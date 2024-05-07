Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 7, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Josh Kane - Head of Investor Relations
Tyler Page - Chief Executive Officer
Ed Farrell - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Josh Siegler - Cantor
Mike Colonnese - H.C. Wainwright
John Todaro - Needham & Company
Greg Lewis - BTIG
Joseph Vafi - Canaccord Genuity
Reggie Smith - JPMorgan
Bill Papanastasiou - Stifel

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Cipher Mining First Quarter 2024 Business Update Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker's presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I will now hand the conference over to your speaker today, Josh Kane, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Josh Kane

Good morning and thank you for joining us on this conference call to discuss Cipher Mining's first quarter 2024 business update. Joining me on the call today are Tyler Page, Chief Executive Officer; and Ed Farrell, Chief Financial Officer.

Please note that you may also review our press release and presentation, which can be found on the Investor Relations section of the company's website. Please note that this call will also be simultaneously webcast on the Investor Relations section of the company's website. This conference call is the property of Cipher Mining and any taping or other reproduction is expressly prohibited without prior consent.

Before we start, I'd like to remind you that the following discussion as well as our press release and presentation contain forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, Cipher's financial outlook, business plans and objectives and other future events and developments, including statements about the market potential of our business operations, potential competition and our goals and strategies.

