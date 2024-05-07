FALN: Great Fund, But Timing Isn't Right Yet

ryasick

I've been very vocal about my concerns about credit risk being mispriced, and maintain that this is not the time to consider high-yielding junk bonds. There will come a point where the time is right, though, and when that time comes, the iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) will be worth considering. This bond ETF attempts to capitalize on the potential resurgence of formerly investment-grade corporate bonds that have been downgraded to high-yield status, also known as "fallen angels."

What's the theory here? It's actually basic: for bonds that were downgraded in terms of credit quality, the idea is that these bonds still retain stronger fundamentals and higher recovery prospects compared to their junk bond counterparts that were born into speculative-grade territory. It's an interesting concept overall, but one that, again, I find only worth considering after a credit dislocation takes place.

Launched on June 14, 2016, the iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of the Bloomberg US High Yield Fallen Angel 3% Capped Index. This benchmark includes U.S. dollar-denominated, high-yield corporate bonds that were previously rated investment-grade but have since been downgraded. With an expense ratio of 0.25% and net assets exceeding $1.6 billion, FALN offers investors a cost-effective and liquid avenue to gain exposure to this niche segment of the bond market.

Looking Into the Holdings

FALN's portfolio is well-diversified, holding 186 individual bonds. No position makes up more than 3.11% of the fund, resulting in a good mix of positions that would only be at severe risk in a sustained economic contraction.

From a sector perspective, the bulk of the fund is in Consumer Cyclicals. This is common among high-yield bond funds. The overweight in Cyclicals is important because in the event of an economic downturn, these bonds likely would get significantly punished as funding concerns would mount amidst and slowdown in overall macro activity.

Peer Comparison

Two notable peers worth comparing are the iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) and the SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)

USHY, with a broader mandate to track the entire high-yield corporate bond market, may offer a more diversified exposure but lacks the targeted focus on fallen angels that FALN provides. On the other hand, JNK, while also a high-yield bond ETF, follows a different index methodology and may exhibit varying sector exposures and risk characteristics.

Overall, FALN has performed meaningfully better, likely because the downgrades came too late by the rating agencies against an economy that has surprised on the upside.

Pros and Cons

Investing in FALN is ultimately about the belief that these fallen angel bonds, having been downgraded due to temporary challenges or market conditions, often possess stronger fundamentals and higher recovery prospects compared to their speculative-grade counterparts. By investing in FALN, investors can potentially benefit from higher yields and potential price appreciation as these bonds rebound. Nothing to not like here, with a yield of 5.77%.

What are the negatives? While fallen angels may exhibit higher credit quality than their junk bond peers, they are still subject to default risk, interest rate risk, and market volatility. Furthermore, the success of FALN's strategy hinges on the accurate identification and selection of bonds that are poised for a recovery, which can be challenging.

Conclusion: A Measured Approach to Fallen Angel Investing

While the strategy carries inherent risks associated with high-yield bond investing, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF's well-diversified portfolio, robust performance track record, and cost-effective structure make it an attractive option for investors seeking income and potential capital appreciation. But that doesn't mean now is the time to consider it. I very much believe there will be a credit event that causes credit spreads to widen, potentially meaningfully. If I'm right, then this is a fund to consider coming out of it. Until then, this is a pass for me, but certainly worth keeping an eye on regardless.