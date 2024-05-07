Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (SNCY) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.46K Followers

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 7, 20242 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Chris Allen - IR
Jude Bricker - CEO
David Davis - President, CFO & Director

Conference Call Participants

Ravi Shanker - Morgan Stanley
Duane Pfennigwerth - Evercore ISI
Helane Becker - TD Cowen
Scott Group - Wolfe Research
Michael Linenberg - Deutsche Bank
Brandon Oglenski - Barclays

Operator

Welcome to the Sun Country Airlines' first-quarter 2024 earnings call. My name is Jill, and I will be your operator for today's call. [Operator Instructions]. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I will now turn the call over to Chris Allen, Director of Investor Relations. Mr. Allen, you may begin.

Chris Allen

Thank you. I'm joined today by Jude Bricker, our Chief Executive Officer; Dave Davis, President and Chief Financial Officer; and a group of others to help answer questions.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that during this call, the company may make certain statements that constitute forward-looking statements. Our remarks today may include forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially, and we encourage you to review the risks and cautionary statements outlined in our earnings release and our most recent SEC filings. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statement. You can find our first quarter 2024 earnings press release on the Investor Relations portion of the website at ir.suncountry.com. With that said, I'd like to turn it over to Jude.

Jude Bricker

Thank you, Chris. Good morning, everyone. Our diversified business model is unique in the airline industry due to the predictability of our charter and cargo businesses, we're able to deliver the most flexible scheduled service capacity in the industry. The combination

Recommended For You

About SNCY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SNCY

Trending Analysis

Trending News