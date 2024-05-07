Hiroshi Watanabe

The Western Asset High Income Fund II (NYSE:HIX) is a closed-end fund, or CEF, that can be employed by investors who are seeking to earn a very high level of income from the assets that they have accumulated over their lifetimes. On the surface, the fund does very well at the provision of income, as its 13.27% current yield is substantially above that of most of its peers:

Fund Name Morningstar Classification Current Yield Western Asset High Income Fund II Fixed Income-Taxable-High Yield 13.27% Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) Fixed Income-Taxable-High Yield 9.37% BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund (HYT) Fixed Income-Taxable-High Yield 9.49% Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (DHY) Fixed Income-Taxable-High Yield 9.16% Invesco High Income Fund II (VLT) Fixed Income-Taxable-High Yield 10.80% PGIM High Yield Bond Fund (ISD) Fixed Income-Taxable-High Yield 9.91% Click to enlarge

As we can clearly see, the Western Asset High Income Fund II substantially outperforms its peers in terms of yield. This seems likely to attract many investors whose primary goal is to achieve a high level of income from their portfolios. However, as I pointed out in a recent article, many funds that have an outsized yield relative to their peers are making distributions exceeding their investment income and destroying their net asset value in the process.

This is not a sustainable situation over any sort of extended period, so ultimately, shareholders in a fund that is consistently doing this will find themselves disappointed. Of course, a fund can do things such as issuing new shares frequently to obtain extra money to distribute to its investors. There is ultimately a limit to how extensively it can do this, however. As such, it will be critical that we take a close look at this fund’s finances to determine how well it is actually covering its outsized yield.

A brief look at the fund’s recent share price performance will leave anyone disappointed. As we can see here, shares of the Western Asset High Income Fund II have declined by 34.90% over the past three years:



As the fund invests primarily in high-yield bonds (“junk bonds”), it is most appropriate to compare it to the Bloomberg High Yield Very Liquid Index, which tracks domestic junk bonds. This index has only declined 13.34% over the period, so the performance of the Western Asset High Income Fund II appears to be somewhat lacking.



A simple look at a closed-end fund’s price performance does not necessarily provide an accurate picture of how investors in the fund did during a given period. This is because these funds tend to pay out all of their net investment profits to the shareholders, rather than relying on the capital appreciation of their share price to provide a return. This is the reason why the yields of these funds tend to be much higher than the yield of index funds or most other market assets.

The Western Asset High Income Fund II has consistently paid out a much larger distribution than the junk bond index, so this is important when analyzing the fund’s performance. After all, the extra money that the fund paid out can offset some of the performance differences over time. Unfortunately, in this case, it was still not enough to overcome the weaker price performance. Investors in the junk bond index actually made a 3.12% profit when considering the coupon payments from the bonds in the index. However, investors who purchased the Western Asset High Income Fund II have still lost money overall:



The junk bond index has a 30-day SEC yield of 7.63% and a 6.60% trailing twelve-month yield at the current price, so it is certainly no slouch on the yield front, either. As such, this performance chart would appear to suggest that there is no reason to purchase shares of the Western Asset High Income Fund II over an exchange-traded fund that simply tracks the index.

We see much the same thing when we compare the Western Asset High Income Fund II to its peers. This chart shows the total return provided by each of the funds shown in the peer comparison chart above over the past three years:



Admittedly, many of these funds struggled to beat the 3.12% total return provided by the junk bond index over the period. The BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and the Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund both did pretty well, though, despite having a lower yield than the Western Asset High Income Fund II. In fact, the Western Asset High Income Fund II was by far the worst performer out of its peer group, and it was the only one to hand investors a loss over the past three years. Income-focused investors may frequently be willing to accept a lower return in exchange for a higher yield, but I very much doubt that they would be willing to accept losing money over a multi-year period. This brief analysis would therefore suggest that investors would be much better off purchasing any of the piers shown earlier as opposed to the Western Asset High Income Fund II.

