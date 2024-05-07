EVgo, Inc. (EVGO) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 26, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Heather Davis - Vice President, Investor Relations

Badar Khan - Chief Executive Officer

Olga Shevorenkova - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Chris Dendrinos - RBC Capital Markets

Stephen Gengaro - Stifel

Chris Pierce - Needham

Andres Sheppard - Cantor Fitzgerald

Bill Peterson - JP Morgan.

Heather Davis

Good morning and welcome to EVgo's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. My name is Heather Davis and I'm the Vice President of Investor Relations at EVgo. Joining me on today's call are Badar Khan, EVgo's Chief Executive Officer and Olga Shevorenkova, EVgo's Chief Financial Officer.

Today's call is being webcast and can be accessed on the investor section of our website at investors.evgo.com.

During the call management will be making forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties including expectations about future performance. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations are detailed in our SEC filings including in the risk factor section of our most recent annual report on Form 10-K.

These forward-looking statements apply as of today and we undertake no obligation to update these statements after the call. Also please note that we will be referring to certain non-GAAP financial measures on this call.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Badar Khan, EVgo's CEO.

Badar Khan

Good morning everyone and thank you for joining us today. Before I begin the call, I'd like to take a moment to congratulate and thank Olga. In addition to our first quarter financial results today we also announced that Olga will be departing the company at the end of the month to pursue a different opportunity with a private company.

Olga has been a trusted and valued partner to me since I joined EVgo and has been critical in driving the success of the company since she joined EVgo as a private company six years ago. On behalf of the entire EVgo family we wish her well in her future endeavors.

Many of you know Stephanie Lee our EVP of accounting and finance who will serve as interim CFO from the time of August departure until a permanent successor is on board. We are well underway with the search process and look forward to updating you when we have news to share.

I will now turn to our results for the quarter. EVgo posted yet another excellent quarter more than doubling revenue and nearly tripling throughput year-on-year. Non-Tesla electric vehicle sales grew 29% year-over-year demonstrating continued demand for EVs.

With the level of utilization we continue to see in our network we not only have a clear path to EBITDA break even in 2025, but with the operating leverage in the business we expect we could have annual adjusted EBITDA of $200 million in three to five years time, representing a very compelling investment.

I'm excited to share our results from Q1 with you today as well as talk about our key priorities over the next year or so. Let me also take a moment to address the change in our competitive landscape.

If Tesla's decision to halt further growth of charging stations was designed to allow them to focus on their automotive business and particularly more affordable vehicles then this will be a positive for EV adoption. We know from experience both here in the U.S. as well as in other countries that affordability is a key driver of mass adoption.

Companies like EVgo are now adding public charging stations at a pace that didn't exist when Tesla began their supercharger business. In fact, I expect capital will be more interested in participating in the space in this new competitive context allowing companies like EVgo to plug the gap left behind and accelerate their charging station growth.

We added over 900 stalls last year most of which were state-of-the-art ultra-fast 350 kilowatt stations faster than Tesla's 250 kilowatt supercharger network. We're excited to be able to add next connectors to our chargers later this year and welcome more Tesla drivers to our network as well as help site hosts that have been far along the process of adding new DC fast charging stations and of course offer employment to as many talented employees as we can.

As we've discussed in our last two calls, we see very strong unit economics in our business and expect to see that continue for the foreseeable future as EV demand exceeds supply of charging stations.

Now turning back to our earnings this past quarter. We had a great first quarter in 2024 with throughput near a tripling year-over-year and while revenues grew just over two-fold revenues from the owned and operated charging network grew faster. We grew our operational stalls by 38% and are on track to add 800 to 900 new owned and operated stalls this year.

Customer accounts continue to grow faster than VIO growth in the first quarter and we were just under one million at the end of the quarter. We continue to see clear evidence of operating leverage that we've talked about in detail in our last two calls with both expanding adjusted gross margins especially in our owned and operated business and in adjusted G&A translating into strong bottom line improvement year-over-year.

EVgo's model is unique in that we own and operate DC fast charging stations where customers are going about their lives. Our growing network of over 1,000 locations is within a 10-mile drive for over 145 million Americans, and we have a network plan and strategic site hosts that allow EVgo to continue our rapid expansion serving more EV drivers.

Demand for EVs especially amongst non-Tesla brands remained strong this quarter with new BEV sales up almost 30% year-over-year. This past quarter we saw especially strong sales growth from Ford, Rivian, Hyundai and Kia. More affordable EV models are coming supporting the growth of DC fast charging as these models tend to attract a higher share of customers without access to home charging.

It's also worth remembering that the number of BEVs sold this quarter is roughly equal to what was sold in all of 2020. Although non-Tesla vehicles account for the vast majority of our network throughput today, we expect to start adding max connectors to our chargers later this year and given our locations tend to be closer to where EV drivers live and go about their daily lives and our network is increasing the ultra-fast 350 kilowatt chargers versus Tesla's 250 kilowatt superchargers and we offer convenient customer features like auto charge plus. We look forward to welcoming more Tesla vehicles onto our network.

As we discussed in our financial webinar a few weeks ago, because of our proprietary network planning resulting in carefully selected site locations and the conservative underwriting process we have very compelling unit economics.

