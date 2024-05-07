Wirestock

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) reported its latest quarterly results, highlighted by a small profit from the streaming business, propelling EPS above estimates.

On the other hand, soft top-line momentum and weaker guidance paint a more mixed picture across several moving parts of the media and entertainment giant. Indeed, shares sold off by 10% on the report.

We last covered DIS in 2022, during a historically volatile period in the broader market, with a bullish view based on a thesis that the company was well-positioned to benefit from a resilient economy. For anyone keeping track, shares are approximately flat from that time.

Our update today pares back that long-running optimism, eyeing potential headwinds on the horizon. Recognizing the still solid fundamentals, the problem with Disney is its poor growth, which may be weaker than the headline numbers suggest. We expect shares to remain volatile.

Data by YCharts

DIS Earnings Recap

Disney Q2 non-GAAP EPS of $1.21 came in at $0.10 ahead of the consensus and also up 30% year-over-year. This was achieved even as revenue of $22.1 billion, up 1.3% from Q1 2023, missed expectations by $50 million.

The story starts with some success in controlling spending and cost savings efforts. Total expenses fell by -2% y/y in Q2 and are down -3% through the first six months of the fiscal year. That dynamic drove the total segment operating income up 17% y/y.

source: company IR

By segment, the results can be described as messy, which works to explain the stock price selloff. The Experiences group, including the Theme Parks, stood out with 10% revenue growth. This balanced a -5% decline from the Entertainment segment.

In effect, from several line items that can be cheered this quarter, other areas point to a more uncertain outlook, which we believe is weighing on the stock.

source: company IR

Mixed Trends from Disney

Digging through the Entertainment segment results, a -$1.1 billion decline in revenue between Linear Networks and Content Sales/Licensing and Other (CSLO) held back the impact of the $600 million increase in Direct-to-Consumer sales.

In this case, even though total segment operating income climbed by 72% y/y to $781 million, that breakthrough was hampered by comments from management during the earnings conference call forecasting a "loss for Entertainment DTC in the third quarter" while noting an expectation for more sustained improvements through 2025.

source: company IR

We're also focusing on the trends in total subscribers across Disney+ and the Hulu ecosystem. While the company noted a 17% increase in domestic Disney+ subscribers, adding 7.9 million payers, keep in mind that the bulk of this figure was driven by users captured from the company's deal with Charter Communications.

In other words, a partnership between Disney and Charter provided cable customers access to a Disney+ subscription bundled with select TV packages. By this measure, "organic" growth is weaker, which is also evident in a decline in international subscribers from Q1, and just a 1% increase in subscribers for Hulu.

For Q3, management anticipates a decline in core subscribers at Disney+ in the third quarter, before a rebound into Q4.

source: company IR

Circling back to the Experiences segment, which has driven growth, the major theme continues to be the boost from higher ticket prices. That being said, the operating margin was down this quarter compared to the period last year.

As it relates to the forward earnings outlook, we believe it's fair to question how much room there is for the company to keep pushing pricing.

source: company IR

What's Next for Disney?

Our takeaway is that Disney's Q2 results weren't quite good enough to drive a breakout in the stock that was approaching a 2-year high.

The sense is that several of the restructuring initiatives put in place by CEO Bob Igor since returning to his post in late 2022 have worked to support profitability, but kickstarting growth will be the bigger challenge, which is what the market will want to see for shares to sustain a rally higher.

According to consensus, revenue is set to climb 3% this year and average closer to 5% through 2026. While EPS is seen ramping up at a faster pace, given the improved economics of the direct-to-consumer and streaming business, we believe the latest trends open the door for some skepticism on whether these earnings targets are achievable.

Seeking Alpha

If there is a bearish case for Disney, the main risk is that the top line remains under pressure and disappoints.

We can envision a scenario where the increase in ticket prices at the theme parks needs to be reined in, either because consumers are pushing back or attendance figures start slowing. This would naturally hit the Experiences segment operating income, which has been the strongest part of Disney since the early stages of the post-pandemic recovery.

On the Entertainment side, there's a case to be made that Disney+ and Hulu have already captured the low-hanging fruit of subscribers in what remains a highly competitive market segment where consumers have many streaming options. The need to ramp up investments towards content would go against the recent trend toward profitability. We also don't see a path for the linear networks business to stabilize long-term.

Overall, Disney still has a lot to prove. Shares trading at a 25x forward P/E or even 21x looking out to fiscal 2025 are hardly cheap given ongoing strategic uncertainties.

Seeking Alpha

Final Thoughts

We rate DIS as a hold, with an expectation that shares consolidate around the current level at least through the next couple of quarterly updates. Fundamentally, the company is fine, but we don't see a path for shares to break out higher without some evidence that top-line growth is rebounding.

Patient investors may find a more attractive entry point for the stock a bit down the line. Monitoring points through the rest of the year include subscriber trends across the key streaming platforms, as well as indications that the theme park business remains resilient to what could be shifting economic conditions.