 10-year treasury to impact the implied cap rate.

Exhibit 1: Nareit and St. Lous Federal Reserve

Source: NAREIT T-tracker, St. Louis Federal Reserve

The average spread between the US 10-year treasury and the implied cap rate during the period was 350 basis points. For Q4 2023, the latest available, that spread was only 233 basis points. Having a narrower-than-usual spread is a headwind for REITs in the subsector. This suggests that the premium that investors have historically demanded given the risk profile of the asset class is narrower than usual. Investors could reposition their portfolio by buying relatively higher-yielding fixed income instruments and selling the REITs, which would depress the share prices of REITs in the subsector. Another data point that supports this finding is that for the time period from January 2001 up until December 2023, the dividend yield of the FTSE NAREIT Equity Free Standing Index was, on average, 60 basis points above the effective yield of the ICE BofA BBB US Corporate Index. In April of this year, the yield on the REIT index was below the effective yield of the fixed income index by 32 basis points.

Let us look at how interest rates impact EPRT business in particular.

EPRT's Business Strategy

There are four REITs* in the NAREIT Free Standing Retail subsector that have a long-term issuer rating that is of investment grade. Of the four, EPRT is the only one that focuses on middle market companies in industries that are service-oriented and experience-based. Generally, EPRT's tenants have somewhere between 10 and 250 locations and have annual revenues of $20 million to $1 billion. Most of these tenants have credit that is not rated by the major credit rating agencies and, partly because of it, they are underserved from a capital accessibility point of view. EPRT steps in and offers them financing in the form of a sale and leaseback transaction. This strategy has enabled EPRT to command higher cap rates for their transactions. By contrast, some of EPRT's peers have tenants that are some of the largest companies in the world. For a tenant like Walmart Inc. (WMT), the availability of relatively cheap financing is plentiful. For the typical EPRT tenant, such as a car wash operator, it isn't. This is why EPRT's cap rates are usually higher than its peers.

Note: The three other REITs are Realty Income Corporation (O), NNN REIT, Inc. (NNN), Agree Realty Corporation (ADC).

Source: EPRT 10-K for 2023

While EPRT can command a higher cap rate, there is a drawback to this strategy. EPRT's tenants are in the consumer discretionary sector of the economy and, in an inflationary environment, there is a natural concern about the ability of the company to maintain margins when their tenants rely on discretionary spending. The opposite dynamic is also true. In a moderate to declining inflationary environment, companies that have exposure to consumer discretionary tend to do well because spending is stimulated and people spend more on discretionary items. This dynamic is evident in EPRT's beta statistic. EPRT's stock has a beta statistic of 1.24 versus 1.0 for the market as a whole. For every increase or decrease in the market, EPRT's corresponding move is statistically more pronounced. We shall return to this later.

Sale and Leaseback

EPRT provides financing to their tenants in the form of a sale and leaseback transaction. Briefly, in a sale and leaseback, the REIT acquires a property and leases it back to the seller-tenant. By selling the property, the seller-tenant frees up capital to redeploy in their core business and perhaps improve their return on capital employed-related ratios. For a car wash operator, if they can sell the land under their facility and rent it back on acceptable terms, they can free up the capital to open other car wash locations. For the REIT that acquires the property and leases it to the car wash operator, the transaction makes sense if they can finance the acquisition of the land for less than the rental income they can earn. The lower the cost to finance the transaction and the higher the rental income the wider the economic profit for the REIT. Evaluating the width of the spread between income earned and the cost to finance the acquisition is an important barometer in gauging where the business sits in the current environment. The cost to finance can be broken down into the cost of debt capital and the cost of equity capital.

Let us look at this in some detail.

EPRT's Cap Rates and Cost of Capital

For Q1 2024, EPRT disclosed that they engaged in $249 million in investments through 36 separate transactions at a weighted average cash yield of 8.1%. We shall use the cash yield as our proxy for the cap rate achieved in Q1. Further, EPRT's management suggested that yield expansion was probably going to be flat for the rest of the year. For EPRT to engage in accretive acquisitions going forward, their cost of capital should be less than 8.1%.

Cost of Capital: Debt

From Table 2 earlier, we have already seen that should EPRT tap debt markets to finance the transaction, their cost of debt would be in the neighborhood of 6.52%.

Cost of Capital: Equity

There are different methods and philosophies around calculating the cost of equity. We use the Capital Asset Pricing Model (CAPM) in which we add a spread to the risk-free rate and scale the spread by the beta statistic of the stock. Please take a look at Table 4.

Table 4: Cost of Equity estimate using the Capital Asset Pricing Model Beta US 10-year Treasury Equity Risk Premium Cost of Equity EPRT 1.24 4.49% 3.50% 8.83% Click to enlarge

Source: www.cnbc.com for the US 10-year treasury

The beta statistic we have already touched on. It is a reflection of EPRT's exposure to the consumer discretionary sector. EPRT's stock movements is more pronounced than the market beta of 1.0. The beta statistic was arrived at by regressing the monthly returns of EPRT against the FTSE NAREIT Free Standing Index from January 2019 to December 2023. EPRT went public in the middle of 2018. Conceptually, having a beta statistic of 1.24 will increase the cost of equity of EPRT because investors will demand some more return to make up for the increased volatility of the stock in relation to the market.

For the risk-free rate, I use the US 10-year treasury which is a commonly used proxy for the risk-free rate.