We reached a level of scale in kilowatt hours per stall that enabled us to generate positive annual cash flows on a per stall basis by the end of last year and in Q4, 2023 the top 15% of our stalls were generating over $30,000 per stall on an annual basis.

As a reminder throughput is the product of charge rate and utilization multiplied by 24 hours. Charge rate is a speed with which EVs take energy into the car and utilization is the percentage of time an individual stall has been utilized.

Over the past two years we have seen very strong increases in both utilization and charge rate resulting in near quadrupling in daily throughput per stall. In three to five years time we expect to have around 7,000 stalls and at that point we would expect cash flow per stall across the whole network to be around $37,500 per stall annually driven mostly by increased charge rates and a conservative utilization assumption and a level of throughput per stall already achieved by the leading edge of our network today.

This level of annual cash flow provides a very strong return when considering we're expecting around $96,000 net CapEx per stall for 2024 vintage stalls and that's before any CapEx reductions we would expect to see over time some of which I will talk about later on this call.

As we've described in our prior two calls EVgo has significant operating leverage where around 40% of our cost of sales in charging network gross margin is fixed per stall and around 70% of adjusted GN&A is fixed.

Across our existing site host partners we've identified approximately 10,000 stalls that currently pencil to our double digit return expectations, but we've assumed here that we will continue stall growth at the 800 to 900 new stalls per year that we're currently growing at. We're making good progress in securing financing that allows us to grow at least at that rate which I'll cover later.

Taking the estimates from the prior slide and assuming 7,000 stalls, our own developer network would generate significant contribution dollars that falls straight to the bottom line once fixed GN&A costs have been covered. And taking those same estimates we expect the roughly $70 million of fixed costs to be covered by full year 2025.

And therefore a scale of 7,000 stalls in three to five years time the company would be generating around $200 million in adjusted EBITDA annually with very significant continued growth beyond that. Of course this is prior to the contribution of any extend or ancillary and tech-enabled services.

Not only does our business benefit from such strong operating leverage, but we also benefit from a significant tailwind in the form of rising charge rates. As we have said before, the charge rate on our network is a function of the speed that batteries can be charged and the average power rating of EVgo chargers on our network both are rising.

Vehicles sold today have significantly higher charge rates than the average charge rates of all BEVs on the roads, which will include many older vehicles with lower charge rates. In fact over 8% of all BEVs sold today have charge rates over 50 kilowatts and over 50% are over 90 kilowatts.

We conservatively assume battery electric vehicles are sold using the 2023 sales mix with no improvements to either vehicle mix or battery technology and that represents roughly 70% of the assumed increase in charge rate from 43 to 80 kilowatts across our network in three to five years time.

EVgo continues to add mostly 350 kilowatt chargers to our network and today nearly 40% of our network is 350 kilowatts versus 22% a year ago. Therefore the average mix of our charger network also increases over time and contributes the other 30% of the assumed growth in network charge rate.

The combination of the two means charge rates are expected to improve significantly benefiting the company. Higher charge rates means the same kilowatt hours can be dispensed over much less time, meaning we realize the same return with lower utilization.

Higher charge rates drive three sources of upside that we are not assuming. First higher charge rates could drive up EV adoption because customers favor faster charging times, higher EV adoption drives up utilization.

Second higher charge rates could actually drive up the share of DC fast charging, because customers are able to charge their cars for the same number of miles much faster leading customers to become more confident in on the go public charging and less concerned with charging at home. Therefore higher charge rates could lead to higher utilization and thus even higher returns per store.

If we had the same utilization in three to five years time as the top 15% of our stores today with 80 kilowatt charge rates, we would double the cash flow per store to over $75,000 annually. And third higher charge rates translate into much improved CapEx efficiency because it allows a smaller number of chargers for the same kilowatt hours dispensed.

Again, we have not assumed any of these upsides nor any improvements in battery technology nor improvements to the mix of new vehicle sales in our expected economics in three to five years time.

Let's now turn to our four key priorities over the next year or so. First and as you've heard a lot on prior earnings calls, we remain focused on improving the customer experience. Second an area we will discuss further in future calls are the steps we are taking to improve efficiency in the business above and beyond the operating leverage we've talked about on the past two calls.

Third, another area we will discuss more in future calls are the initiatives we are now putting in place to ensure we are attracting and retaining a greater number of higher value customers on our network. And finally, we will provide a little more detail on progress on securing financing to get to free cash flow break even.

A customer experience we know that there are four things that customers value the most. First, having lots of stalls at a site so they never have to wait for a charge, second, having high power chargers available so they can fuel up quickly. Third, having a reliable solution that works right on the first try, and fourth, a hassle free payment process where customers just plug the connector in and the payment is processed automatically. Over the past quarter we made progress on each of these key metrics.

We continue to deploy mostly six stalls per site and so the percentage of sites with six stalls or more continues to rise, and we're aiming for around 20% by the end of this year. We're mostly also only deploying 350 kilowatt chargers now and so the percentage of stalls with 350 kilowatt chargers have nearly doubled year-over-year and we expect that to be close to 50% by the end of this year.

