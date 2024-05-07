Urban Edge Properties (UE) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2024 2:38 PM ETUrban Edge Properties (UE) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.46K Followers

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 7, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Areeba Ahmed - Investor Relations Associate
Jeffrey Olson - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey Mooallem - EVP & Chief Operating Officer
Mark Langer - EVP & Chief Financial Officer
Robert Milton - EVP & General Counsel
Scott Auster - EVP & Head of Leasing
Andrea Drazin - Chief Accounting Officer

Conference Call Participants

Steve Sakwa - Evercore ISI
Floris van Dijkum - Compass Point
Ronald Kamdem - Morgan Stanley
Paulina Rojas - Green Street

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Urban Edge Properties First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Areeba Ahmed, Investor Relations Associate. Thank you, Areeba. You may begin.

Areeba Ahmed

Good morning, and welcome to Urban Edge Properties first quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Joining me today are Jeff Olson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Jeff Mooallem, Chief Operating Officer; Mark Langer, Chief Financial Officer; Rob Milton, General Counsel; Scott Auster, EVP and Head of Leasing; and Andrea Drazin, Chief Accounting Officer.

Please note today's discussion may contain forward-looking statements about the company's views of future events and financial performance, which are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties and which the company does not undertake to update. Our actual results, financial condition and business may differ. Please refer to our filings with the SEC, which are also available on our website for more information about the company.

In our discussion today, we will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures, including reference to our 2025 FFO as adjusted target. Reconciliations of these measures to GAAP results

