EVgo, Inc. (EVGO) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2024 3:55 PM ETEVgo, Inc. (EVGO) Stock, EVGOW Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.46K Followers

EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 26, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Heather Davis - Vice President, Investor Relations
Badar Khan - Chief Executive Officer
Olga Shevorenkova - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Chris Dendrinos - RBC Capital Markets
Stephen Gengaro - Stifel
Chris Pierce - Needham
Andres Sheppard - Cantor Fitzgerald
Bill Peterson - JP Morgan.

Operator

Thank you for standing by and welcome to the EVgo First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speaker's remarks there will be a question. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

I'd now to call over to Heather Davis, Vice President and the Investor Relations. You may begin.

Heather Davis

Good morning and welcome to EVgo's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. My name is Heather Davis and I'm the Vice President of Investor Relations at EVgo. Joining me on today's call are Badar Khan, EVgo's Chief Executive Officer and Olga Shevorenkova, EVgo's Chief Financial Officer.

Today we will be discussing EVgo's First Quarter financial results and our outlook for 2024 followed by a Q&A session. Today's call is being webcast and can be accessed on the investor section of our website at investors.evgo.com. The call will be archived and available there along with the company's earnings release and investor presentation after the conclusion of this call.

During the call management will be making forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties including expectations about future performance. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations are detailed in our SEC filings including in the risk factor section of our most recent annual report on Form 10-K. The company's SEC filings are available on the investor section of our website.

These forward-looking statements apply

Recommended For You

About EVGO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on EVGO

Trending Analysis

Trending News