One and Done also continues to rise and we expect another step up in performance in Q4 when we release a key software update. And finally, the percentage of sessions initiated with Autocharge+ has also increased significantly and now that more than 50 models are part of this program we expect to see continued growth in this metric during 2024.

We believe the benefit of these improvements will ultimately result in customers gaining further confidence in public charging driving up utilization and throughput on our network. As EVgo continues to scale rapidly we've begun to turn our attention to identifying and delivering efficiencies not just in operating costs but also in the capital costs of the chargers.

In November last year we began prefabrication of stations which is expected to result in an average of 15% off the construction costs of a station at eligible sites and also to reduce station installation timelines by as much as 50%. We expect over a third of stalls operationalized in 2025 to benefit from this approach and we continue to grow this over time.

Our core owned and operated business has very compelling unit economics and enormous growth potential. In January of this year we streamlined and refocused certain teams to support near-term growth efforts in this core area. This strategy is already beginning to show in our financial results.

In addition over the course of this year we began implementing multiple upgrades to our charge point management system including releases that allow for predictive maintenance and automated diagnostics capabilities that will directly lead to fewer truck rolls, fewer customer calls and faster customer issue resolution.

Call center costs are a sizable portion of our sustaining G&A and are expected to decline this year as we complete the offshoring of around 90% of our core volume which is anticipated in Q3 this year. The combination of all these efforts is expected to lower our sustaining G&A per stall run rate by around 15% by the end of this year.

On the CapEx side in addition to the prefab aluminum skids for station construction we began last year, we're implementing a series of incremental improvements including a transition from copper to aluminum conductors, multi-sourcing switch gear and various other EPC improvements that collectively aim to deliver around a 10% reduction in operationalized charge or cost per stall for 2025 vintage stalls.

We're also engaged in exploring a joint development of next generation charging architecture with an industry leading partner that aims to lower CapEx per stall by as much as 30% and a step change in customer experience due to a customer focused design and improved firmware with first deployments expected in the second half of 2026. This level of improvement in CapEx per stall could improve our IRRs by at least seven percentage points.

EVgo have had success in growing our recurring customer base through B2B relationships like our OEM charging credit programs as well as our rideshare programs and together with our subscription plans these programs account for over half of our throughput today. In other words, over half of our throughput comes from higher usage relatively predictable customer segments that represent stickier kilowatt hours.

We reached almost a million customer accounts at the end of the quarter, a significant milestone of EVgo, underscoring the quality of the EVgo network. We believe our scale and position among customers is a competitive advantage that allows us to target and attract more higher value retail customers as well as increase the value of existing customer relationships.

To that end we had a new EVP of growth Scott Levitan earlier this year who brings a wealth of experience and track record in exactly these activities from companies like Google, McCurry and Phillips Electronics. We started executing segment specific marketing campaigns using low cost methods to identify, attract and retain customers who are most likely to be attracted by our convenient charging network close to where they live, work and go about their lives.

We've also begun piloting new automated demand-based dynamic pricing that is now live across the portion of the network with a phased expansion planned during the course of this year. And in Q2 this year these efforts will be significantly enhanced when we expect to go live with a modernized customer data platform.

All of these efforts are expected to not just ensure we continue to grow our customer base at a faster pace than VIO growth, but also increase the throughput and average unit margins per customer. Our remaining key priority in the near term is to secure additional funding that allows us to reach a level of scale where we are self-financing but also accelerates the rate of new stalls operationalized per year from the 800 to 900 we are expecting to add this year.

We plan to build on the track record already established with successful grant collections in prior years, a successful partnership with GM and the follow-on offering we completed in May last year. We continue to have substantial additional capacity under the ATM program we launched in November 2022 and we believe we're also making progress in pursuing non-dilutive financing options.

As we've discussed, we expect around 40% of 2024 vintage CapEx to be offset from grants, OEM payments and incentives including executing on our first 30c transaction over the next few months. That provides us with sufficient capital to continue our CapEx plans well into 2025. We continue to be pleased with the dialogue we're engaged in with the DOE loan program office for a loan under the Title 17 clean energy financing program.

We believe we have a high quality loan application that addresses the need for more public charging infrastructure built out of scale across the U.S. While we have not disclosed the quantum of loan we are seeking, I can advise that if we are successful we believe it will be sufficient to not only expedite our journey to self-financing but also meaningfully accelerate the annual rate of store growth.

Given the year in economics we've disclosed we are now also concurrently engaged in multiple potential options for further commercial non-dilutive financing that could be contemplated alongside the DOE loan. Indeed spurring commercial bank financing for new asset classes is an intended goal of the DOE loan program office.

I'll now hand over the call to Olga who runs through our strong financial performance for the first quarter of this year.

Olga Shevorenkova

Thank you, Badar. Before I dive into EVgo's first quarter 2024 financial results, I wanted to express gratitude for having had an opportunity to serve as EVgo's Chief Financial Officer. Being part of the team focused on growing EVgo over the past six years and working closely with our investors and analysts has been a pleasure and a remarkable journey.

I am proud of all we have accomplished and excited about the past forward. We have a well planned transition in place, as Badar mentioned, and a deep bench of talent in the finance organization that will ensure a smooth handoff.

