NewtekOne, Inc. (NEWT) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Barry Sloane - Chief Executive Officer

Scott Price - Chief Financial Officer

Frank Di Maria - Chief Accounting Officer

Nick Young - President and Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Brad Capuzzi - Piper Sandler

Tim Switzer - KBW

Bryce Rowe - B. Riley

Christopher Nolan - Ladenburg Thalmann

Steve Moss - Raymond James

Barry Sloane

Thank you very much and welcome everyone to our first quarter 2024 financial results conference call. We are very pleased to present our results to you today. Joining me on the call is Scott Price, our Chief Financial Officer of NewtekOne, Inc., a publicly traded company as well as Newtek Bank National Association. In addition, Frank Di Maria, the Chief Accounting Officer, EVP for Newtek Bank – NewtekOne, Inc. And I also have Nick Young, President and Chief Operating Officer of NewtekOne – excuse me, NewTek Bank joining me today.

For all of you that want to follow along with the PowerPoint presentation, you could do so by going to our website, newtekone.com, N-E-W-T-E-K-O-N-E.com. While you are there, you may want to take a look at newtekbank.com and the NewTek Advantage for all valuable information to understanding our organization. We’d also like to welcome the analyst coverage from KBW, Tim Switzer, from Raymond James, Steve Moss, from Compass Point, Merrill Ross, from Ladenburg, Chris Nolan, from B. Riley, Bryce Rowe, and last but not least, Crispin Love from Piper Sandler.

This call today should illuminate a management company that is building a business. That’s important to note. Take a look at all the building blocks that we put in our presentation from growing the accounting and finance department, to growing our ability to take deposits at Newtek Bank NA, to our ability to move our lending operation into the bank and making a growing high-quality group of loans that have generous risk reward provisions as well as to being compliant. NewTekOne is clearly a long-term opportunity to invest in a technology-enabled business that provides business solutions and financial solutions and depository services to the 30 million independent business owners across the United States.

I’d like to call everyone’s attention to Slide #1 in the presentation deck, which, once again, you could find at our website in the Investor Relations section. Slide #1 is a note regarding forward-looking statements. Then we will move forward to Slide #2. Clearly, the biggest takeaway from our results that we published last night in our press release, the biggest takeaway is from Q1 in 2024. First quarter 2024 core earnings of $0.38 per basic and diluted common share exceeded our previously issued guidance of $19.25 per basic and common diluted share. Also important to note that in comparison, the first quarter 2023 earnings we reported $0.76 and $0.74. It was an income tax benefit of approximately $0.59 per basic, $0.58 per diluted, almost $0.60. Without that income tax benefit, EPS would have been $0.17 and $0.16. So we really beat on a core basis from an operating perspective year-over-year comparison by about $0.20.

Conservatively, we raised our guidance for fiscal year 2024 to $1.85 to $2.05 from previous $1.80 to $2. Important to note sequentially quarterly deposit growth at the bank, 9% growth. According to S&P Global, U.S. based banks grew 1.2% in their deposits from December 31, 2023 to March 31, 2024. So we are clearly proud of that ability to grow deposits. Sequential loan growth also up 11%, that’s on a consolidated basis at NewTekOne over Q4 2023. Also important to note that in the SBA 7(a) business, we sell 75% of the government guaranteed loans, typically within the quarter that we produce them. Therefore, the growth obviously would have been higher. It is important to note that this organization that has a consolidated total asset base of $1.4 billion and about $700 million of the bank really has the loan generation capability of an institution that is 4x or 5x larger.

Important to note, net interest margin at Newtek Bank grew sequentially by 37 basis points from 4.43% to 4.80%. Growth in NIM at banks is hard to find. Clearly, we are very proud of this extraordinary accomplishment. In addition, while we are able to grow NIM, 4 and 5 basis points of loan loss reserve coverage at March 31, 2024, growing loan loss reserves while growing profits, not an easy thing to do. These are accomplishments we are extremely proud of. We also increased the quarterly dividend in the first quarter by 5.5% to $0.19 a share from $0.18. That was an indicative sign of confidence that these dividends will be paid out of earnings. The board and the management feels comfortable that what we are doing is there, consistent, stable, and we’ll be able to repeat it quarter after quarter.

On Slide #3, we have got Newtek Bank financial summary highlights: ROAA 5.8%, ROTCE 37%, efficiency ratio 15%. I don’t know where you find financial institutions or banks that have this type of performance. Frankly, people are looking at it and saying, I don’t know if this can be kept up or I don’t believe it. Well, we are in our fifth quarter right now and we keep producing these kinds of numbers and we’ll continue to work hard to produce these kinds of numbers for our shareholders. The net interest margin at the bank, 4.8%, up from 4.43%. Average yield on loans at the bank increased. A lot of that is based upon, I would say, an overperformance in the 7(a) business. We are going to talk about the other loans that we do with the bank that prospectively are lower margin, lower yielding and will have less charge-offs. Deposit rates increased slightly from 4.4% to 4.48%. That’s a trend that probably will continue, but we think modestly, not to any great extent, that will affect net interest margins. Net interest margins will be more effective by putting on lower risk, more vanilla bank type loans, in the bank to diversify the portfolio.

To take a look at capital and credit, moving all the way over to the right and side of the slide, you can see our institution continues to be well capitalized. Our Q1 returns clearly were impacted by higher volumes of loans, greater prices, also higher expenses compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. I think it’s important to note that NewTekOne is not an organization that’s built to be a $1.5 billion financial holding company. It’s projected to be much, much larger. So we a putting in the infrastructure to be able to continue to achieve growth rates in deposits, in lending, as well as the ancillary services that come out of the holding company that make us extraordinarily unique.

The net interest margin in yields and loans are primarily due to a higher concentration of SBA 7(a) loans as we are a Prime plus 3% lender. Today, that would be 11.5%. So once again, we are very, very proud of the results and the performance at NewTek Bank, consolidating it up to the holding company, the ROA 2.8%, ROTCE still very high at 20%. And obviously, as you take a look at the difference between the holdco and the bank, clearly, we have got institutional funding up at the holding company, so less opportunity to take advantage of deposits, which are lower cost down in the bank. We do our alternative loan program funding at the holding company, first on the balance sheet and then into joint ventures. But once again, important to note, for a financial holding company, these are still extraordinary numbers that you can’t find when you run your finger down the page of other financial holding companies and Newtek.

