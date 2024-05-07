peepo

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) just reported its Q1-24 results, and it was a classic Ferrari quarter, in the words of one of the analysts on the call.

The Italian powerhouse exceeded revenue and earnings expectations, with another double-digit growth quarter, despite currency headwinds and the phasing out of the Maserati contract.

It did all that while maintaining strict scarcity, as shipments remained flat.

There's a reason 98% of Ferrari's employees chose to subscribe to the company's share ownership plan, and it's the same reason you should be too.

Let's dive in.

Introduction & Ferrari's Secret Recipe

I've been covering Ferrari on Seeking Alpha since March of last year. The stock is up 53% since, almost double the S&P 500's return. Throughout the period, I maintained a Buy rating, despite increasingly tougher valuation arguments, as Ferrari continued to drive significant growth while seeing its multiple expand.

The market took some time, but it is slowly picking up on the fact that Ferrari might be the strongest luxury company in public markets, considering it's highly reliant on products where demand far exceeds its willingness to supply.

Even Hermes (OTCPK:HESAF), with its Birkin Bag, an unquestionable luxury empire, generates a significant amount of its revenues from products that aren't as scarce as Ferrari cars.

In short, I don't think there's any other company in public markets that comes anywhere close to Ferrari in that it can literally decide how much sales it'll generate. If you know of one, please let me know.

First-Quarter Highlights

Ferrari had revenues of €1.6 billion, up 10.9% Y/Y, or 12.8% on a constant currency basis. It did so despite shipping seven fewer cars in the period, as pricing, product mix, and personalization percentage, all drove growth.

Ferrari Q1'24 Presentation

For those who haven't been following the company for long, the decline in shipments is completely, 100%, intentional.

Another important note to consider when looking at revenue growth numbers throughout the year is the expiration of the Maserati contract. In Q1-23, this business generated €33 million in sales. Adjusting for this, revenues grew 13.6% in the quarter.

The change in revenue mix and continued operational leverage resulted in improved profitability, as operating profit grew 14.8%, reflecting a 100 bps improvement, and EPS grew 20.4%, driven by buybacks and lower financial expenses.

Ferrari Q1'24 Presentation

Ferrari had two big announcements as well. First, they signed a multiyear sponsorship agreement with HP, Inc. (HPQ), which should be highly profitable and support non-car growth for the upcoming years.

Second, they announced two new models, the 12Cilindri and 12Cilindri Spider, which generated a lot of excitement among clients.

Ferrari Q1'24 Presentation

Lastly, management reaffirmed their 2024 guidance, although, as I said in previous articles, their guidance is always extremely conservative, to the point analysts, including myself, have learned to somewhat ignore it.

Important Flexes - Full Orderbooks, Repeating Customers, Prudent Guidance & Dedication To Scarcity

As always, Ferrari's earnings call was full of flexes, which I think are important to take note of, as they show the confidence of the management team in the success of the brand, as well as the strength of Ferrari as a business.

Let's start with order books. The company's presentation says "Order book normalization in line with expectations". For some companies, this might sound like they're talking about some kind of slowdown. In Ferrari's case, the CEO clarified that what they meant was that their books are already sold out into 2026.

Second, on repeat customers. Ferrari said on the call that in the first quarter, 74% of unit deliveries were made to existing clients, i.e. people who already own a Ferrari. On a similar note, they said that when they revealed the new models, many clients already asked to purchase both, despite a significant price increase.

This goes to show you how hard it is to get a new Ferrari. This also shows you how humble this leadership is, which I think is underappreciated. If they wanted, they could more than double deliveries, but they respect Ferrari and its legacy.

Third, on guidance. Management said that baked into their guidance is the assumption that personalization attachments for the year would be 19%. However, when asked, they said they were slightly higher than that in the first quarter, despite a product mix that leans more towards the Daytona, and less towards the Purosangue, with the latter having a much higher personalization rate. Additionally, the guidance assumes lower margins compared to Q1, which didn't include HP-related revenue. So, yet again, the chances of Ferrari handily beating their guidance are almost 100%.

Lastly, on dedication to scarcity. Deliveries to Asia Pacific were down two units, and deliveries to China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, were down 79 units. On the call, the CEO reiterated the fact they deliberately limit sales in these regions, until those geographies "learn what it means to be a Ferrari client". Another testament to Ferrari's control over its sales.

Valuation

Ferrari is trading at a 49x multiple over projected 2024 EPS, and a 44x multiple over 2025. Based on my estimates, which are higher than the consensus, Ferrari is at 47x for 2024, and 42x for 2025.

The conversation about Ferrari's valuation boils down to two questions. The first question is how long will Ferrari continue to grow revenues at a low-to-mid-teens rate (and EPS slightly faster). The second question is what's an attractive multiple to pay for that growth trajectory today.

Let's start with the first one. Ferrari delivered 13.7 thousand cars in 2023, and I expect it to deliver a similar number in 2024. A very high percentage of deliveries goes to existing customers, and that's not due to a lack of interest from new customers. Ferrari is very, very, very far from fulfilling the demand for its products. As long as that remains true, and it will for a long time in my view, I expect it'll grow revenues at a mid-teens pace, through slow increases in units, constant price increases, higher personalization rates, and growth in non-car businesses.

On to the second question. If we look at ultra-luxury names like Hermes or Brunello Cucinelli (OTCPK:BCUCF), they both trade at multiples above 50x. In my view, there's no reason Ferrari shouldn't trade at a similar valuation.

Based on consensus estimates for 2025, this brings me to a price target of €433 by the end of 2024, reflecting 14% upside.

In the long-term, Ferrari's stock should at the very least grow in line with earnings, which, as we said, should grow at a mid-teens pace.

Conclusion

Ferrari had another exceptional business-as-usual quarter as it exceeded expectations all across the board, and maintained a double-digit growth pace despite FX headwinds and the end of the Maserati deal.

Margin expansion continued, while shipments declined, just like the doctor ordered.

The company's order books are sold out, and management's dedication to scarcity remains impressive.

Ferrari's growth trajectory is promising, which is why 98% of its employees decided to be shareholders, and so should you.

I reiterate a Buy rating, expecting Ferrari to continue to provide market-beating returns even from a seemingly high starting price.