With that said, I will now discuss our first quarter results. EVgo started 2024 delivering another strong quarter of growth and execution. Revenue in the first quarter was $55.2 million, which represents a 118% year-over-year increase. This growth was primarily driven by increased charging revenues.

Retail charging revenues of $18.3 million grew from $6.6 million in the first quarter of 2023, exhibiting a 177% year-over-year increase. Commercial charging revenues, which primarily includes revenue from our rideshare partnerships, of $5.8 million increased from $1.7 million in the first quarter of 2023, exhibiting a 240% year-over-year increase.

And the eXtend revenue of $19.2 million grew from $10.3 million in the first quarter of 2023, increasing 86% year-over-year. We added 250 new operational stalls in Q1, including the eXtend. Total stalls in operation were approximately 3,240 at the end of March 2024, including 130 EVgo eXtend stalls, increasing 38% from the end of March 2026.

During the first quarter of 2024, EVgo added 109,000 new customer accounts, which shows 63% increase versus 67,000 customer accounts added in Q1, 2023. EVgo ended the quarter with more than 981,000 customer accounts, a 60% increase over the end of Q1, 2023.

EVgo's network throughput continued to grow, reaching over 53 gigawatt hours and nearly tripled year-over-year. And again, grew over four times faster than the growth in VIO. I would like to reiterate what drives this growth.

First and foremost, EV adoption continues, and as Badar has just mentioned, non-Tesla EV sales, which is the market EVgo primarily addresses today, increased 29% year-over-year in the first quarter. Second, EV buyers are shifting from early to mass adopters with a higher portion of multi-unit dwellers.

Third, EV vehicle miles traveled is increasing nearing parity with internal combustion engine vehicles. Fourth, rapid growth in rideshare, and finally, heavier, less efficient EV models. As a result, utilization averaged approximately 19% across the network in the first quarter of 2024. 53% of our stalls had utilization greater than 15%. Over 40% of our sales had utilization greater than 20%. And over 20% of our stalls had utilization greater than 30%.

As I touched on earlier, revenue grew 118% in the first quarter of 2024 to $55.2 million. Adjusted growth profit was $17.3 million in the first quarter of 2024, up from $6.4 million in the first quarter of 2023. Adjusted growth margin was 31.3% in the first quarter of 2024. Q1 revenue usually includes breakage related to our Nissan contract. In Q1 2024, breakage revenue was roughly $2.5 million. When removing it, adjusted growth margin was 28% in Q1, which is more in line with our expectations of mid to high 20s for the rest of 2024.

When you compare this adjusted number to a similarly adjusted number from Q1 2023, we still see an increase of 11 percentage points from 16.8% in the first quarter of 2023, demonstrating the leverage effect of throughput and corresponding revenue growth on the stall dependent components of cost of sales.

Adjusted G&A as a percentage of revenue improved significantly from 104.6% in the first quarter of 2023 to 44.4% in Q1 of this year, demonstrating the leverage effect from our G&A. Adjusted G&A went from $26.5 million in Q1 2023 to $24.5 million in Q1 2024, clearly illustrating our focus on lean operations and path to profitability.

Adjusted EBITDA was negative $7.2 million in the first quarter of 2024, a $12.9 million improvement versus negative $20.1 million in the first quarter of 2023. Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash was $175.5 million as of March 31, 2024.

Cash use in operations was $14.1 million in the first quarter narrowing from the first quarter of 2023. Capital expenditures were $21.1 million in the first quarter. Capital expenditures net of capital offsets was $13.6 million in Q1 of 2024.

Now turning to reconfirming our 2024 guidance. EVgo continue to expect full year 2024 revenue to be in the range of $220 million to $270 million and adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of negative $48 million to negative $30 million. We continue to expect capital expenditures net of capital offsets to be in the $95 million to $110 million range, with the main use of CapEx to 800 to 900 new EVgo own stalls this year.

We're as confident as ever that EVgo is on a clear path to an important inflection point in our business, hitting adjusted EBITDA breakeven. EVgo expects to be adjusted EBITDA breakeven for the full year of 2025. This is based on the expectation that electric vehicles and operations will continue to grow and that EVgo will continue to expand its network and realize operational efficiencies. We look forward to sharing our progress in 2024 with you throughout the year.

Badar Khan

Hi, Gabe.

Gabe Daoud

Hey, thanks and morning. Hey, Badar. Morning, everyone, and congrats, Olga, on a new opportunity. Badar, we hope that we could just maybe get some general thoughts on the piece of news that hit recently around Tesla and playing off the Supercharger team and that may be impacting the pace at which they grow the Supercharger network. Can you maybe just give a little bit of context or thoughts around how this could impact EVgo in both maybe the near and long term from a market share perspective?

Badar Khan

Yes, thanks, Gabe. This is a fairly significant change in the competitive dynamic in the charging space. I think it's positive for the sector and for EVgo. It's positive in my mind because it allows Tesla to focus on cars and more affordable cars, as they've been talking about recently with the Model 2. I think that's great for EV adoption. I think we all see that affordability is a key driver of shifting from early adopters to mass adoption. We see that from almost all the other OEMs on the earnings calls in terms of building out more affordable vehicles. So I think that's a positive.