Toward the bottom of the page, you could see on Slide 4, the core EPS non-GAAP. Last year if you took out the tax benefit from the first quarter, about $1.30ish, we are looking at a revised forecast for 2024 of $1.85 to $2.05, clearly some nice growth there, particularly in core. We think that that growth should start to seep into the investor and analyst community and to start to achieve a more normalized market multiple as the market and investors start to get a better understanding of our financials, our balance sheet, our income statement, and how we project going forward.

Slide #5, I think this is important. I get asked as to Scott Price a lot of questions. Once again, very hard to compare us to a traditional bank. First of all, we offer so much more to our clients, and we do this without branches, brokers, bankers, in a traditional sense, and BDOs. We are more focused on return on tangible common equity and return on average assets, not assets under management. I use the term coupon clipping. Our competitors in the banking industry, they make loans, they try to get as much non-interest bearing deposits as they can and they are clipping that coupon. Clearly, we have an overweighting of non-interest income versus traditional bank interest income, which we think is an envy of most other banks, but this is something that’s been inherent in NewTek and it’s won in its business model for over the course of 25 years and since it became a public company in September of 2000. Our margins and returns are higher than a traditional bank and bank holding company.

Important to note, we believe our credits remain strong, lending to the small and medium-sized business. Now, some people say, gee, these small business loans, aren’t these really bad credits? Aren’t these the credits that are going to go bad first? Well, first of all, we’ve been doing this for 20 years. We did it through ‘08/09. We did it through the pandemic. We understand this, but our investors are rewarded from the programs that generate an 11.5% coupon and even net of the expectation, which we believe our history and our management team has very good knowledge of how this portfolio is going to perform, provides excessive returns. That’s why our ROAAs and ROTCEs are much, much higher than our competitors, even while we are posting loan loss reserves that are north of currently of 4%, which we think will modify down to 3.5% when we start to diversify the portfolio into some more traditional banking types of loans.

But when you look at what we are doing in the bank from a risk perspective, we love our business model much more than they deemed to be low risk, low charge-off, low margin loans that our competitors are doing, hoping that their non-interest bearing deposits don’t run away into money market accounts, which is a trend that we see continuing to go on as far as the eye can see. It’s way too easy to move money on a phone into the right account. So maybe I don’t leave 250 over $2.5 million in the bank I mean at least $250 000 put it in the money market fund and keep moving the money back and forth. That’s where we see the trend. We are very well positioned for that and we certainly even with the higher cost of consumer deposits that we have got and we’re going to talk about reducing that cost of commercial deposits, we are very well situated for the risk inherent in the business industry going forward.

Yes, we are able to raise deposits. We brought in approximately 6,000 depository accounts in our early stages of life. Yes, gain on sale is a reoccurring event and it’s reoccurring income. I’ve got a beautiful slide on Slide 17 that shows this. People don’t like gain on sale. They may not like it, but we’ve made money doing this for 20 years. We make loans and we sell them. And it generates a higher return on equity and a higher return on assets. It’s a better strategy. Can a financial or a bank holding company be a growth company? Yes. We don’t know how the others can do that within their model, but yes, we can be. Our alternative loan program, we’ll talk about this. We have demonstrated in earlier presentations, it’s a 20% to 30% return on equity business for our company. It was slower in 2023 due to the issues that were occurring in the market with respect to rates volatility, capital availability for banks, it’s an important growth aspect and you could see had a great first quarter, have a great pipeline and we think we are in pretty good shape going forward.

I’d like to turn the next few slides over to Scott Price to go over 6, 7 and 8.

Scott Price

Thanks, Barry. Good morning, everyone. Turning to Slide 6, our net interest income expanded 16 basis points during the quarter despite higher deposit costs. Average earning assets increased $31.1 million and we experienced a sizable mix shift with average cash balances declining $45 million and average loans increasing $73 million. The higher percentage of the loan portfolio in the SBA 7(a) product versus last quarter drove the increase in yields on loans. On the funding side, our cost of deposits on a consolidated basis increased 20 basis points as the acquired CD portfolio continues to mature at lower costs. Separately, our interest expense on borrowings was lower as we experienced swift prepays on the NSBF 7(a) portfolio, which led to reductions in notes payable to securitization trusts.

Slide 7 is a graphical representation of the ins and outs of net interest income, most of which I’ve already covered. To summarize, we were able to increase our balance sheet efficiency by deploying excess funds to originate loans. I do expect higher levels of leverage at the bank as we roll out our business checking products and continue our retail deposit gathering.

Shifting to Slide 8, our deposit mix was relatively unchanged sans our high yield savings balances staying relatively stable and CD portfolio balances increasing. We expect our business checking account product and business money market product to increase at lower balances, to increase at lower rates as we move into the last three quarters of the year. The maturing digital CDs during the quarter largely rolled into the same product at similar rates. Important to note, our retention that we’ve experienced on CDs maturing in the last few months, March and April have been above industry standards at 90%.

Barry, I’ll turn the call back to you.

Barry Sloane

Thank you, Scott. Slide #9, the NewTek Advantage. This is our advantage in the marketplace. We believe that the NewTek Advantage will become a marketplace destination for our clients. We offer customers more than just taking their deposits with the hope that they can get a loan. When a client opens up an Advantage account, they get free unlimited document storage. They get free real-time updated web traffic analytics. If they are processing payments with us, they are going to receive real-time chargeback and batch information. They can get same-day funding. If they are a payroll client, they can make payroll directly from the business portal, the NewTek Advantage, extremely valuable. We believe this technology that we’ve developed is also something that we can package, white label, and resell to other financial institutions within their marketplace. We are very excited about the NewTek Advantage. We believe it gives us the ability to gather more deposits from verticals like payroll, insurance, and payment processing.