The equity risk premium is simply the 350-basis point spread observed between the implied cap rate of the Free-Standing Retail subsector and 10-year treasury as mentioned at the top of the article in Exhibit 1. It is a measure of the premium required by investors over the 10-year treasury given the risk profile of the asset class.

Using these inputs, we estimate that the cost of EPRT to secure equity financing would be 8.83% in the current environment.

EPRT's Weighted Average Cost of Capital

When EPRT raises capital for a potential acquisition, they are probably going to raise a mix of debt and equity capital that is consistent with their business profile. Please take a look at Table 5 for their capital structure.

Table 5: Capital Structure ($ in thousands) Form $ % Net Debt $1,600,836 25.11% Equity Common Stock and OP Units 175,860,233 Share Price 5/6/2024 $27.15 Equity $4,774,605 74.89% Total Capitalization $6,375,441 Click to enlarge

Should EPRT raise capital for an acquisition, they will likely raise capital at about the 25% to 75% ratio of debt capital versus equity capital.

Using their cost of debt, cost of equity and their capital structure, we estimate EPRT's cost of capital to be 8.25%.

Table 6: Weighted Average Cost of Capital ('WACC') Weight of Debt 25.11% Cost of Debt 6.52% Weight of Equity 74.89% Cost of Equity 8.83% WACC 8.25% Click to enlarge

The tax shield normally included in the cost of capital calculation is ignored because REITs generally do not pay taxes at the corporate level.

In the next table, we compare their Q1 cap rate with their current cost of capital.

Table 7: Cap-WACC Cap Rate 8.10% WACC 8.25% Difference -0.15% Click to enlarge

Using the inputs in our framework, we have found that acquisitions would not be accretive under the current conditions. Recall that REITs are unable to retain meaningful amounts of capital by virtue of the REIT structure. Therefore, acquisition is an important aspect of how management can achieve AFFO growth. If the acquisitions are not accretive, this would act as a headwind for growth.

The spread is usually but not always positive in that the cap rate exceeds the cost of capital. If the spread is negative as it is here, it implies that there is an imbalance in the marketplace. Investing while this imbalance is present increases the riskiness of an investment. If the cap rate is less than the cost of capital then the cap rate will have to increase or the cost of capital would have to decrease. For the cost of capital to decrease, the interest rates would have to decrease, which is possible but an exogenous event. For cap rate to improve there would have to be an increase in the numerator (net operating income) or a decrease in the denominator (asset values). For the numerator to increase, rental income would have to increase which is constrained by contractual lease escalators as well as the capacity of tenants given that they are in the service-oriented, experience-based industries. Cap rates could also increase if the denominator goes down. It is the risk of a decrease in asset values that is of potential concern to investors and is the rationale behind why it is risky to invest in a REIT when the spread is negative.

In order to assess the likelihood of asset values going down, let us estimate EPRT's net asset value per share (NAVPS).

EPRT's Net Asset Value Per Share

Please take a look at Table 8 where we estimate the net operating asset per share for EPRT. We first estimate the net operating asset per share and then the nonoperating asset per share in Table 9. Combining the two, We estimate the net asset value per share (NAVPS) of $25.48 which is lower than where the stock is currently trading suggesting some overvaluation.

Table 8: Operating Asset Estimate ($ in thousands) Cash NOI $383,752 Cap Rate 8.10% Asset Value $4,737,679 Debt $1,600,836 Net Operating Asset $3,136,843 Shares outstanding 146,000,007 Net Operating Asset per Share $21.49 Click to enlarge

Table 9: Nonoperating Assets ($ in thousands) Construction in progress $121,633 Loans and direct financing lease receivables, net $235,905 Real estate investments held for sale $1,235 Cash and cash equivalents $79,161 Straight-line rent receivable $117,130 Rent receivables, prepaid expenses and other assets $27,491 Total $582,555 Shares Outstanding 146,000,007 Nonoperating Assets per Share $3.99 Click to enlarge

We separate the value of net operating assets and nonoperating assets because, in our portfolio, we attempt to purchase REIT shares close to the net operating asset per share which provides us with an in-built margin of safety. If we can purchase a REIT at a stock price close to the net operating asset value per share, then we are getting the nonoperating assets at some discount.

Conclusion

We have discussed items that point to EPRT's stock price being elevated in relation to the riskiness of the investment. First, the AFFO yield is lower than the recently traded yield on their fixed income instrument. If a fixed income instrument has a higher yield than the AFFO yield after accounting for the ~5% growth in AFFO for 2024, then it is fair to question the rationale for investing in the stock today.

Secondly, we have seen that the historic relationship between the cap rate and the US 10-year is narrower than usual. This dynamic is consistent with the historic relationship between the dividend yield on the FTSE NAREIT Equity Free Standing Index and the ICE BofA BBB US Corporate Index. Both suggest that Free-Standing REIT prices will be under pressure for some time.

We have also seen that a positive investment spread in the current environment cannot be demonstrated using their recent cap rate and their current cost of capital. Given that REITs in general require external growth to boost AFFO, the quality of AFFO growth is not as clear-cut as it was previously.

Finally, EPRT doesn't appear to be trading at a discount to compensate the investor for the risks assumed. Instead, looking at the NAVPS, it appears that EPRT is slightly overvalued.

This thesis should be balanced out with the possibility that, because of their high beta statistic, EPRT's stock will likely rise more than its peers should the interest rate environment turn dovish.

Taking into account their business strategy and the current environment they operate it, we recommend that shares neither be bought nor sold at this time.