I last covered the First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund ETF (NASDAQ:MDIV) in early 2022. In that article, I argued that MDIV was a subpar multi-asset class ETF, and that the Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (CEFS) and the Invesco CEF Income Composite Portfolio ETF (PCEF) were both stronger choices.

Since then, the fund has achieved around 5.5% in annual returns, outperforming PCEF, underperforming CEFS. I've grown much more bullish on CEFS too, so continue to believe that CEFS is a much stronger choice than MDIV, and to see no reason to invest in MDIV.

MDIV - Basics

Investment Manager: First Trust

Underlying Index: NASDAQ US Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index

Expense Ratio: 0.68%

Dividend Yield: 6.30%

Total Returns 5Y CAGR: 3.20%

MDIV - Overview and Analysis

Index and Portfolio

MDIV is a diversified multi-asset class index ETF. It tracks the NASDAQ US Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index, an index focusing on income-producing asset classes. Specifically, the index includes the following asset classes, equal-weighted:

Dividend-paying equities

REITs

Preferred shares

Energy MLPs

High-yield corporate bonds

MDIV's portfolio weights are as follows, note that there are small variations in weights due to recent price movements.

MDIV's high-yield corporate bond exposure consists of a 20% investment in the First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS). HYLS is an actively-managed high-yield bond ETF with a 6.3% yield, and somewhat above-average risk. I've previously rated the fund a buy, but believe there are stronger alternatives in the market. HYLS's fees are waived until at least late January 2025.

Securities for the other asset classes are selected based on their dividend yield and volatility, subject to a basic set of inclusion criteria. In simple terms, the index selects the 25 highest-yielding securities from each asset class, excluding the riskiest ones, and those failing a basic set of liquidity, trading, and size criteria.

I've previously argued against investing in high-yield, low-volatility funds, as these ETFs only sometimes outperform throughout an equity cycle. Focusing on high-yield securities generally means focusing on high-risk securities. These tend to underperform during bear markets, sending volatility soaring. Low-volatility funds would be forced into selling their investments, effectively locking-in losses during bear markets.

As an example, and as per prior coverage, MDIV was overweight mREITs during late 2019.

mREITs proceeded to significantly underperform during early 2020, contributing to significant losses for MDIV.

mREITs proceeded to recover during the second half of 2020, seeing significant gains during the same. MDIV had already sold by then, so did not benefit from these gains.

So, MDIV was negatively impacted by mREIT losses during early 2020, but did not benefit from mREIT recoveries during late 2020. MDIV significantly underperformed during the year, as expected.

Importantly, the fund also underperformed index funds tracking most of its underlying asset classes, and an average of these. Investors would have been better off foregoing MDIV and replicating its asset allocations themselves. In my opinion, this is strong evidence that the fund's strategy / security selection process does not work.

In my opinion, the issues above are deal-breakers, so I would not be investing in MDIV. The fund does have a few other negatives which bear mention.

Excessive Energy Exposure

Relative to most multi-asset class index funds, MDIV is significantly overweight energy MLPs, with these accounting for 20% of its portfolio. Such a large position is meant to boost the fund's dividend yield, and it does seem to accomplish its goal, with MDIV yielding 6.7%, quite a bit more than most other asset classes, including bonds and equities.

On the other hand, overweighting energy serves to increase portfolio risk, volatility, and the potential for severe downturns. Energy companies are exposed to energy prices, which tend to be extremely volatile, much more so than average. Due to this, energy companies tend to be much riskier and volatile than average.

Compounding these issues is the fact that the energy industry is quite small, with energy accounting for only 4% of the S&P 500. MLPs themselves are a much smaller percentage. Allocating so much to these niche securities is very risky in my opinion, and means that fund performance could materially differ from that of the broader market.

Due to the above, expect significant losses and underperformance when energy underperforms, as was the case in early 2020, the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

On a more positive note, MDIV's energy exposure should increase returns during periods of higher energy prices and industry outperformance. I was unable to find an example of this leading to outperformance, almost certainly due to the fund's other investments.

In my opinion, MDIV's significant energy exposure is something of a negative, especially so for an income fund like MDIV. Seems too risky, to me at least.

Simple Enough to Replicate

MDIV's underlying asset allocations are quite simple, with the fund focusing on five different asset classes, equal-weighted:

Dividend-paying equities

REITs

Preferred shares

Energy MLPs

High yield corporate bonds

Investors can easily replicate the fund's portfolio themselves. Doing so should result in lower expenses, as MDIV's 0.68% expense ratio is a bit higher than that of most ETFs. Doing so would have resulted in higher long-term returns too:

Seeking Alpha - Table by Author

As previously mentioned, MDIV seems to have underperformed index funds of its underlying asset classes due to an ineffective security selection process, which sometimes fails during downturns and recessions. MDIV has actually outperformed during the past twelve months, due to no significant bear markets these past few months.

MDIV - One Key Alternative

Investors looking for strong, diversified, multi-asset class income ETFs have several alternatives to MDIV. Besides constructing their own portfolios, CEFS seems like a particularly strong choice.

CEFS is an actively-managed ETF focusing on income-producing CEFs. It boasts a strong 8.7% dividend yield, and a much stronger performance track-record than MDIV.

CEFS's strong performance track-record is due to savvy fund selection on the part of Saba, the fund's managers, as well as (successful) activist campaigns on some of these. In my opinion, CEFS's outperformance is long-term sustainable, so I expect the fund will continue to outperform moving forward.

Conclusion

MDIV is a diversified, multi-asset class ETF focusing on income-producing asset classes. In my opinion, CEFS is a broadly similar, significantly stronger investment. As such, I would not be investing in MDIV.