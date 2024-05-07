nopparit/iStock via Getty Images

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) just reported results the other day from its phase 2 PAVIA trial, which used its drug DURAVYU for the treatment of patients with non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy [NPDR]. The primary endpoint of this study failed to achieve statistical significance, causing the stock price to trade lower by as much as 43% in one day, trading down to $11.20 per share.

Despite this endpoint miss, I believe that there is an opportunity for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shareholders because of this. Why is that? That's because while success in the phase 2 PAVIA trial for NPDR would have been good, it is not the main indication of the company's pipeline. The main program is the use of DURAVYU for the maintenance treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration [Wet-AMD]. Speaking of which, this program is gearing up to have the phase 3 studies initiated for the targeting of such a Wet-AMD patient population.

The first pivotal phase 3 non-inferiority study, known as LUGANO, is expected to be initiated in the 2nd half of 2024. Around the same time period, the second late-stage study LUCIA is set to follow afterward. Why care about this program? That's because DURAVYU has already passed a phase 2 study regarding the targeting of Wet-AMD patients.

Plus, there is a second shot on goal in the pipeline where this intravitreal drug might work for, which would be diabetic macular edema [DME]. Results from the ongoing phase 2 VERONA trial, using DURAVYU for the treatment of this patient population, is expected in Q1 of 2025.

Lastly, there is one other component to consider on possible recovery here. Despite the primary endpoint of the phase 2 PAVIA trial not being met, this doesn't mean a complete end to this program targeting patients with NPDR. That's because there is a plan for EyePoint to release 12-month data and potentially find a pathway forward still for it. This is not guaranteed to happen, but still possible nonetheless.

Non-Proliferative Diabetic Retinopathy Program May Not Be Dead Yet

As I noted above, it was noted that the company failed to achieve statistical significance for the treatment of patients with non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy [NPDR] in the ongoing phase 2 PAVIA trial. That is, treatment with DURAVYU was able to stabilize or improve disease severity in these patients with reduced rates of NPDR progression at 9 months' time point. The problem is that it was unable to overcome the control arm of this study regarding the primary endpoint. The primary endpoint being to see an improvement of at least two DRSS levels at 9 months after injection with DURAVYU.

This is quite a disappointment, but it is important to keep in mind that this program is not yet entirely done. That's because it is the goal to continue evaluation of these patients at a 12-month time point. In my opinion, to see if there is any room for improvement in terms of patients responding to this therapy.

Thus, once the full 12-month analysis is completed, that is when management will decide whether this program should move forward. There might be some life left here, but it just honestly depends on what is revealed in the final analysis.

Wet-AMD Program Is The Bread And Butter

The thing is that even if the NPDR program were to be taken out entirely as part of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals' pipeline, it wouldn't matter much. Why is that? That's because it is not the lead program that is being advanced by it. It is still pressing on with its Wet-AMD treatment program, with the initiation of two late-stage studies, with the use of DURAVYU. The global macular degeneration market is estimated to reach $23.29 billion by 2029.

This sets up a major catalyst for investors to look forward to in the 2nd half of 2024. That is when it will initiate the pivotal phase 3 LUGANO study, which is using this intravitreal injection drug to treat this patient population. From there, another catalyst would be the initiation of the second pivotal phase 3 LUCIA study around the same time period. Why is this Wet-AMD program far more crucial compared to the NPDR program? It is because it is further along and, plus, also the fact that DURAVYU had already proven itself to help these patients in a prior phase 2 study. It was shown that treatment with DURAVYU achieved statistical non-inferiority change in terms of best corrected visual acuity [BCVA] compared to Eylea [aflibercept]. It was able to achieve this with systemic or serious adverse events [SAEs]. This finding from the phase 2 DAVIO 2 study bodes well for EyePoint and that is because the phase 3 studies I noted above are going to deploy the very same primary endpoint efficacy measure of non-inferiority. The only difference being that in talks with the FDA it had to confer certain changes such as seeing BCVA change at week 52 and week 56 [blended primary efficacy outcome measure]. The non-inferiority margin is defined as being -4.5 letters.

Should recruitment go well for both of the phase 3 LUGANO and LUCIA studies, then it is expected that top-line data from both of them could be released by 2026. This would be another big catalyst for an investor to look forward to. Hopefully, the data will turn out to be good because this would mean a huge reduction in treatment burden for patients. The goal is to give DURAVYU as a maintenance treatment for these patients with Wet-AMD. As such, this drug has proven to reduce such a burden. Where an average of 3.22 injections of 2 mg of Eylea are given, 2 mg and 3 mg of DURAVYU achieve an average of 0.55 and 0.71 injections respectively. In terms of percentage reduction for treatment burden, this would be 83% and 79% respectively. As you can see, should this intravitreal TKI from EyePoint be approved, it would be a good maintenance treatment option for patients.

