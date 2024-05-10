How To Build An 8% Yielding SWAN Portfolio With 10 Blue Chips

May 10, 2024 7:00 AM ETBTI, MO, MPLX, TRP, ENB, EPD, BNS, PFE, VICI, MAIN, BNS:CA, ENB:CA, TRP:CA
Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • High-yield dividend investing is a popular retirement strategy for its steady income, lower volatility, and potential to outperform the market.
  • JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF offers an 8% yield but lacks dividend growth. Over a standard retirement, inflation is expected to be more than 100%.
  • By combining JEPI with a portfolio of 10 blue-chip stocks yielding 7%, investors can achieve an 8% yield with stronger long-term dividend growth potential.
  • These 10 blue chips yield 7.3%, are 19% undervalued, are growing 6%, and have 32% total return potential in the next 12 months.
  • The combined 8% yielding portfolio has 3% consensus long-term dividend growth potential, keeping ahead of inflation and potentially generating 11% total returns, better than SCHD's (current high-yield gold standard ETF) 10% long-term returns.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of The Dividend Kings get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Happy Senior Couple on the Bow of a Sail Boat

Spotmatik

High-yield dividend investing is a popular retirement strategy, and it's easy to understand why.

Are you tired of worrying about interest rates, the Fed, geopolitics, US politics, or the economy? Wouldn't it be fantastic if you could buy great companies, collect low-risk and steadily growing

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dividend Kings helps you determine the best safe dividend stocks to buy via our Automated Investment Decision Tool, Zen Research Terminal, Correction Planning Tool, and Daily Blue-Chip Deal Videos.

Membership also includes

  • Access to our 14 model portfolios (all of which are beating the market in this correction)

  • my family's $2 million real-money portfolio.

  • 50% discount to iREIT (our REIT-focused sister service)

  • real-time chatroom support

  • real-time email notifications of all my retirement portfolio buys

  • numerous valuable investing tools

Click here for a two-week free trial, so we can help you achieve better long-term total returns and your financial dreams.

This article was written by

Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
111.56K Followers

Dividend Sensei (Adam Galas) is an Army veteran and stock analyst with 20+ years of market experience.

He is a founding author of the investing group The Dividend Kings which focuses on helping investors safeguard and grow their money in all market conditions through the highest-quality dividend investments. Dividend Sensei and the team of analysts (Brad Thomas, Justin Law, Nicholas Ward, Chuck Carnevale, and Sebastian Wolf) help members invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Features include: 13 model portfolios, buy ideas, company research reports, and a thriving chat community for readers looking to learn how to invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTI, ENB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BTI--
British American Tobacco p.l.c.
MO--
Altria Group, Inc.
MPLX--
MPLX LP Common Units
TRP--
TC Energy Corporation
ENB--
Enbridge Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News