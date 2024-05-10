How To Build An 8% Yielding SWAN Portfolio With 10 Blue Chips

Spotmatik

High-yield dividend investing is a popular retirement strategy, and it's easy to understand why.

Are you tired of worrying about interest rates, the Fed, geopolitics, US politics, or the economy? Wouldn't it be fantastic if you could buy great companies, collect low-risk and steadily growing dividends, and ignore stock market volatility entirely?

Nobody can predict interest rates, the future direction of the economy, or the stock market. Dismiss all such forecasts and concentrate on what's happening to the companies in which you've invested." - Peter Lynch

That's precisely what blue-chip investing can accomplish if you know how to do it right.

How To Build An 8% Yielding Portfolio That Can Potentially Deliver 10% to 11% Income Growth

Last week, I looked deeper into JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF's (JEPI) 8% yield and why that ETF is an excellent choice for two kinds of investors.

However, JEPI has its limitations, as the article explores in detail.

One of those limitations is that JEPI is designed to generate 7% to 9% long-term yield, which is pretty much the only source of returns.

In other words, income growth is not JEPI's strong suit, and you shouldn't expect much or necessarily any dividend growth from the ETF.

JPMorgan

JEPI generates 85% of its income from equity-linked notes, a covered call strategy with volatile income depending on market volatility.

JEPI's Historical Dividend Growth: -0.3% Annually For The Last Four Years

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

JEPIX is JEPI's institutional mutual fund class sister fund, which requires a $1 million minimum investment and charges 0.6% expenses instead of JEPI's 0.35%.

It uses the same managers, strategy, and portfolio but began running in mid-2018.

Its first full-year income was in 2019 when $1,000 invested generated $78 in dividends, a 7.8% yield (just like today). JEPI is designed to deliver an 8% yield long term.

JPMorgan

It's not designed to deliver dividend growth, and from 2019 to 2023, JEPIX's dividend has dropped slightly to $77 per $1,000 investment (7.7% yield on cost).

But look at SCHD and VYM, which are focused on low-risk, high-yield dividend growth blue chips.

VYM: 5% annual dividend growth

SCHD: 11.0% annual dividend growth

Analysts expect VYM's dividends to grow about 7% annually and SCHD 6%.

But that means that VYM and SCHD will ultimately deliver higher retirement income over time than JEPI, especially in taxable accounts where 4% of JEPI's 8% yield/return is subject to tax (on average).

But what if there was a way to harness JEPI's powerful 8% yield and build an entire portfolio around it? An 8% yielding portfolio that can deliver the same 6% to 7% income growth as analysts expect from SCHD and VYM?

How would you like to enjoy twice the yield on day one and potentially enjoy the same long-term income growth?

That would be having your cake and eating it too, and here's how you can potentially accomplish this impressive feat.

How To Build An 8% Yielding Blue-Chip Dividend Growth Portfolio Using JEPI

The Zen investing strategy involves taking 50% of core ETFs and augmenting them with individual blue-chip stocks. That allows you to maximize yield, growth, valuation, or any other investing factor you care about.

Ploutos

In this case, we love JEPI's 8% yield. We don't like the lack of income growth.

What if we could find a group of 10 blue chips that yield 7% to 8%? Then, we'd have an 8% yielding blue-chip portfolio with superior long-term dividend growth potential and total return potential.

How can you find a blue-chip portfolio that yields 7% to 8%?

Zen Research Terminal Screening Criteria Companies Remaining % Of Master List 1 Add "12-month fundamentally justified upside and dividend growth streaks" Under "Columns." 0.00% 2 BHS Rating "reasonable buy, good buy, strong buy, very strong buy, ultra value buy." 333 66.33% 3 Quality Rating 10+ (Blue-Chip Or Better) 136 27.09% 4 Investment Grade Credit Rating (BBB- or higher) 97 19.32% 5 Non-Speculative 88 17.53% 6 LT Total Return Potential 10+% 61 12.15% 7 Sort By High-Yield, Set minimum yield for 10th highest yield 10 1.99% Total Time 2 minutes Click to enlarge

Start by selecting only reasonably priced companies and then blue-chip quality or better, based on safety and quality.

Then, crank up the quality screen even more with investment-grade credit ratings.

S&P

According to S&P, investment-grade credit ratings are BBB or higher and represent 11% or smaller 30-year bankruptcy risk.

Next, screen out any speculative companies undergoing complex and highly uncertain turnarounds.

Walgreens (WBA)

V.F. Corporation (VFC)

3M (MMM)

Leggett & Platt (LEG)

AT&T (T)

These speculative former dividend aristocrats are still in investment grade and credit ratings are not designed to predict dividend cuts - they're just bond defaults.

