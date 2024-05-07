Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.46K Followers

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 7, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Ryan Hymel - Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
Bruce Wardinski - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Smedes Rose - Citi
Chad Beynon - Macquarie
Jonathan Jenkins - Oppenheimer
Gregory Miller - Truist Securities
Chris Woronka - Deutsche Bank

Operator

Good day and welcome to the Playa Hotels & Resorts Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today’s presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Ryan Hymel with the company. Please go ahead sir.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Ryan Hymel. Please go ahead.

Ryan Hymel

Thank you very much Nico and good morning everyone and welcome again to Playa Hotels & Resorts first quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Before we begin, I'd like to remind participants that many of our comments today will be considered forward-looking statements and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that may cause the company's actual results to differ materially from what has been communicated.

Forward-looking statements made today are effective only as of today and the company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements. For a discussion of some of the factors that could cause our actual results to differ, please review the risk factors section of our quarterly report on Form 10-Q, which we filed last night with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

We've updated our Investor Relations website at investors.playaresorts.com with the company's recent releases. In addition reconciliations to GAAP of the non-GAAP financial measures we will discuss on this call were included in yesterday's

Recommended For You

About PLYA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PLYA

Trending Analysis

Trending News