I think it's very positive for EVgo. We have talked about very strong economics here on this call and I expect to see that continue or improve in the foreseeable future. I expect to see that demand exceeds supply of charging stations for some time. Companies like EVgo just really didn't exist 12 years ago when Tesla began its supercharger business, but they exist today. We added over 900 stalls, as we said last year, which are state-of-the-art, ultra-fast 350 kilowatt chargers. I expect that capital will be more interested in participating in this space, in this new competitive dynamic, allowing companies like ourselves and others to pick up some of the slack in terms of charging station growth that Tesla may be leaving behind.

Gabe Daoud

Perfect. That's helpful. That's great color. And then, I guess just as a follow-up, maybe switching gears to financing, you noted about in your prepared remarks, 30C, maybe set to kick off over the next couple of months. Is there any additional color you can provide on just expectations and maybe remind us that the 800 to 900 new stalls this year fully qualify for that 30% reimbursement? And then the second part of that question is just the DOE loan process. If you can maybe just dial in a bit more detail around that and maybe specifically just timing around when you think we can get an answer? Thanks.

Badar Khan

Sure. Maybe I'll ask Olga just to comment on the 30C transaction over the course of this year. If I start with the DOE loan, look, we think we have a very high quality application in front of the DOE loan program office, which we've been in dialogue with them for quite some time. At this point, we're pleased with our progress. We know it's a very important part of President Biden's agenda. Given, again, I think the given economics that we've shared with you on this call and previous calls, I think would suggest that I think anyone would look at this and think this is a pretty good investment.

In terms of timing, this is not a 2025 thing. We're expecting us to be, if we're successful, to be over the course of this year. We have not shared a quantum, but what I can share with you is that we'd expect the quantum here to accelerate our rate of growth from the 800 to 900 stalls that we're doing this year, the 900 plus that we did last year, and at the same time, accelerate our journey to free cash flow breakeven at a higher rate of store growth. That's what we're looking at for the DOE loan. Of course, it's not our only source of non-dilutive financing. Again, as I said before, I think that the economics here are very attractive and will attract capital to this business and I think that'll increase with this new landscape that we just talked about last week. And we are engaged in conversation with counterparties around similar sorts of financing, non-recourse project financing. And so, those are things that can be done in combination with the DOE loan program office loan. And then, Olga, do you want to just provide a little insights on the 30C?

Olga Shevorenkova

Yes. Maybe a little add-on about the DOE loan. We're applying under Title 17 of that LPO program and gave you a free to just do research and see what kind of other companies did that and what quantum they obtained. I think it will give you a good feel for what we're looking for as well. On 30C, roughly 35% to 40% of our portfolio last year and this year qualifies. We're working on effectuating the first transaction and sell our 2023 portfolio. It will be one of the first transactions done of this nature in the industry and certainly will be the first one for EVgo. So it takes a little bit of time to put the transaction documents in place, but we see a very strong interest for these types of portfolios and it is clear to us that the very robust market is emerging to be able to trade these credits in the future on a regular basis.

Gabe Daoud

Okay, that's great. Very helpful, Badar and Olga. Thanks so much again.

Badar Khan

Thanks, Gabe.

Badar Khan

Hi, Chris.

Chris Dendrinos

Good morning. Thank you. Hi. I guess I wanted to dial in a little bit into the operations side of things and maybe to start here. On the throughput, it looked like maybe December, I want to say, was around 201 and so the implied on the quarter was a bit lower on the kilowatt hours per day. Can you just talk about the dynamics there? Is there any sort of seasonality going on or how should we kind of think about, I guess, throughput growth going forward?

Badar Khan

Yes, Chris, that's exactly. It's a seasonality where we've been growing so fast over the last couple of years. We haven't even seen it in our numbers, but we're finally seeing it. That's what it is. April's throughput per stall per day is well over 210 kilowatt hours per stall per day, so that's in line with what we were expecting.

Chris Dendrinos

Got it. Thank you. And then, I think you mentioned some software updates that might have been going out later this year. Can you kind of just update us on sort of what's going on there and the expectations for that? Thanks.

Badar Khan

Yes, it's, look, we -- it was a company, Chris, we have been so focused on building a growth engine that can add very carefully selected stalls that generate, that we expect to generate very strong returns. That's the proprietary network plan and site selection process. We've really refined that to a point where it's, I think it's just humming super nicely. We shared, I think on the Q4 call, that we're actually exceeding our throughput expectations versus the modeling that we've done. So we think that we're -- it's a great process, but it's also one that's conservative. We're really shifting our focus from not just building the growth engine, but to making it more efficient. That is something that we can do today as a result of the scale of the business.

And we see that showing up in multiple areas, one of which is the inefficiencies in the operating costs of the business. There are multiple software and process improvements, none of which are frankly, you know, they're not -- there are not things that are things that haven't been seen elsewhere in any much every other industry in the world. We're just deploying the technology today. And those are things that allow us to have a better sense of sort of predictive maintenance, diagnostics around our equipment where they're not performing as we'd expect. It'll be software in terms of handling customer calls in a way that allows us to expedite resolution faster. Again, these are not game-changing technology improvements. We're just bringing what exists in other sectors to our own sector

And in terms of expectations, we shared with you our sustaining G&A costs per stall in our, on the webinar. And in fact, I showed that in the, one of the slides here, fairly significant reduction over the next three to five years. We're expecting the software updates just for this year to lower sustaining G&A by around 20% run rate. This is Q4 versus Q4 last year.