Slide #10, artificial intelligence. AI is going to change all companies in the United States and across the world, where businesses have the opportunity to utilize AI it’s going to be extremely beneficial. It’s in NewTekOne’s DNA. We are disruptors. We are entrepreneurial, but important we are prudent but not afraid to use these types of technologies when they could really provide tremendous efficiencies. And the way the company is positioned, we are in a unique position to take advantage of these opportunities. The process of gathering data without the use of brokers, bankers, branches, and BDOs is inherent to our model. Utilizing that data to futuristically be able to mine the data and make decisions about which clients we should contact for various opportunities with an e-mail message or a phone call to provide additional services.

To use AI, to manage our remote customer-facing staff, labor management is key. We currently use certain softwares within our organization that do this today to basically ensure that our staff is consistent and comprehensive in their messaging with our existing and prospective customers. Going forward, utilizing AI to aggregate and analyze data to be able to assist in making credit decisions and opening up a bank account is clearly within our future plans.

On Slide #11, relative to the financial first quarter highlights, most of this data you’ll be able to read in our press release, we are very, very pleased with how it rolled out. Once again, most importantly is the quarter-over-quarter comparison, 24 versus 23, $0.38 versus a core of $0.17 and $0.16 per basic and diluted common shares for Q1 2023.

Important slide on #12, credit and risk management. Clearly something that, based upon our legacy history as a BDC, using fair value and certain limitations to being able to move NewTek Small Business Finance in the bank, leaves us with accounting that needs a little bit further explanation. NewTek Small Business Finance is currently and formally the non-bank SBA 7(a) lender, which does not make any more 7(a) loans. All those loans are now made down in the bank. So NewTek Small Business Finance, it sits up at the holding company, has about $633 million of total assets at 12/31/2023, has capital book of $300 million, and the important aspect, if you want to track credit and trends, take a look at the fair value adjustment, sliding all the way across the five quarters, $33 million. Wow, that’s a big number.

Here is the good news. It’s already been written off. It’s been written off the book. It’s been written off of earnings. It’s already affected our past earnings. And you are left with a fair value of $37 million. And if you run your finger back across the page, it’s fairly stable over five quarters, hasn’t moved very much. These are loans that most likely will, a), reperform and get back into payment status. Yes, non-accrual small business loans frequently do come back into payment status. They still sit in this particular category or may sit. However, the important part is they may come back. Why? There is multiple joint and several personal guarantees on these loans, something that is not quite familiar to most banks or analysts or investors in this particular space. Also the $37 million most likely will, if it doesn’t come back, the other choice is to liquidate the collateral. These are evaluated every quarter. We mark the collateral of the market. We estimate how long it’s going to take to liquidate. Is it 6 months? Is it 18? Is it a tough state like in Illinois that might be 24 in their bankruptcy? We look at the fair value. We put the cost to liquidate, and we come up with a price. So nobody needs to go crazy over this. In fact, these numbers do increase.

Now, this is a portfolio that’s a trading down. So as a percentage of the total assets in NSBF, arguably, this is only going to get bigger, because the portfolio is paying down quite rapidly of the performing loan. Here is the important part. We have this in our capital plan. We have this in our financial projections. This is not something that we are not new to. We have owned NewTek Small Business Finance since September – excuse me January of 2003. So, that’s important to understand the non-accrual portfolio which is at fair value in NSBF. This is the non-accrual. When you look at the accrual portfolio, it’s priced assuming an approximate 8% charge off over the life on a new loan. A seasonal loan could be 5% or 6% because we have already experienced most of the charge-offs in the first 36 or 48 months. I would say 35% to 40% of the portfolio is I’ll say 4 plus years old, all sitting in securitizations. The rest were probably vintage, ‘21, ‘22, and a little bit in ‘23.

Now let’s go down to Newtek Bank. So past due 31 to 89, $12 million, oh my god, it’s $12 million. It’s really not that big of a number. It’s 3% of total. Mind you, we sell off the government guaranteed piece. So if you would have kept that on the books and have you used your percentages, it’d probably be 2% or some 1% number. The other thing to point out is we make loans in the bank that we sell. We originate 504 loans, which we’ve never had a charge-off on to date. Those loans go out of the bank. We originate them and sell them. The first and the seconds are taken out by debentures. The alternative loan program loans also are originated. They go on the balance sheet briefly then they go into joint ventures.

So when you look at these numbers, these numbers are consistent with our projections. They are consistent with our plans. You will see our currency rate is I think 95.5% at the bank. Look, that currency rate could go down much lower. That does not perturb us. We’ve had currency rates of 88% or 89%. Small businesses fall behind. Sometimes it’s seasonal. Sometimes the owner gets sick and they fall behind. So these numbers are not extraordinarily high and they are within our expectations. The non-accrual loans at $8 million in the bank, a little over $5 million of those are Old National Bank and New York City loans. We’ll discuss the character of those loans. We’ve looked at these loans. We’ve analyzed them. We have a $369,000 allowance for credit losses. It’s not a big number. It is going to get bigger. However, the benefit of this is you get a big gain on sale, you get a servicing asset, and the performing loans are on the books at 11.5%, floating at prime quarterly adjust. And once again, our loan loss reserves, north of 4%, more than adequate to be able to hold this. And we will be and have been looking at this every single quarter. I would say credit is not understood by the market for SBA 7(a) loans. We have been doing this for 20 years. We know it, we understand it, and we’re very comfortable managing the greater reward that you get for the charge-offs and delinquencies that you are going to have in this type of portfolio.

Slide #13 talks about quarterly lending activity. Obviously, we crushed it in the 7(a) space, an increase of 35.9% over the prior quarter and the prior year, the alternative loan program, which is important to us, starting to get some nice traction, $53.8 million in Q1. We see that continuing to ramp this up, our profitability. And in the total loan area, you are going to see in the bank, hopefully in the second quarter, but certainly in the third or fourth, the bank is going to put on the more traditional, vanilla, low margin, low risk, low loan loss reserve, low charge of types of loans that most of the banks lend to. But that’s not our thesis. We do believe in a diversified portfolio. We think that’s important. And we will have it through the purchase or origination of what I call conforming CRE, and conforming C&I loans in the bank.