Another Big Target Market Eye Disorder Indication Could Add Further Value

The thing about EyePoint Pharmaceuticals is that it is not only relying on the use of DURAVYU for the treatment of patients with Wet-AMD and NPDR. It is also advancing another program as part of its pipeline, which is a phase 2 study using this drug to treat patients with diabetic macular edema. Diabetic macular edema [DME] is a type of eye disorder where swelling of the eye occurs in the retina due to leaked fluid pouring in. It can lead to vision problems of blindness if left untreated. The diabetic macular edema market, across several major markets, is expected to reach $9.6 billion by 2031. To see if the company can effectively use this drug to treat this patient population, it has been able to initiate a phase 2 study known as VERONA. This trial is going to randomize a total of 25 patients to the following treatment dosing groups as follows:

Single-dose intravitreal injection of 1343 micrograms DURAVYU

Single-dose intravitreal injection of 2686 micrograms DURAVYU

Single-dose intravitreal injection of 2 mg Eylea.

The primary endpoint of this phase 2 VERONA trial is time to first supplemental Eylea injection following DURAVYU dose at baseline versus Eylea over a 24-week period. The goal is to see if treatment with DURAVYU can result in fewer supplemental injections. The secondary endpoint for this trial will be changed to best corrected visual acuity [BCVA] over a 24-week period. This is where another catalyst opportunity comes into play, which is that topline data from this phase 2 VERONA study, is expected to be released in Q1 of 2025.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Financials

According to the 10-K SEC Filing, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had cash, cash equivalents and investments in marketable securities of $331.1 million as of December 31st of 2023. The reason for the cash on hand is that it completed an underwritten public offering. Such an offering was for the sale of 13,529,411 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $17 per share.

Plus, the option for the underwriters to purchase up to an additional 1,764,705 shares of common stock at the very same public offering price. Total gross proceeds obtained from this offering, before deducting expenses, were $230 million.

It believes that it has enough of a cash runway to fund its operations through top-line data of the soon-to-be initiated phase 3 studies for the Wet-AMD program. Where it might choose to raise cash is after a positive news event.

Of course, the next near-term catalyst would be the initiation of the two expected phase 3 studies. This is one time point it could choose to raise additional funds, or it could do so upon obtaining positive data from the phase 2 VERONA study as well.

Risk To Business

There are several risks that investors should be aware of before investing in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals. The first risk to consider would be regarding the advancement of DURAVYU for the treatment of patients with NPDR. That's because there is no assurance this program will continue to be pushed forward. Especially, since the phase 2 PAVIA trial failed to achieve statistical significance in terms of the primary endpoint just the other day. Speaking of which, another risk to consider would be upon the release of 12-month data from this study. That's because this additional data will be considered by the company, when determining whether this program will be advanced further in the clinic.

A second risk to consider would be regarding the soon-to-be initiated two late-stage pivotal trials, which are LUGANO and LUCIA. Both of these studies are going to see if DURAVYU can achieve non-inferiority compared to Eylea in treating these patients with Wet-AMD. Even though non-inferiority of drug compared to Eylea was achieved in the phase 2 DAVIO 2 study, there is no guarantee that a similar outcome will be obtained upon the release of results from the two late-stage studies.

The third and final risk to consider would be regarding the advancement of DURAVYU in the ongoing phase 2 VERONA study, which is targeting patients with diabetic macular edema [DME]. Top-line data from this particular mid-stage trial is expected to be released in Q1 of 2025. Upon the release of data from it, there is no assurance that treatment with DURAVYU will result in fewer supplemental Eylea injections over the 24-week testing period.

Conclusion

Even though EyePoint Pharmaceuticals wasn't able to have the primary endpoint achieved in the phase 2 PAVIA clinical study, there still might be a path forward, as I laid out above. That's because the goal of the company is to still do a 12-month evaluation on the data from this specific mid-stage study. Depending upon the data released, plus talks with the FDA, it is not guaranteed but possible that there might be a path forward using DURAVYU for the treatment of patients with NPDR. The truth is that it still has a pretty good pipeline targeting other indications. Especially, its Wet-AMD treatment program, where it is further along.

It has already proven that this intravitreal tyrosine kinase inhibitor [TKI] is capable of achieving non-inferiority in terms of BCVA versus Eylea. If this efficacy finding can be replicated in two phase 3 pivotal studies, then the company could be in a position to eventually file a regulatory application of DURAVYU for this eye disorder patient population.

There are several other prospects being considered, especially a drug known as EYP-2301 [razuprotafib]. This particular drug is being developed to put together VEGF inhibition together with TIE2 activation. The goal is for it to target vascular endothelial protein tyrosine phosphatase [VE-PTP] to promote TIE2 activation in the eye. The end goal? To stabilize vessels in the eye and perform other functions like endothelial cell proliferation and barrier function.

Preclinical data has shown that such a combination, VEGF inhibition and TIE2 activation, resulted in improved clinical outcomes in DME models. It is expected that preclinical toxicity and pharmacokinetic [PK] data for this program will be released during this year. There is a non-clinical candidate for consideration also, which will be a complement inhibitor for the treatment of patients with geographic atrophy [GA]. Nomination of such a candidate is expected in 2024.

With the possibility of continued advancement of DURAVYU for the treatment of patients with NPDR, plus several catalysts on the way within the next 12-month period, I believe that investors could benefit from any potential gains.