Apple: Even A 'Historic' Buyback Program Isn't Going To Move The Needle

Bret Jensen profile picture
Bret Jensen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Apple announced a $110 billion stock buyback on Thursday, boosting its stock by 6% on Friday. This was the biggest stock repurchase announcement in U.S. history.
  • The repurchase plan should improve EPS slightly but will do nothing for free cash flow and there are potentially effective uses for the company's cash.
  • The article below suggests three alternative uses for Apple's massive largess and notes that this massive buyback authorization is unlikely to move the needle on the stock longer term.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Biotech Forum get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

helicopter flies over a city and distributes money

tiero

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) announced a $110 billion stock buyback after the bell on Thursday along with its Q1 results. This is the biggest stock repurchase program in history and helped the stock gain some six percent in trading on Friday. While the

Live Chat on The Biotech Forum has been dominated by discussion of lucrative buy-write or covered call opportunities on selected biotech stocks over the past several months. To see what I and the other season biotech investors are targeting as trading ideas real-time, just join our community at The Biotech Forum by clicking HERE.

This article was written by

Bret Jensen profile picture
Bret Jensen
48.91K Followers

Bret Jensen has over 13 years as a market analyst, helping investors find big winners in the biotech sector. Bret specializes in high beta sectors with potentially large investor returns.

Bret leads the investing group The Biotech Forum, in which he and his team offer a model portfolio with their favorite 12-20 high upside biotech stocks, live chat to discuss trade ideas, and weekly research and option trades. The group also provides market commentary and a portfolio update every weekend. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AAPL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AAPL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AAPL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News