Slide #4 addresses the loan pipeline growth. Clearly, when you look at the alternative loan program on Slide 14, that’s obviously our biggest delta that we have there. So as of the end of April, it’s a nice pipeline of approved pending closing of $48.5 million 7(a) business looks pretty good. I feel very, very good about where we are at the bottom of Slide 14, you can see the alternative loan program closings for the first 4 months of the year, $61 million. You could straight line that and annualize it. We think it’ll wind up growing to bigger numbers. And that’s part of our forecast. But we actually have forecasted that pretty conservatively going forward.

Slide #15. Once again, the makeup of the portfolio is important at the bank. We talk about our currency rate, percentage of CRE composition. Obviously, the National Bank of New York City portfolio continues to get diluted as a percentage. We believe in geographic and industry diversification through our Newtek sourcing. And clearly, our lending operation, very scalable, that will continue to grow year after year.

Slide #6 talks about that. CRE portfolio at Newtek Bank. I’d like to draw your attention toward the bottom end of Slide 16. Once again, important, there are a lot of banks out there that would certainly trade my weighted average LTV for a CRE portfolio at $59.4 million. And look at these lower numbers on multi office, and retail. That’s driven up a little bit by the 504 lending of which the second lien gets taken out by the ventures.

Slide #17. Okay. Is gain on sale a reoccurring event? Well, the numbers don’t lie. So let’s focus on sort of what I’ll call the near-term history, 2021, 2022, 2023. These are big numbers. So tell me this isn’t going to be reoccurring 5, 10, 20 years from now, you’re still going to see these numbers at NewtekOne. Alright? These numbers are there. We make loans. We sell them, I mean, if the math ever changed, and I haven’t seen it in my 2 decades of experience in the business where it didn’t pay to sell the government piece, we might hold it for income. But the highest return on assets, the highest return on equity, it’s clearly by selling the government guaranteed piece. And these are the cash premiums. Important to note for non-SBA 7(a) aficionados, anything that you sell to the 11 pool assemblers above 110 premium gets split 50-50 so when you look at the weighted average net sales price you can see it down the far right hand column on Slide #17 the average over this time 11.34 if you go to the next slide the first quarter is pretty much where we’ve been at the 10-year average. So I mean it can go a little lower, it can go a little higher all manageable for us in managing our business.

Slide $19. Everybody always forgets about the payments business. It just generates a lot of income and a lot of cash. The forecast for 2024, which we’re comfortable with, pre-tax income $16 million, EBITDA $16.6 million. Some nice growth from the prior year. Also important to note, this business is not factored into our tangible book. That’s just accounting. It was basically put in a pretty much close to zero. I’ll just leave it at that. And when we were holding this as a BDC and it was being marked to the market, I think we had valuations net of its debt on NAV of about $115 million.

So I had one investor say, well, gee, did you lose all that money in equity? No, that’s just a change of accounting from NAV to bank accounting or book value accounting. And obviously it’s, one of the reasons why we continue to educate our analysts, our investors on a regular basis. There are a lot of accounting changes, but I think people are starting to get a handle on this and it’s going to become easier to follow.

Slide #20 is a breakdown within merchant solutions. Slide #21 is indicative of the dollars that we recently spent to bolster our accounting and finance, and compliance team. I think you could add about another $800,000 of expense to this number, which is factored into our projections. Once again, we don’t aim to be a $1.5 billion bank for long. This is a business that is built for scale. It’s a business that industry participants are going to look at and go, how do they raise deposits without bankers, branches, brokers, or BDOs? How do they make those loans the way they make them? How do they make those loans at those prices? How do they do this business? It’s technology. The utilization of technology, dedicated staff willing to adopt to that technology, or I should say adapt to the technology, and continuing to add to make sure that we could manage our risk, be compliant, have the right policies and procedures in place.

I will point out, once again, when you think about where we started, with a 61-year-old bank that had really no ability to open up a deposit account unless you went into the bank. Loans were made primarily through a brokered network. So we had to put a lot of things in place. Well, that was 2023, we’re still doing it. So against the backdrop of a lot of headwinds, this is a company that’s building a business for the future to be a technology-enabled organization that could provide superior solutions to a huge economic engine and demographic in the marketplace, the independent business owner.

Scott, if you can go over to Slide 22 on the financial projections, that would be appreciated.

Scott Price

Sure, Barry. Slide 22 outlines our updated guidance for the remainder of 2024. Many of the KPIs that we assumed and disclosed in our call in March remain unchanged. Our forecast assumes no change in interest rates consistent with prior quarter, and we expect loan demand to hold in. We did widen the ranges for Q3 and Q4 in light of the soft landing the Fed is trying to pull off and the future of interest rates being data dependent. There are two items I want to point out regarding our results relative to our March forecast. First, our net interest income and provision expense came in on top of our expectations, and second, our non-interest expenses for the quarter came in slightly better than we forecasted. Barry, I’ll turn it over to you.

Barry Sloane

Thank you. Slide #23, I did – I will make some comments about the 2023 calendar year and the investments that we made. I think I’ve covered most of this. Once again, against a lot of headwinds in 2023, we are very pleased and proud of our performance and the fact that we can now, with a little bit less on the headwinds, be able to continue to grow the business with a forecast of $1.85 to $2.05, which we think is conservative for calendar year 2024. 2024 initiatives to continue to grow the Newtek advantage and increased impressions, that’s going to go along with our ability to bring in commercial transaction deposits.

We added about 17 heads in the commercial deposit area in Q1 2024, with another two coming in in April. Most of those heads are used for the back office of accepting transactional deposits, customer service, teaching people how to use the technology, making sure work on compliant, making sure we can surveil, all that stuff. So a major investment. All of these expenses are part of it. What will that lead to? Future growth in 1% commercial DDA and 3.5% commercial money market, which will come in from our payroll businesses, our merchant businesses, our lending business, which we started to get some traction toward the tail end of the first quarter, 2024. You can’t just be in that business without having the people, process, and the technology. We wanted to make sure we were able to do this in a compliant manner, because you don’t want to make a mistake in this particular early stages. I know financial people, and I happen to be one of them, say, why can’t you bring in more of this cheaper deposit money? Well, we will be. And it’s something that we will be delivering on, and we talked about this in previous calls, modestly in Q2 in 2024. But you’ll start to see those numbers turn in Q3 2024 and Q4 2024.

