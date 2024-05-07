Monty Rakusen/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Thesis

Barnes Group (NYSE:B), which has struggled in recent years, is in the midst of a transformation process. It is changing its corporate holdings to eliminate low-profit and low-growth businesses and replace them with better drivers of growth and profitability.

The 167-year-old firm now specializes in high-tech and innovative products and services for the industrial and aerospace end markets. Part of that transformation sees it putting more emphasis on its aerospace segment.

With this transformation, Barnes has better prospects than it had in the past, and I rate it a Buy for growth investors.

About Barnes Group

The company is an industrial and aerospace manufacturer and service provider. In its 10-K for 2023, it wrote that it "leverages world-class manufacturing capabilities and market-leading engineering to develop advanced processes, automation solutions, and applied technologies for industries ranging from aerospace and medical & personal care to mobility and packaging."

The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Aerospace, as shown in the April 2024 Investor presentation:

B Segment information slide (Company Presentation)

It is also a company in the midst of a transition, one that management hopes will make it less cyclical, with higher growth potential and higher margins:

Barnes Group transformation slide (Company Presentation)

As Barnes works its way through this transition, its shares should become intrinsically more valuable. Cyclical stocks often are sold when share prices decline, making it harder to generate sustainable capital gains. Further, stocks with a growth component and higher profitability put upward pressure on share prices because investors have higher expectations for them.

As the slide above showed, part of the transition involves divesting industrial businesses with lower growth or profitability and replacing them with aerospace businesses.

Shares were trading around $37.55 at midday, May 7, 2024, giving it a market cap of $1.85 billion.

Competition and competitive advantages

Barnes reported in its 10-K that it operates in highly competitive markets and its future growth depends on being able to bring "increasingly complex, new products and services that achieve market acceptance with acceptable margins."

For the Industrial segment, Seeking Alpha lists several competitors and/or peers: Kennametal Inc. (KMT), Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC), Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN), Helios Technologies, Inc. (HLIO), and Standex International Corporation (SXI).

When compared to other firms in the Industrials sector, Barnes scores a C-minus for profitability, C-minus for growth, a D for valuation, and a B-minus for momentum.

Aerospace competitors and peers include Meggitt Erlanger, Ontic Engineering & Manufacturing, and Lockheed Martin Logistic Services, a subsidiary of Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT).

According to the investor presentation, its competitive advantages include being a total solutions provider of design, application, and process engineering. This provides an advantage because it can become more integrated into its customers' projects.

The second advantage comes in the form of mission-critical technologies that meet customer needs for high-precision and high-volume applications. Again, having such capabilities enables Barnes to get closer to its clients, increasing the likelihood of more contracts.

Third, it lists "Deep, long-standing customer partnerships", and partnerships are always better than vendor-customer relationships because they last longer and open a door to greater profitability.

The fourth and final advantage is in its claim to have a strategic focus on innovation, commercial excellence, and digitization. Although these words are somewhat vague, they signal its intention to keep up with the needs of customers.

Overall, I consider these advantages to reflect a company that aims to be an indispensable ally and provider to its customers.

Despite these advantages, its return metrics suggest it does not have much of a moat, at least compared with other companies in the Industrials sector (all measures TTM):

Return on Common Equity: 0.35% compared to 11.98% for the sector.

Return on Total Capital: 5.07% versus 7.10% for the sector median.

Return on Total Assets: 0.15%, well below the sector's 4.80%.

Barnes also lags the sector on a five-year basis, all of which suggests the company's transformational plan is needed.

Margins

Where Barnes does outperform the sector is in one of its three key margins (all TTM):

Gross profit margin: 30.85%, almost the same as the sector's 30.80%.

EBITDA margin: 19.74% versus 13.59% for the sector median.

Net income margin: 0.31%, well below the sector's 5.86%.

As noted, one of the goals of the transformation initiative is to be in businesses that generate higher margins, and again, that's a good thing. That becomes even more obvious when we look at the history of its margins:

Data by YCharts

First-quarter 2024 results hinted at margin improvements, with management reporting that adjusted EBITDA, one of its key indicators, grew by 130 basis points.

In the first quarter earnings call, CEO Thomas Hook told analysts that Barnes would use $150 million in net cash proceeds to pay down debt, and that, too, should help margins by reducing interest costs. In the first quarter, interest expense was $24.8 million, up from $5.3 million in the previous first quarter. The acquisition of MB Aerospace in 2023 pushed up its debt load.

Growth

As a result of COVID-19 restrictions, commercial air travel and the aerospace industry took a beating in 2020. While a rebound has been underway, Barnes' revenue has been growing again, but its EBITDA and net income have responded more slowly:

Data by YCharts

Looking forward, Barnes offered updated guidance for this year in its Q1-2024 release:

B 2024 Guidance (Company Q1-2024 earnings release)

The release noted that adjusted EPS guidance did not include $0.54 in costs related to restructuring and transformation activity, MB Aerospace short-term purchasing adjustments, acquisition-related impacts, divestiture impacts, and shareholder advisory costs.

The Wall Street analysts who follow Barnes see low earnings growth this year and then big gains in 2025 and 2026:

B Analysts' earnings forecast (Seeking Alpha)

Presumably, the analysts see benefits from the MB Aerospace acquisition. In the June 2023 release announcing the deal, Barnes said it expected MB would produce about $300 million in revenue and $65 million of EBITDA in calendar 2023.

