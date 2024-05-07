CPI Card Group Inc. (PMTS) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.46K Followers

CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 7, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Mike Salop - Head, Investor Relations
John Lowe - President and Chief Executive Officer
Jeff Hochstadt - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jaeson Schmidt - Lake Street Capital Markets
Andrew Scutt - Ross Capital

Operator

Welcome to CPI Card Group's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. My name is Catherine, I will be your operator today. [Operator Instructions]

And now I would like to turn the call over to Mike Salop, CPI's Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Mike Salop

Thanks, operator, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to the CPI Card Group first quarter 2024 earnings webcast and conference call. Today's date is May 7, 2024. And on the call today from CPI Card Group are John Lowe, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Jeff Hochstadt, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that this call may contain forward-looking statements as they are defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, please see CPI Card Group's most recent filings with the SEC.

All forward-looking statements made today reflect our current expectations only, and we undertake no obligation to update any statements to reflect the events that occur after this call. Also, during the course of today's call, the company will be discussing one or more non-GAAP financial measures, including, but not limited to, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, net leverage ratio and free cash flow. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in the press release and slide presentation we issued this morning.

Recommended For You

About PMTS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PMTS

Trending Analysis

Trending News