And we believe that our account, which charges no service fee for the account, no ACH fee, no wire fee, will earn that business from the customer with an interest bearing rate. Our competitors can’t do this. Why? They don’t have the asset that they could put on the books on a risk-adjusted basis that are floating rate asset liability managed to make this thing work. So our business model is unique. It works. It’s worked historically in our career. For those shareholders that have been patient, you’ve got to please excuse the transition, but it is working, and our first quarter results are indicative of that. We also look forward to NetSuite, a new financial reporting platform that will enable us to close our books earlier. I think that’s the second half 2024 initiative. And continuing to add high-quality people. ‘24, we’re obviously going to be attending investor conferences. We plan on hosting an Analyst Day. I would say the date will be June 13, 2024. We’ll put out a press release, we’ll give people the opportunity to register, ask as many questions as you like, and we look forward to getting together with analysts and investors in our corporate headquarters in Boca Raton.

We also believe in the second quarter of 2024, we’ll be able to show a cleaner, more normalized year-to-year growth comparison without the tax effect that we dealt with in Q1. Continuing to maintain our dividend policy, and I think importantly, we exist to make our clients more successful. We exist to have a better experience for our clients. We exist for our clients to interact with their important business and financial solutions provider in a way that has less friction and to improve their business on a regular basis. Otherwise, we haven’t earned it.

Slide #25 gives a comparison where NewtekOne sits on market multiples, yield. Obviously, we look at these things with the exception of the transition and a lack of understanding. To us, these things don’t make sense, but these have a way of working themselves out. Today’s conference call is a way to get these things to work out, to get people to have a better understanding of who we are, what we do, what our numbers mean. And to stick to it.

Slide #26. Most banks desire what we already have. They’d love to have a lot of non-interest income. They’d love to not have the interest rate risk management. They’d love to have NIMs that we have. They’d like to have the loan what we’ve got all these things. Now it’s important to continue to operationally execute on the strategy and get the message out. We’re very, very excited about our future business. Raising commercial core deposits will increase margins, lower cost of funds. We do believe the Newtek Advantage, once we have those deposits, will become the gold standard in banking for deposit gathering because the customers want more from the institutions they do business with. They just don’t want to give their money up and not get paid a fair rate of interest. We’ve overcome a lot of difficult hurdles, and while there are a few left, the finish line is in sight.

Slide #27, before we go to Q&A. I mean, you can’t ignore these numbers. I mean, you can, but I don’t see how that’s very helpful to ignoring the profitability of the bank and of the HoldCo versus our competitors in the marketplace. Eventually, there’ll be a better understanding. people will get comfort that we can continue to raise deposits, continue to make loans, make sure that we’re managing our risk and we have the right amount of reserves, even though our losses are higher, our income is materially higher, and on a net-net basis, we have higher ROAs and ROTCs. We are excited about being able to bump our guidance up a little bit. We think that’s conservative. We look forward to continue to pay dividends, which will be declared by the Board out of earnings. We have a current dividend yield of 6.8%. That’s a bit of a head-scratcher for me, but get it while it’s hot. And I think it’s important to note, Newtek is a growth-oriented, differentiated, technology-enabled business solutions company that is also a depository.

And we look forward to opening up the Q&A. Thank you, Operator.

Thank you, Mr. Sloane. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Crispin Love of Piper Sandler. Your line is now open.

Brad Capuzzi

Hi, this is Brad Capuzzi on for Crispin Love. Thanks for taking the question. Can you just remind us some of the economics on the non-conforming loans that you’re earning on day 1 in terms of fees you’re generating there and how much CECL reserves are you putting up as well on these loans?

Barry Sloane

Sure, appreciate the question. On the alternative loan program, we historically called it non-conforming we change it to alternative loan program to make sure it’s just better understood. Yes, what I forgot to do the MD&A, I apologize. Let me answer this question then we’ll go back to Scott’s MD&A, sorry about that. So let me answer these – your questions and we’ll go to the MD&A. So on the ALP loans basically, we’re on the street today at about 3.5 gross. We service for 100 basis points, and the loans are net to the joint venture at a price of 12%. So we’re about 13% gross. We have A, B, and C credits. We’re 12%, 13%, and 14% gross. Now, regarding CECL reserve, they’ve done it with a holding company. So we have an estimated charge off historically on those loans of about 3%. So given the profitability of the fees, the servicing, and the funding from our joint venture partners, it does provide a generous return to NewtekOne.

Brad Capuzzi

Awesome. I appreciate that. And then just following off, I know you guys mentioned on the call, but on the SG&A gain on sale margins, can you speak a little more on what has kept gain on sale margins elevated even north of 11% in the first quarter, which is higher than most peers, and how is the demand for your paper? How would you expect margins to trend through 2024 in the current rate environment?

Barry Sloane

Well, it’s a great question. So if you look at, say, a primary competitor, LIBOR, who doesn’t have the gain on sale margins, when you’re basically originating loans through brokers and bankers, they work for the borrower. And It’s much more competitive. It’s much more manual. And because we’re incredibly efficient, we’re closely with our borrowers. We’re able to get better margins. We’ve been max rate for 12 years. We don’t cut it. We get to the borrower quickly. We get the data process quickly. We make them an offer. And that’s where our margins are better.

Brad Capuzzi

Awesome. I appreciate the answers. That’s it for me.

Barry Sloane

Thank you. Operator, I’ve got to apologize to the group. I messed up my order. So Scott was supposed to do his MD&A, and I’d like to revert back to Scott Price if I can before I do any more questions.