It also appears they expect the transition to deliver significant growth on the bottom line, with more emphasis on higher margin products and services. As part of the transition, the company set up a Business Transformation Office to spur supply chain efficiencies and rationalization of its manufacturing footprint.

The investor presentation also pointed out that it has made growing capital expenditures to boost its long-term growth:

B Capital Allocation slide (Company Presentation)

As this slide shows, Barnes pays a dividend. However, it is not growing; the quarterly amount since mid-2018 has been $0.16 or $0.64 per year. The dividend yield [TTM] is currently 1.81%, which is better than the Industrials' sector median of 1.39%.

Don't expect the dividend to grow in the near future, since the company is more focused on growth and profitability. As the lackluster metrics show, those are areas that should get more capital than dividends. The company has a repurchase program on its books, but did not buy any shares back in 2023.

Management and strategy

President and CEO Thomas Hook took on those positions in July 2022. He began his career as a nuclear engineer in the U.S. Navy, and before joining Barnes was CEO of SaniSure, Inc.

Julie Streich became Senior Vice President, Finance, and Chief Financial Officer in May 2021. Previous positions included leadership roles at Centrica plc (OTCPK:CPYYF).

The strategic transformation began in 2021, and involved a rebranding as well as other cultural updates. But, according to the 10-K, it now focuses on three critical priorities:

Driving top line, bottom line, and pipeline growth.

Scale the aerospace business.

Integrating, consolidating, and rationalizing its industrial businesses.

The first priority provides a company-wide rationale for growing the company. The second and third priorities refer to growing the two segments, respectively.

Recall, too, in a previous slide, that the company is transforming itself by divesting its low-growth, low-profit businesses and replacing them with higher growth and higher profit operations. The acquisition of MB Aerospace and the divestiture of Associated Spring and Hanggi businesses were the first step in that process.

Taken together, all these initiatives should help deliver higher returns to shareholders in future years.

Valuation

Key metrics suggest that Barnes is currently overpriced. Only one of the four forward ratios is better than the sector median:

P/E Non-GAAP: 22.6 versus 19.20 for the sector.

P/E GAAP: 29.01 compared to 20.84 for the sector median.

PEG Non-GAAP: 2.02, which is higher than the sector's 1.64.

EV/EBITDA: The ratio that beats the sector, at 9.81 versus the median of 11.22.

Where is the share price going from here? These are the targets of Wall Street analysts:

B Analyst Price Targets (Seeking Alpha )

These analysts have a good record when their targets are compared with actual results over the past five years:

B Price Targets vs Actual Prices (Seeking Alpha )

Their target price of $40.67 seems reasonable; Barnes has multiple tailwinds that suggest growing revenue and earnings, which would put upward pressure on the share price.

They include the newish management team that has been shepherding the transformation process, helping the transformation along with the acquisition of a higher-profit and higher growth business, and divestiture of two lower-performing businesses. It also sees the aerospace industry in growth mode as commercial air travel rebounds from the pandemic. And the Industrial segment should grow along with the economy, which is currently doing well.

There are also headwinds that could negatively affect its prospects. It is only partway through its transformation process, and we await more quarterly reports to determine if the MB acquisition was a good idea. Commercial aerospace growth could be disrupted by anything from a catastrophic geopolitical event to a new international health scare. Of course, there are other risks that will be listed in the next section.

I will join the Wall Street analysts in that one-year price target of $40.67. Add in a dividend yield of nearly 2.0%, and it's enough to give Barnes a Buy rating.

No other Seeking Alpha analyst has rated Barnes in the past 90 days, while the Quant system gives it a Hold rating. Two Wall Street analysts have given the firm a Strong Buy and two have rated it a Hold, resulting in an overall rating of Buy.

Risk factors

Barnes has a concentrated customer list, with GE and its subsidiaries representing 21% of total sales in 2023, and about 49% of Aerospace's net sales. In other words, if it loses its sales to GE, its financial stability would be seriously affected.

Some of its deals are fixed-priced contracts, which means there could be a loss on a project if prices rise significantly after placing a winning bid. If inflation remains subdued, this should be less of a problem than it has been in the recent past.

The Aerospace segment, on which it is now placing a big bet, is highly regulated both domestically and internationally. Failure to win certifications, delayed or suspended material authorizations, and other factors could impair both the top and bottom lines. In addition, it must meet environmental, health & safety, and other regulations.

As a manufacturer, Barnes depends on the timely deliveries of raw materials, parts, components and energy resources. COVID-19 related supply-chain issues are fading, but incidents such as work stoppages, labor shortages, and natural disasters can still disrupt its operations.

The company has product liability, warranty and other exposures, because of the risks inherent in designing, manufacturing, and sale of its products. At the same time, its products are increasingly complex, and failures could produce catastrophic results.

Conclusion

There is a reasonably high probability that Barnes Group will succeed in its transformation and become a high-performing growth stock. It still has some distance to go, with analysts expecting modest EPS growth this year, but very strong growth in 2025 and 2026.

For now, that reasonable growth plus its dividend makes Barnes a Buy