Chris Dendrinos

Got it. Okay. Thank you very much.

Badar Khan

Yes.

Stephen Gengaro

Thanks. Good morning, everybody.

Badar Khan

Good morning.

Stephen Gengaro

I think two, two for me. The first, you had a good first quarter and you kind of reaffirmed your guidance for the year. When we think about your 2025, you talked about EBITDA breakeven. And it feels almost a little conservative versus kind of where the path you're on right now. So I was just kind of curious if you could, if you could, if you could comment on those expectations and what drives you there?

Badar Khan

See, we're, we're very pleased with that quarter this year. We have three more quarters to go. And so, we just came out with our guidance for this year and also for EBITDA breakeven just sort of seven or eight weeks ago. So we thought it was too early to, you know, make any changes to that. I can't tell you that with the change, the competitive dynamic that we've just been talking about, you know, we're in a, you know, as a, for instance, we're in a conversation with, you know, many site hosts across the United States that were well along the path towards putting in DC fast charging stations in their locations for the first time that are stuck and we're, of course, happy to be able to pick up potentially some of those locations if they meet our return expectations. That would allow us to accelerate our store growth potentially faster and cheaper.

As I've talked about before, we've got a significant set of tailwinds in terms of charge rates. Charge rates improving allows customers to be more confident in on the go DC fast charging. Charge rates actually improve EB adoption. We hire all the OEMs talking about more affordable vehicles later this year and into next year. So there's a set of factors here that, that actually would suggest we could be doing a lot better. It's too early for us to talk about, you know, 2025 on this call, but perhaps we'll, we'll talk about 2025 and Q2 and Q3 calls.

Stephen Gengaro

Great. Thanks. Thanks. That's good color. The other question I had and you, you sort of just answered it, but when, when you were talking about the different financing options and you mentioned the ability to potentially accelerate growth beyond the eight to 900 stalls per year, that suggests to me that if, if you could do that, there is plenty of room for, and sites that you've identified that would be profitable and meet your IR hurdles, even if you, even if you grew the stall count at a much, at a, at a higher rate. Is that, is that fair?

Badar Khan

That's exactly right, Steven. We find that there's about, well, first of all, we've got about 50, 50, over 50 strategic relationships with site hosts across the country. And there are, well, there's over a hundred thousand sites that we've identified that we could potentially get after. But in that, there's a subset of over 10,000 that actually meet our return expectations. And again, I think with the competitive dynamic shift from last week, those are likely to be very attractive locations for us to get after. And so, yes, we, you know, I think when we, when it comes to capital allocation, we will, once we cover our costs, and we're, which we'll be, we'll do next year, and we're generating EBITDA, we're positive EBITDA, the question for us is, do we return capital to shareholders, or do we keep deploying capital to build out locations? The unit economics would clearly suggest it's in everyone's interests to, for the company to grow our store base faster than the 8 to 900, just given the returns that we're expecting. And so that's what we'll be looking to do.

Stephen Gengaro

Great. No, that's great color. Thank you.

Badar Khan

Hi, Chris.

Chris Pierce

Hey, good morning everyone. Can you just talk about what you're seeing broadly over the past year? So are there, I know you guys identify sites and you want to drop your level three equipment in that site, but are you seeing an industry shift at all where people that had maybe considered level two sites or level two charging equipment are now moving towards level three because of customers demanding higher fees? I'm just trying to get a sense of if you look at how people have thought about this industry growing through 2030, level two was sort of dominating the conversation, but it seems like over the past year or so, level three has started to dominate the conversation. So I just want to kind of get your thoughts around that?

Badar Khan

Yes, it's a good question. Chris, I think that, look, I think the sort of landscape is kind of waking up to the potential for level three in a way that maybe didn't exist a few years ago. And again, I talked about charge rates in my script. I kind of went on a little longer, maybe, but I did that because I -- there's a tremendous tailwind here that benefits DC, the public DC fast charging. If charge rates improve and you can charge your vehicle at significantly faster times, maybe half the time, I think you're going to be more comfortable with public charging, less reliant on charging at home and for site hosts to be able to have and offer that feature for their customers, which we know is something that customers value. I think it's only one direction of travel.

And the question is how much shared does DC fast charging take of overall charging over the course of the next several years? We believe it's going to continue to grow, not just because of charge rates, but also because as these vehicles become more affordable, customers without access to private driveways are more likely to be buying more affordable vehicles and therefore more reliant on charging and likely will prefer faster charging.

Chris Pierce

Okay. And you talk about demand, breaks pricing, something that you guys might experiment with down the road?

Badar Khan

Yes.

Chris Pierce

Can you talk about pricing in general? Is that something where there, you know, is there really no press pressure that you're seeing now, given the rate of growth of EVs, the lower rate of growth in charging equipment out there? Or is there other shared times of the day where, you know, there is pricing pressure on your network, or is this not something that you're seeing right now?

