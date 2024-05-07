NewtekOne, Inc. (NEWT) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 7, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Barry Sloane - Chief Executive Officer
Scott Price - Chief Financial Officer
Frank Di Maria - Chief Accounting Officer
Nick Young - President and Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Brad Capuzzi - Piper Sandler
Tim Switzer - KBW
Bryce Rowe - B. Riley
Christopher Nolan - Ladenburg Thalmann
Steve Moss - Raymond James

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the NewtekOne, Inc. 2024 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today’s conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker for today, Barry Sloane, Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead.

Barry Sloane

Thank you very much and welcome everyone to our first quarter 2024 financial results conference call. We are very pleased to present our results to you today. Joining me on the call is Scott Price, our Chief Financial Officer of NewtekOne, Inc., a publicly traded company as well as Newtek Bank National Association. In addition, Frank Di Maria, the Chief Accounting Officer, EVP for Newtek Bank – NewtekOne, Inc. And I also have Nick Young, President and Chief Operating Officer of NewtekOne – excuse me, NewTek Bank joining me today.

For all of you that want to follow along with the PowerPoint presentation, you could do so by going to our website, newtekone.com, N-E-W-T-E-K-O-N-E.com. While you are there, you may want to take a look at newtekbank.com and the NewTek Advantage for all valuable information to understanding our organization. We’d also like to welcome the analyst coverage from KBW, Tim Switzer, from Raymond James, Steve Moss, from Compass Point, Merrill Ross, from Ladenburg, Chris Nolan, from B. Riley, Bryce Rowe, and last but not least, Crispin Love from Piper Sandler.

