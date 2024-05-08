JHVEPhoto

Pfizer's COVID Revenue Reset

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) investors have endured an unprecedented battering in PFE stock as it re-tested lows last seen in March 2020. In addition, PFE has stayed close to the $25 level as the market assessed whether Pfizer could emerge from its post-COVID hangover, even as Pfizer guided $8B in COVID sales for 2024.

However, the market's pessimism is justified as the biopharma company's COVID vaccine revenue fell to just $354M as reported in Pfizer's Q1 earnings. Notably, it decreased significantly from last year's $3.06B, suggesting a dramatic reset. However, Pfizer's Paxlovid revenue has remained relatively robust at $2.04B, down 50% YoY. Therefore, Pfizer's $8B COVID franchise guidance suggests it is still expected to be a core revenue driver, with about 90% of Pfizer's COVID vaccine revenue guidance anticipated to be actualized in the second half.

Consequently, I assessed that the market has already reflected Pfizer's COVID hangover, as PFE buyers continued to defend its $25 zone. My optimism is also corroborated by Moderna's (MRNA) robust earnings release, suggesting Wall Street should move on from its pessimism on COVID revenue prospects moving ahead. MRNA also outperformed the S&P 500 (SPX, SPY) significantly since bottoming out in late 2023, up more than 100% through its recent May highs. Therefore, investors have already looked past MRNA's COVID battering, even before Moderna's Q1 earnings release.

Focus On Pfizer's Oncology Growth Opportunities

In my previous bullish update on PFE in February 2024, I urged investors to continue assessing the momentum of Pfizer's turnaround. Pfizer's Oncology conference highlighted significant opportunities for the company through 2030. However, management's outlook suggests Pfizer Oncology as a "growth engine" only from 2025 onwards, indicating near-term execution risks, as Pfizer integrates Seagen's portfolio.

Despite that, I believe it should provide a less onerous runway for Pfizer moving ahead, as the market has de-risked its COVID franchise. Accordingly, Pfizer delivered 11% operational growth for its non-COVID portfolio in Q1, underscoring its well-diversified business model. The portfolio was driven by robust performances in "key in-line brands, including the Vyndaqel family, Eliquis, and the Prevnar family." In addition, Pfizer also delivered notable oncology revenue growth in "Ibrance, Xtandi, Padcev, and Adcetris." As a result, Oncology was instrumental in Pfizer's Q1 performance as it outperformed with a 19% increase in operational revenue (including Seagen's contribution).

I assessed that Pfizer needs to sustain the market's confidence in generating "eight or more potential blockbusters in Oncology alone" through 2030. With Pfizer focusing on establishing long-term leadership in Oncology, investors are expected to turn their attention to Pfizer's "three pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials," including atirmociclib, sigvotatug vedotin SV, and Elrexfio in the near term.

PFE Is A Fundamentally Strong Stock

PFE Quant Grades (Seeking Alpha)

Crucial to PFE's bullish thesis is Pfizer's fundamentally strong business model ("A+" profitability grade) and its significant undervaluation ("A-" valuation grade).

In addition, Pfizer's earnings revision grade aligns with its recent Q1 beat, suggesting Wall Street was too pessimistic about Pfizer's near-term prospects. My conviction is also corroborated by PFE's ongoing consolidation above the $25 level, as selling intensity dissipated, as indicated in PFE's "C" momentum grade.

Moreover, with Pfizer management committed to maintaining its dividend payouts, income investors are expected to remain strong supporters of PFE stock. PFE is valued at a forward dividend yield of nearly 6%. Pfizer's dividend payout remains relatively secure, with a robust "B-" dividend safety grade.

Therefore, it should buy time for management to emerge from its COVID hangover as it potentially laps easier comps in FY2024 and regenerates growth opportunities through Oncology from FY2025. Value investors will likely reflect PFE's robust profitability in their assessment, providing further buying support to PFE's medium-term growth inflection.

Is PFE Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

PFE price chart (weekly, medium-term, adjusted for dividends) (TradingView)

PFE stock has been consolidating above the $25 level since December 2023. It marks a significant departure from its downtrend bias after PFE stock topped out in December 2022. The market has gotten PFE's battering spot on, as Pfizer's COVID vaccine revenue dropped to just $354M in Q1.

However, the market is always forward-looking. The robust post-earnings surge augurs well for PFE's accumulation thesis as the market looks past its COVID hangover.

Therefore, I see little reason to reverse my bullish thesis on PFE as it potentially emerges from its long-term lows. It doesn't make sense to me to assign PFE stock a Sell rating as it's rated "A+" for profitability and paying a sustainable dividend payout, yielding almost 6%.

The market isn't dumb, and PFE's constructive buying sentiments over the past four to five months highlight the appeal of its long-term bottoming thesis. Uncertainties over Pfizer's ability to generate robust growth through its oncology portfolio are expected to remain. However, PFE's significant undervaluation is assessed to have baked in the execution risks over the results of its pivotal studies.

Rating: Maintain Strong Buy.

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Consider this article as supplementing your required research. Please always apply independent thinking. Note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing, unless otherwise specified.