Scott Price

Yes, very thanks. Real quick, I just wanted to head off a potential question. I just wanted to cover the changes in provision expense for the quarter. The provision expense is higher – excuse me, lower as a result of the 7(a) production at the bank. We did have some first quarter charge-offs that we covered in our provision expense, but the majority of the provision expense, at least almost $3 million, was driven by higher loan balances. The remainder between provision for balances and charge-offs was some specific reserves. We feel like we’re prudently reserved and are not concerned about the non-accrual loans that we have in the portfolio.

Operator will turn it back to you for the next question.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from the line of Tim Switzer of KBW. Your line is now open.

Tim Switzer

Hey, good morning. Thanks for taking my question.

Barry Sloane

Good morning.

Tim Switzer

My first question is, could you expand on your comments about the gain on sale premiums here? And were there certain trends in Q1 that maybe elevated the premiums and margins you guys are able to receive as the forward rate expectations moved lower earlier in the quarter? And did that cause you to maybe sell more loans than you typically would to take advantage of that? And should we expect to kind of step back down a little bit in Q2 since rate expectations have moved back up?

Barry Sloane

Yes, I do appreciate the question. I think that we check the markets fairly frequently and at the moment, I would say they’re fairly stable. You could take a look at what we have for cash premium. Now, cash premium is also a function of do you have longer dated paper or shorter dated paper? And if you notice, despite the fact that rates have risen, prices of the SBA 7(a) paper has gone higher. And that’s because there is a tremendous demand right now for floating rate government paper off the short end of the curve. So forecasting the prices of the premium is not an easy task. The question that came in earlier I think is important relative to on a competitive basis, we do this business in a more efficient, quicker, frictionless manner that allows us to get a wholesome price from our client and get the business closed relative to, the volatility of pricing. As I mentioned previously, we’re kind of in the midpoint of the 10-year range where prices can be, and that can fluctuate from one side to another, depending upon whether you’re doing 10-year paper which trades, you only have from 109 to 112 to the 30 – to the 25-year paper backed by commercial real estate, which could trade at 113, 114, 115 or higher. And then you’re splitting the premium. So hopefully that helps answer your question. I would just strongly suggest that you use the guidance that Scott has given on a going forward basis to get to where you need to be

Scott Price

Yes. And Tim, I just to tack on to what Barry said, we sold in excess of what we anticipated because we generated more production. It’s not a function of the market, but for production. So we are continuing to work on our business model, our operations to put more units through the pipe. And we expect that number, the pipe to grow so that we can produce more units. But the production this quarter is a function of demand. in a function of the improvements we continue to make in efficiencies and had nothing to do with the marketplace and the marketplace or, the pricing dynamics that you mentioned.

Tim Switzer

Great. Yes, that was really helpful. And could you guys also expand on your comments around the credit performance of the portfolio? And could you maybe review, I like the seasoning of an SBA portfolio trends over time as the portfolio matures. How should we expect delinquencies and NPAs to trend for the bank portfolio that is more recently originated versus the NFBF portfolio that’s currently held for sale?

Barry Sloane

Yes. I think that the loss curve on a 7(a) portfolio, which we have 2 decades of experience, is – at its highest point between 18 months and 40 months. You probably have, and I use the word loss curve, that’s probably the point where most of the loans would go into default. Based upon our accounting at the bank, you would then be marking that to market an unrealized loss. So fairly current and up to date depending upon whether we believe these loans are not collectible based upon the collateral or they can’t come back and re-perform. I think it’s important to note that when we – now let’s Scott talk about how we do our CECL calculation. First of all it’s a on the 7 (a) portfolio, it’s a current value provision for our future event.

So we’re using approximately 8% to gets discounted back, I will let Scott, go into this, but that’s reevaluated every single quarter based on what we see, complicated processes, models, and third-party consultants that evaluate that. That’s relative to the bank’s CECL reserves and where we are. And I would tell you that our CECL reserves are much higher than our competitors in this space. Scott, do you have anything to add or subtract to that?

Scott Price

No, I think you – the only thing I would add is that as we project out our losses, we do have probabilities of default and losses given default that we expect, right. And that curve is based on this very reference to 20 years of history. The bank portfolio is coming up on 1-year-old. And so to connect the dots for everybody, with credit kind of peaking for a loan at between months 24 and 40, you can expect that non-accruals, non-performers, past dues have the opportunity to increase from here. That’s expected and we are prudently reserved for those. So, if you contrast that in the bank with more of a traditional bank accounting model versus the fair value accounting model that we have, we project out losses, so we basically, when we fair value our loans, we project losses, reduce cash flows for those, and then we discount those back. So, the losses are essentially already captured in the fair value marks, as Barry pointed out, particularly on the non-accrual loans. And our loss rates that we are assuming on the performing portfolio are in line with the same loss rates that we use for our CECL reserves.

Barry Sloane

Yes. And I want to give you an example of a situation. Borrow takes that alone in 2021 and 2022, it’s a floating rate loan. They have now experienced several hundred basis points of what I am going to call a rate shock. And they certainly haven’t been able to adjust to it, maybe in current months. Higher for longer has put stress on this, but I got to remind you, this business owner, has personally guaranteed joint and several every 28% owners. There is multiple guarantors on many of these loans. In certain cases, they have got personal assets as well as business assets. So, even though they fall behind and they are delinquent, as we work with borrowers and we have a very smart and aggressive servicing group, we will encourage people to liquidate collateral, stay current, because it’s the business that’s a form of repayment. It’s very different than a CRE loan that’s non-recourse, where if it goes upside down, okay, I lost my equity, I am flipping the keys, or for that matter, a consumer loan on a car where the value of the car is upside down, I am unemployed, I have no way of coming back. So, I think our 20 years’ worth of experience in managing these portfolios, understanding that these are businesses with personal assets behind it, extremely important. And we do anticipate and I am glad Scott brought this up. First of all, it’s a brand new portfolio. So, the fact that we finally have some delinquencies and some bad loans well, know we started off, they are all new loans so of course they are going to get worse. But this is not something that we don’t have experience managing. We have managed it for 20 years and our loan loss reserves aren’t for the next year or 2 years, but they are for the term of the loan. And we have done securitizations 12x, 13x in this particular space that are modeled on Intex, that give us the data to be able to understand the scenarios of performance in this particular space. So, hopefully that’s also helpful. I won’t argue that it’s very hard for you and others to figure out what is this going to project to. You do have a management team that is very much aligned with the interests of the shareholders. Take a look at our proxy, you have bonuses were for last year, see what our stock ownership is. This is important to us. This is something we have done, building a business over two decades.