Finally, since the goal is to earn the same kind of long-term returns (or better) and income growth as SCHD and its 4% yield and 10% dividend growth consensus, we use a 10%-plus long-term return consensus.

Ritholtz Wealth Management

Over the long term, valuations tend to cancel out, and yield plus growth generates 97% of long-term investing returns.

OK, that's how we can find the best 7% to 8% yielding blue chips to combine with JEPI to create an 8% yielding portfolio with stronger long-term dividend growth potential.

10 Blue-Chips Yielding 7%

Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal

7.4% average yield with an 88% average safety score based on more than 1,000 fundamental metrics.

That translates into a very low-risk dividend income stream, with approximately a 0.5% risk of a cut in an average economy and around 1% risk even in another Great Recession or Pandemic level downturn.

The overall quality of these companies is 84%, Super Sleep Well At Night (Aristocrat level) quality.

These companies are 19% historically undervalued relative to their 10-year averages. Combined with their yield and growth consensus for the next year, that translates into 32% fundamentally justified total return potential over the next year.

Not a forecast.

If these companies grow as expected and return to 10-year average historical fair value, then 32% of the total return would be 100% justified by fundamentals.

Does the S&P, Nasdaq, or Mag 7 have a 32% upside to fair value potential? Nope. They could only deliver such returns through a speculative mania bubble.

These 7% yielding blue chips could deliver those gains 100% sanctified by the righteousness of fundamentals.

Here's what that means.

Say the S&P somehow goes up 32% in the next year. That would represent a 20% PE expansion from 20X forward earnings to 24X forward earnings.

For context, the highest forward PE the S&P ever achieved was 25 in March 2000, the peak of the tech bubble.

If the S&P trades at 24X forward earnings, that represents approximately a 25% historical premium, which would be the 2nd most overvalued market in US history if it happened.

What kind of returns would you expect over the next five years in this scenario? From 2025 to 2030?

1% yield + 12% growth = 13% total return potential - 6% annual valuation drag = 7% annual return potential for 2025 to 2030.

Compare that to the high-yield blue chips, which could deliver 32% returns while merely returning to fair value.

4.8% fair value yield + 6.1% growth + 0% valuation change = 10.9% annual return potential for 2025 to 2030.

So you can see the benefit of buying quality, high-yield blue chips at a 19% discount.

According to the FactSet consensus, these blue chips are growing at 6.1% annually.

This is the median long-term growth forecast from all analysts who cover a company for a living.

Remember that SCHD has a 6% long-term growth consensus and yields 4%.

These blue chips yield 7.4%, almost twice as much, but grow just as fast.

These 10 blue chips are expected to deliver about 3.5% better annual returns than SCHD.

That's 13.5% long-term total return potential and income growth potential if you reinvest the dividends.

Historical Returns Since 1999

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

While historical returns are not a guarantee of future results, for stable blue-chip businesses, we can have more confidence in analyst estimates if historical returns are consistent with long-term consensus estimates.

This is impressive, especially considering these 10 blue-chips are mostly in bear markets. As a result, they are almost 20% undervalued and yielding 7.3%.

Rolling Returns Smooth Out Bear Markets

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

12% to 14% rolling returns, similar to what analysts expect going forward.

Note that the worst rolling returns are far superior to the S&P thanks to the tech bubble and Great Recession when these blue chips fell just 35% compared to the market being cut in half.

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

Historically, these are lower volatility companies that fall 48% as much as the S&P in downturns, while rising 76% as much as the S&P in up markets. Their historical safe perpetual withdrawal rate is nearly two times that of the S&P.

The worst 15-year return was 8.44% per year, more than double the S&P's worst 15-year return.

14% Annual Income Growth For 24 Years

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

14% average annual returns and 14% income growth. Total returns drive long-term income growth.

A high yield isn't enough unless your time horizon is 10 years or less. For those with more extended time frames, you must keep total returns and cumulative income growth in mind.

Portfolio Visualizer

How about the dividends themselves? Analysts expect 6% long-term dividend growth for investors who spend all their income rather than reinvest it.

Historically, the dividend growth rate was 8%.

But you don't have to wait decades for potentially significant returns from these 7% yielding blue chips.

Consensus 2026 Total Return Potential

Not a forecast.

Consensus return potential.

These are the expected returns if and only if these companies grow as expected and return to historical fair value by the end of 2026.

Fundamentals would justify that.

Average: 76% =20.8% annually vs 40% or 12% annually S&P.