Badar Khan

No, we have very different customer segments that are charging on our network. We have rideshare segments, so high frequency custom, high usage customers, and that's when you put them all that put all the sort of higher usage customers together, it's over half of our kilowatt hours, which I consider to be quite sticky and more predictable and reliable and love to have more and we're expecting to target and have more. But as we think about pricing, there's different, different times of the day and/or pricing will appeal to different customers.

So we are shifting some of our higher usage customers to or to times of the day where it's, where there's less utilization on our network. Earlier times, we call them early bird or off peak rates. They tend to be lower rates that frees up the locations for customers that are less frequent users and potentially less sensitive towards price. So that's the kind of work we're doing. It's time-based pricing, location-based pricing. Dynamic pricing is not a, a dynamic demand-based pricing is not a new concept. And it's not something that we're considering. We are now deploying it.

So, less, around 5% of our network today has dynamic demand-based pricing and we expect to roll that out over the course of this year. And I expect that'll deliver some fairly solid improvements to actually our margins, which have already improved over the course of the last year. As you see in our results, margins from our charging business have gone, have doubled over the course of the last year. And that's partly or significantly driven through the, the leverage that exists in our cost of sales.

Chris Pierce

Okay. And if I could just ask one last question for Olga, on ancillary revenue, you know, we've seen that grow, you know, pretty dramatically. I know we're talking about smaller numbers, but what is the margin profile of this business? And is that since, you know, the 10-K talks about the software, digital revenues, are we talking 75%, 80% gross margins, that type of business? And that is providing a gross margin uplift as well, or am I not thinking about that the right way?

Badar Khan

Olga, do you want to take that question?

Olga Shevorenkova

Yes, I'm sorry, I'm using myself. So, so yes, so most of that revenue is coming from Plexure. It's the Yelp of Georgian company which we bought roughly three years ago. But it also has our behind the fence fleet contract, which is a couple of them, which we talked about on prior earnings calls. So the margin profile is a mixture of the two. And of course, any software driven revenue, including Plexure will be very high margin. So look at any SaaS type of a company, and you'll get an idea what kind of gross margins we're talking about. The other business which gets mixed in here, which is behind the fence, has a more eXtend like margin profile, which will be more like in a low double digit territory. So the there is a bit of a game of a revenue mix happening here. But considering that it's a very small, it's still relatively small revenue contribution. Most margin trends are being played by interplay of eXtend and the core charging business rather than answering.

Chris Pierce

Okay, perfect. Thank you.

Badar Khan

Thanks, Chris.

Badar Khan

Hi, Andres.

Andres Sheppard

Hey, everyone. Good morning. And congratulations on the quarter and thanks for taking our questions.

Badar Khan

Yes, thank you.

Andres Sheppard

I just wanted to maybe come back to the utilization rate. That seems to be growing, again, at a very rapid pace, which is great. I'm just wondering, I realize you don't guide this, but just maybe some direction here would be helpful. How should we think about that network throughput throughout the year? I know you touched on seasonality a little bit, but at this rate, should we be thinking of that gigawatt hour to be north of 200 or 215 for the year? In other words, how should we think about the network throughput throughout the rest of this year? Thank you.

Badar Khan

Yes, I mean, look, let me just, I'll ask Olga to give you some thoughts about 2024 specifically. But as you can see in the compelling economic slide, and we talked about in our webinar a few weeks ago, utilization, the top 15% of our network is already at 41%. Now, we're not expecting 41% utilization across our entire network. In fact, we've said that we expect to see utilization in three to five years in the low 20s. We don't expect anything more than that to get the double digit returns. That's a way of thinking about utilization in the medium term. It's obviously a combination of utilization and charge rate that delivers throughput per store, which is the queue in a revenue formula. But maybe Olga you want to just provide some thoughts from 2024 specifically.

Olga Shevorenkova

Yes. So as you correctly mentioned, we do not guide you to gigawatt hours, but maybe I can give you a little bit of our paths to get to there yourself. So, we give color during our last call that we expect eXtend revenue to be roughly 35% of our revenue this year at a midpoint of the range, and the range is to 220 to 270. So if you subtract that, right, then the rest of our variability comes from still a prevailing uncertainty of EV sales this year. Set as a waste, it comes from uncertainty on a final number or the throughput number. So if you take our average pricing, which you can derive from our financial statements, you can very easily get to a range of gigawatt hours, which we're thinking about for this year.

Andres Sheppard

Okay, I guess that's helpful. But then, to assume maybe a higher, some more seasonality in Q4, since that's usually the strongest EV quarter. I'm just trying to figure out like, should it be a smooth gradual number quarter over quarter, or should we account for some seasonality throughout the year?

Olga Shevorenkova

Yes. So we do expect smooth. However, again, EV sales is something we don't have control and do not kind of understand exactly how it will play out for the rest of the year. We have an expectation that it will be smooth. But if you think about specifics as an analogy in the driving patents, then Bureau of Transportation Statistics actually publishes that it's publicly available data and you could see how the driving patents play out between the quarters by using that information. I think it will be actually quite helpful.

Andres Sheppard

Okay, thanks. We'll take a look at that.