Tim Switzer

Great. Yes, that was good color. Are you able to quantify maybe the pace of increase over the next, I mean if your loan portfolio, the weighted average life is less than 12 months, charge-offs don’t peak until at least 24 months or so. Can you project the pace of increase to charge-offs as we move over the next few years? And like, where does it peak? Is it at that 350 ACL mark you talked about in the press release, or how should we think about that?

Barry Sloane

I think you will have approximately 70% of the charge-offs within 18 months to 40 months. Now, if I would have said that prior to COVID, I would have been dead wrong, because COVID created PPP, tax credit programs, EIDL loans. So – but on the loss curve, the new business typically does not default early, okay. And that’s when, from a seasoning perspective, you are going to get – holding everything else constant, that’s when you are going to get most of the write-downs.

Scott Price

And just to tack on to that, Tim, we would expect the charge-offs to kind of level out and stop increasing if all economic conditions are equal.

Tim Switzer

Okay. That’s perfect. Thank you, guys.

Bryce Rowe

Thanks. Good morning. Sorry to belabor the call here, but I do want to try to get a couple questions in. Number one, I mean I think you guys alluded to this in some of the prepared remarks, but expenses have gone up as you have kind of built out the infrastructure. Is there any maybe like non-recurring in this level of expenses, whether it would be in the salary and benefits line or in that professional services line, just trying to get a good feel for how the operating expenses are going to run, obviously acknowledging that the balance sheet is going to continue to grow, but just trying to calibrate what the expense growth might look like?

Barry Sloane

I think Bryce – and I will let Scott finish up on this. This year as a percentage of revenue, we are probably going to have the peak amount well. We hope this will be the peak amount of expenses. As we continue to build out processes, continue to make sure that we have got all the right things required for a scalable technology-enabled bank to compete in a different way in the marketplace. So, we are hopeful that we start to get the benefits of operating leverage in 2025 and beyond. But we think if you look at all the bodies we are bringing in here, the software, the consultants to help us make sure we are doing exactly what we need to do. I talked about headwinds in 2023, they are a little less, but still fairly strong in 2024. That’s factored into our EPS forecasts and we think we will get better margins next year in 2025. Scott, anything to add or subtract to that?

Scott Price

Yes. Bryce, it’s a good question, and I want to reiterate what Barry just said, in that, we do have an expense forecast, and it is included in our guidance, and so we assure you that the forecast includes the current quarter and future quarter expenses. I will say, just to add on to what Barry said and maybe slightly modify it, we will have increased expenses from here, but the returns that we are going to be earning are going to definitely outweigh any expense increases we have. So, I don’t want you to think that this was a surprise to us. As I have said earlier, we are slightly better than where we forecasted, I would point out that and reiterate what Barry said, we are continuing to invest in our operations teams, whether that be in lending, whether that be in deposit operations, whether that be in some of our fee-generating businesses. We had headcount increases across all of those. We are investing for the future. We are investing for higher margins in the way of rolling out our business deposit products so that we can ensure that we comply and we keep in the middle of the road with respect to regulation. And then I would point out that there are some seasonal aspects to this. We did have payroll tax resets this quarter. We had one month of merit increases that went in, so you will see a follow-through increase in the future. And then we also are looking at a pretty outsized performance year in terms of EPS growth. And we are – in order to be able to keep this institution operating like a much larger institution than it is, we are going to have to make sure that we are competing in the talent war. And so we factored all that into the forecast. This is not a surprise to me. It’s not a surprise to Barry. And I think we are on top of it. As it relates to one-time items, I would say that there was a slight bump quarter-over-quarter in professional. Most of that was due to our annual audit, but we are rationalizing our expenses as it pertains to audits, financial accounting, compliance, and expect that we will not have a repeat going forward.

Bryce Rowe

Okay. Alright. That’s helpful. And then maybe a question about kind of capital structure on a consolidated basis. I mean you all are talking about nice deposit growth at the bank, and you are also talking about increases in the alternative loan program and assume those will kind of make their way over to the holding company’s balance sheet as opposed to sitting at the bank when it’s all said and done. Can you talk about how you are going to fund that at the holding company level, because I assume the deposits have to stay at the bank?

Barry Sloane

Yes. They do, and I think Bryce, that we have expectations of being able to use debt up at the holding company. We do have room to be able to do that. And that’s where we will be able to fund our growth in addition to creating new joint ventures to be able to fund the alternative loan program business. The capital is primarily needed for that and not much else at this point in time.

Bryce Rowe

Okay. And then Barry, when I look at the balance sheet that you lay out on a consolidated basis and you have got several different buckets of loans, a couple of which are held for sale, I think we can all identify what is held at the bank, the held for investment bucket amortized costs. But will those migrate eventually into the balance sheets of the joint venture, just trying to identify what each of those buckets actually are?

Barry Sloane

Yes. And Bryce, it’s a good question. I think that our goal sands the alternative loan program is to have all the lending done in the bank. Alright. Very little, we have some legacy loans still at the holding company that will pay off or get sold that are filed for construction. But for the most part, the only thing that would be at the Holdco in lending would be ALP and the rest of the activity will be down at the bank where we get lower cost of funding and obviously better leverage.

Bryce Rowe

Okay. Alright. I will leave it there. Appreciate the comments.

Barry Sloane

Thank you.

Christopher Nolan

Hey guys. Thank you for including the detail and the asset quality in this quarter, very helpful information. Hey, Barry, from your perspective, where do you see the bank sector going in general?