1-Year Fundamentally Justified Upside Potential: 32% vs 7% S&P.

British American Tobacco (BTI)

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Altria (MO)

FAST Graphs, FactSet

MPLX (MPLX) - K1 Tax Form

FAST Graphs, FactSet

TC Energy (TRP)

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Enbridge (ENB)

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD)

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Pfizer (PFE)

FAST Graphs, FactSet

VICI Properties (VICI)

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Main Street Capital (MAIN)

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Risks To Consider

It's critical to remember that any recommendation is always a snapshot in time. The data says that greater companies today might not be in a few months or years.

I utilize the approach Ben Graham recommended, looking at the past, present, and likely future, both objective data and qualitative analysis - the "math and the story" behind each company.

I utilize the median consensus forecast from every analyst covering companies on Wall Street. This, of course, is not a perfect system - there is no such thing.

The consensus can and does change over time. This is why there are no guarantees on Wall Street; it's all a series of probability curves. Risk management is crucial, and asset allocation is the No. 1 place to start.

Combining a high-yield strategy like JEPI with pure high-yield blue chips to maintain the portfolio's 8% yield can have adverse effects in the short term.

Historical Returns Since 2018

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

In addition to the inherent single stock risk from owning any individual company, you must remember that JEPIX is designed to be a very low volatility ETF, with about 12.5% annual volatility, similar to a 60-40.

While these 10 high-yield blue chips have averaged 47% downside capture over the last 20 years, they can be much more volatile in the short term, including falling 31% during the pandemic.

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

Also, keep in mind that this is a pure value-focused portfolio.

The Nasdaq yields 0.8%, and this portfolio is 8%.

But even though there should be no overlap between the kinds of investors who invest in the Nasdaq and this 8% yielding portfolio, I can guarantee you that in the future, as this ultra-yield portfolio underperforms the S&P and Nasdaq (which are growing at 12+%) some investors will feel market envy, and fear of missing out, or FOMO.

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

These portfolios and even the 60-40 are all designed to capture 65% to 85% of the market's downside.

However, that lower volatility comes at the cost of just 60% to 80% of the market's upside.

It might seem silly that anyone owning a diversified portfolio might benchmark against the best-performing asset in that portfolio, but it happens more than you might think.

This Is Why Most Investors Can't Tolerate 100% Stock Portfolios

YCharts YCharts

The three keys to success in real estate are "location, location, location."

In long-term investing, 90% to 100% of returns are explained by asset allocation, asset allocation, and asset allocation.

Nothing else will matter if you don't have the right mix of assets, stocks, bonds, cash, and alternatives for your goals.

Ignoring diversification is a financial miscalculation.

Hedges = 50% long bonds, 50% managed futures. (Portfolio Visualizer)

Don't focus on maximizing returns; focus on maximizing long-term returns through several bear markets.

If you can't stomach inevitable corrections, and if you panic sell? Then, even God's own investing strategy will fail you.

JPMorgan Asset Management

Bottom Line: JEPI Is Great, But If You Want 8% Yield And 6% Dividend Growth, Consider These 10 Blue-Chips Yielding 7%

JEPI is an excellent single ticker solution for two kinds of investors.

Those using tax-advantaged accounts.

Those seeking to replace a 60-40 retirement portfolio.

However, JEPI's downside, other than the 4% tax expense ratio, is that it doesn't generate dividend growth; it's not built for that.

That matters because inflation is very real.

The bond market expects 2.4% long-term inflation over the next 30 years, which retirees must remember.

Years From Now Buying Power In Today's Dollars (2.4% Annual Inflation) 5 89% 10 78% 15 69% 20 62% 25 54% 30 48% 35 43% 40 38% 45 34% 50 30% 60 23% 70 18% 80 14% 90 11% 100 9% Click to enlarge

(Source: YCharts) Bolded = retirement time frame

Most retirees will experience cumulative inflation of 100%-plus; thus, a lack of dividend growth will significantly threaten their purchasing power and standard of living over the long term.

This is why individual companies are augmenting JEPI. To preserve that attractive 8% yield and generate dividend growth above the rate of inflation is potentially attractive.

8% yield + 3% long-term dividend growth = 11% long-term return potential and income growth for anyone reinvesting the dividends.

In tax-advantaged accounts, permitting tax-free compounding.

11% long-term returns and income growth are slightly ahead of SCHD's 10% expected income growth and total returns. Given the low volatility of these blue chips and JEPI itself, the potential low volatility of this 8% yielding dividend growth portfolio might be what some investors need to sleep well at night while achieving their financial goals.