Badar Khan

Andres just as a reminder, EV sales obviously is a driver of revenue, but our throughput grew four times faster than the growth of EV-VIO quarter-over-quarter, which we've talked about for several quarters at this point. So it's new sales, but it's also the share of DC fast charging. It's ride share growth. It's more affordable vehicles leading to customers who don't have private driveways charging on public infrastructure. So our revenue is a function of all of these things combined, and we expect to see it grow sequentially over the quarter, over the year.

Andres Sheppard

Yes, and I think it's also a result of the utilization rates of the average utilization rates per charger, which is continuing to increase, right, which you mentioned earlier. Okay, maybe just one last question. And by the way, Olga, sorry, I wish you all the best in your future.

Olga Shevorenkova

Thank you.

Andres Sheppard

We'll certainly miss you. Maybe one last question for you, I guess, is just on the liquidity. Let me just remind us with the, let's call it $176 million in liquidity as of Q1. Excluding any maybe funding or any external funding, what is the expected run rate with that liquidity on hand? Is that still into well into 2025? Or what's the message there? Thank you.

Olga Shevorenkova

Correct. We're confirming that still the message. However, I'm not excluding any grants, which we will be collecting. It's not necessarily never is a big driver, but as we discussed at length, as previous call, we have applied and have been awarded a variety of different grants across the country from a variety of different programs that are awarded to us. And the collection is just a question of execution and timing. So that is baked into all of our central planning and budgets and whatnot. So when we talk about cash, that is certainly included because that is part of the business model.

Andres Sheppard

Okay, got it. Very helpful. Thanks again. Congratulations on the quarter. I'll pass it on.

Olga Shevorenkova

Thank you.

Badar Khan

Thanks Andres.

Badar Khan

Hi, Bill.

Bill Peterson

Yes. Hi. Good morning. Thanks for taking the questions. I wanted to ask about reliability and uptime. How are the trends, I guess, proceeding on your network and your way to quantify the operational benefits from the renewed program that you've been sort of playing last year, but can you quantify what you've seen this past?

Badar Khan

Yes, we see great improvement. And again, Bill, it's what as we think about the customer experience, uptime is a component of the experience. So having led many asset-based businesses in my career, uptime is a component of the customer experience, which continues to improve, but so does ensuring that the payment process is as fast and quick as possible, making sure that there's a charger available when a customer goes to a site, which is why we're targeting more chargers per site, as well as enormous amounts of feedback that customers pay for faster sites. So we're prioritizing a tweet if you get a lot of chargers. But uptime is certainly improving. Some of the software updates that I talked about earlier in terms of predictive maintenance and sort of diagnostic support are all designed towards improving uptime even more over the course of this year, which leads to reduction in truck rolls, customer calls, and costs in the business. So we're pretty good about it.

Bill Peterson

Okay, thanks for that. And then I want to try to talk about gross margin trajectory, I guess taking into account your expectations around utilization, network throughput. How should we think about the gross margin trajectory based off of what you talked about earlier, time of day charging, price increases. But I guess also potential, I guess energy rate either increases or at least time of day charges. And then to remind us, is there any seasonality for that in terms of how that would flow through on the gross margin line?

Olga Shevorenkova

Yes. So gross margin, we reported over 30% for the Q1. However, in my prepared remarks, I mentioned that we had a two and a half million of Nissan break, which recognition, which is typical for Q1, that if inflates, inflates the margin. So like adjusted, adjusted gross margin is in the high 20s. And the expectation for the rest of the year is mid to high 20s. So there is a seasonality to that number, because we are seeing a customer of various utilities and utilities tend to have summer and winter tariffs. And summer and summer is defined in a variety of different ways across different utilities, but it tends to be around the real summer versus around the real winter. And summer tariffs are a little higher than winter. And some cases actually are quite a bit higher than winter. So you should expect to see a little lower margin over the summer period, picking back up by Q4 to the winter time.

Badar Khan

And maybe Bill, if I could just make sure that we, when we talk about gross margin, we are talking, we're August talking about the entire business, both our charging business, as well as our, the non-charging revenue. We have provided disclosure for you to see for yourself, margins in our charging business specifically. And they were 15, roughly 15% last year. And it started in 2022, up to, up to about 28% in 2023. And this for, this first quarter of 2024, they were in the mid to high 30s, the charging business itself.

Olga Shevorenkova

Yes. And so let me maybe clarify my answer as well. Business, when I quoted the absolute numbers, when I talk about the dynamics, it's related to charging business. When we talk about the dynamics and extent business, just to add to what Badar said, that you probably see a stable gross margin profile throughout the year versus Q1 and Q4.

Bill Peterson

Okay. Thanks, Olga. And thanks, Badar.

Badar Khan

Yes.

Badar Khan

Great. Well, thank you, everyone, for the call. We, we had a great, another great and record quarter. As you heard, we have very compelling new economics and operating leverage that drives very strongly in the near term, and a growth engine that is generating strong returns for our investors.

The change in the competitive landscape that we've hoped that we've talked about presents even greater opportunities for EVGO to accelerate growth and deliver even stronger returns, taking advantage of the multiple sources of competitive advantage that we now have. And I look forward to providing updates on these competitive advantages in our priorities and progress on subsequent calls. Thanks very much, everyone.

