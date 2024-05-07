TopBuild Corp. (BLD) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2024 12:58 PM ETTopBuild Corp. (BLD) Stock
SA Transcripts
TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 7, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

PI Aquino - Vice President, Investor Relations
Robert Buck - President and Chief Executive Officer
Robert Kuhns - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Stephen Kim - Evercore ISI
Susan Maklari - Goldman Sachs
Ken Zener - Seaport Research Partners
Michael Rehaut - JP Morgan
Shaun Calnan - Bank of America
Philip Ng - Jefferies
Sid Ramesh - Stephens
Jeffrey Stevenson - Loop Capital Markets

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to the TopBuild's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Release. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions]

I will now turn the conference over to your host, PI Aquino. You may begin.

PI Aquino

Good morning and thanks for joining us. On our call today are Robert Buck, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Rob Kuhns, Chief Financial Officer.

We have posted our earnings release, senior management’s formal remarks and a presentation that summarizes our comments on our website at topbuild.com. Many of our remarks today will include forward-looking statements which are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including those set forth in this morning’s press release as well as in the company’s filings with the SEC. The company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Please note that some of the financial measures to be discussed during this call will be on a non-GAAP basis. The non-GAAP measures are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. We have provided a reconciliation of these financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measures in a table included in today’s press release and in our presentation, both of