Barry Sloane

It’s a tough industry. I am just going to be frank with you. And this is from somebody that just got into it. So, I always try to answer honestly and transparently. It’s an industry currently that right now it’s feasted on low-cost deposits. And it’s far easier to move money today from bank to bank and doing it on your phone. And even corporate treasurers are realizing, gee, I only need to keep a couple of bucks in my checking account and I can move the rest of it into a money market account. I can just get the money back and forth. So, the deposit side is where banks have made money, not on the asset side. And what happened in ‘08, ‘09 is the regulators in the banking industry said, okay, we have just got to really tighten up on the risk profile for credit. So, everyone is piled into this small bucket of car loans, residential mortgage loans, CRE loans, C&I loans that don’t have a lot of margin. So, I think I am talking about an industry I just got into, it’s not going to be an easy industry to make a lot of money in.

Christopher Nolan

I was thinking more along lines forward of where do you see the healthy industry in terms of asset quality and so forth. There are a lot of concerns about our commercial real estate in general.

Barry Sloane

I think that the industry will be able to get its capital. I do not believe short rates are going to remain here for that much longer, and that’s going to reduce the pressure on CRE assets, which is really where. Right now there is the two problems with the industry relative to health and that would be CRE and that’s very much rate driven. And the other aspect of it is obviously asset liability management because as long as bills are yielding 5%, there is going to be more pressure to migrate money into money – government guaranteed money market funds for some bank accounts.

Christopher Nolan

Good. That’s it for me. Thank you.

Barry Sloane

Thank you.

Steve Moss

Good morning.

Barry Sloane

Good morning, Steve.

Steve Moss

Good morning. Barry, you mentioned, or maybe it might have been Scott, that with regard to SBA originations here, that you were kind of like, I guess worked to the fact of driving efficiencies. Given your guidance here, holding it steady after a strong quarter in my mind on the SBA origination front, just kind of curious if maybe internally are you at capacity in the short to intermediate-term for your SBA originations? Just kind of curious as to why that number isn’t being revised higher, let’s put it that way.

Barry Sloane

Yes. No, Steve, I am looking for the loan pipeline for 7(a). And it’s up on pre-qual 15% and underwriting 54%. Now, the approved pending closing is pretty flat. That’s because we are becoming more efficient and we are getting the loans in and out quickly. But no, we are not at capacity. We have got more alliance partners that are realizing we could help put them in the business, help them make loans either for their license or ours. And the business model of us using alliance relationships and getting referrals continues to grow and outperform the BDO broker and banker model.

Scott Price

The only thing I would tack onto that, Steve, and it’s a good question. Where we are in terms of soft landing, no soft landing, what’s going to happen, it feels a little bit early to increase our production for the year in light of that uncertainty. So, we decided that that was the most prudent course of action. Could there be upside, sure. But depending on where the economy, it could easily go the other way. So, that was the thought process.

Steve Moss

Okay. Great. Appreciate that color there. And then in terms of just circling back to the seizing of the portfolio, I hear you guys in terms of the 8% lost content discounted back. Maybe just kind of thinking about it, delinquencies, if I look at them here on a trailing 12-month basis from loan balances, around roughly 9% call it, curious how we think about as things season and you hit, whether it’s the 18-month to 40-month time range, what is kind of like that pink peak delinquency number you guys expect, kind of the peak non-performing type number in terms of the origination portfolio?

Barry Sloane

I mean you could see what I will call the currency rate on that portion of the portfolio. Now, by the way, that’s going to be blended in with the AAA quality loans that banks normally do that have got low margins, etcetera. But I mean you could see the currency rate at 90 plus or minus. We hope it doesn’t get there, but that’s not inconceivable.

Steve Moss

Got it. Okay.

Barry Sloane

But that’s over time, and I would tell you for doing this for 20 years, on lower volumes and earlier phases of our life we have seen it, that doesn’t mean that you are going to have extraordinary charge-offs. I think it’s just trying to say that if you do see it, you don’t need to head for the balcony or the windows, because the loans are personally guaranteed, there is collateral behind it and it’s within the realm of what these charges, or the other thing too Steve is, when you are looking at the charge-offs, these are spread out. It’s a big number, right. But these are spread out. These are not bank loans that are due in 2 years, 3 years, or 5 years. These are spread out over fairly lengthy periods of time, and we are actually putting new business on and old business on. Once again, we have got all the models after 20 years of doing this to be able to really analyze the static pool to make sure that we have got the right reserves against these loans.

Steve Moss

Right. Okay. I appreciate that color there. And then just one more question on the business checking and business money market you guys are rolling out here. Just kind of curious if you share any thoughts on internal targets you may have for those products or how you are thinking about that performance over the next 12 months.

Barry Sloane

Scott, do you want to share some of those numbers if you have them?

Scott Price

Yes, Steve. So, we expect to roll out in earnest. We have run a pilot with some select customers. We have got $20 million of balances, I believe as of quarter end. We believe that we can generate $150 million of business deposits and that could be on the low side. The high side could be $300 million is not inconceivable. What I would say the real question that we are going to be grappling with as we get to know how this product performs with our customer base is what kind of retention we have on those funds. And that’s something that we are going to be learning as we go along, we have certainly put our best foot forward and estimating how much a typical customer will retain in our bank. But we believe that that is our key to profitability improvement going forward. To Barry’s point, offering products and services to small businesses is what we do. We invest in America. And we are confident that the innovation of the American business percent is going to continue. And we don’t want to offer products and services to enable them as much as possible to succeed. We will have features with our – with this product that we believe will be competitive, particularly on price. Certainly, we don’t have the same budget as some of the big guys do with slip apps and interfaces, etcetera. But we believe price is where we can compete and we can make – we can give business owners opportunities to work in their business instead of on their business. So, that’s what we believe we are going to offer with this product. Like I have said, anywhere from $150 million to $300 million, plus or minus. And so we are going to see how it plays out, and we will be updating the market as we move forward.

Steve Moss

Great. Thank you very much. I appreciate all the color.

Barry Sloane

Steve, thanks for hanging in there with us. Thank you.

Barry Sloane

Well, we certainly appreciate everyone’s attendance, the thoroughness of the questions. We have obviously tried to work hard to condense it, but there is a lot of information that obviously the marketplace wants. We want to make sure that you have that. And feel free to e-mail or call with any other questions you might have. But once again, thank you for your attention and your thoughtful questions. We appreciate it. Thank you very much.