With that said, we are all well aware that past performance is no guarantee of future results. Therefore, we should still take a look at this fund today, since we will not be affected by events that occurred in the past. Let us see if it makes any sense to purchase the Western Asset High Income Fund II today.

About The Fund

According to the fund’s website, the Western Asset High Income Fund II has the primary objective of providing its investors with a very high level of current income. The website does not, however, provide an in-depth description of how the fund intends to achieve this objective. The website only provides three bullet points that are not very detailed:



All that this tells us is that the Western Asset High Income Fund II invests its assets into a portfolio consisting of junk bonds issued by entities all over the world. This is a similar strategy to funds such as the PGIM Global High Yield Fund (GHY), which I most recently discussed here. As regular readers can likely recall, I liked the PGIM Global High Yield Fund as a way to diversify away from the U.S. dollar and U.S. Treasuries, which are steadily losing their former popularity among the global community.

The fact sheet of the Western Asset High Income Fund II provides an investment overview that seemingly confirms the fund’s global focus. From the fact sheet:

[The Fund] offers a leveraged portfolio of high-yield corporate debt securities from both the U.S. and non-U.S. corporations, with strategic allocations to emerging markets and derivatives. Seeks high current income with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. Emphasizes team management and extensive credit research expertise to identify attractively priced securities.

This statement does not state what proportion of the fund’s assets will be invested outside the United States. The fund might be able to be flexible with this, although it would be highly unusual for a fund like this to have more than half of its assets invested internationally. I have never seen a bond fund that does that, unless it is something like an emerging-markets-only bond fund, such as the Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund (EMD). For its part, the Western Asset High Income Fund II states that 44.00% of its assets are invested in things other than the debt of American entities:



The other category is fairly broad as it could include emerging markets debt and developed market debt, although the fund does specifically state that nearly all of it is denominated in U.S. dollars and has coupon payments in such:



As such, the fund may not do an impressive job at diversifying investors into other currencies. As such, we do not have the potential to earn extra profits from the long-term decline of the U.S. dollar against other currencies. This is disappointing, as the projected fiscal imbalances of the United States will almost certainly cause the U.S. dollar to decline in value against the currency of growing emerging markets with fiscal budget surpluses and low debt-to-GDP ratios. Of course, investors who want to play the declining currency game might want to just take some of the distribution payments paid by the fund and purchase gold or foreign currency directly. As such, this is not necessarily the end of the world here.

In any case, U.S. dollar-denominated bonds issued by entities in emerging markets frequently rise in price when the U.S. dollar declines in price. As such, there is still the potential to profit from a decline in the value of the U.S. dollar here, but it is nowhere near as strong as if the fund were purchasing foreign currency bonds.

The fund’s fact sheet does not provide a list of the countries whose issuers are represented in the fund’s portfolio, other than the one provided earlier in this article. The fund does provide another document that lists all of its holdings as of January 31, 2024, however. This document breaks down the fund’s sovereign bond holdings by country:

Country % of Total Assets Angola 0.6% Argentina 1.2% Bahamas 0.9% Chile 0.2% Columbia 0.2% Costa Rica 0.1% Dominican Republic 0.9% Ecuador 0.1% Egypt 0.4% Guatemala 0.1% Ivory Coast 0.4% Jordan 0.7% Mexico 2.7% Nigeria 0.3% Oman 0.3% Panama 0.5% Peru 0.2% Philippines 0.1% Qatar 0.2% Turkey 0.6% Ukraine 0.1% Click to enlarge

This obviously does not up to anywhere close to the 44.00% of assets that the fund claims to have invested in non-American entities. This is because the only list of holdings that the fund provides is one of its sovereign bond holdings, and sovereign bonds only accounted for 10.8% of the fund’s total assets as of January 31, 2024. The fund also has substantial exposure to foreign entities through bonds issued by foreign companies. For example, the fund holds bonds issued by banks in the United Kingdom, France, and elsewhere:



It also holds debt securities issued by Petroleos Mexicanos in Mexico, Petroleos del Peru in Peru, and YPF SA (YPF) in Argentina, among others. The fund does not provide a country breakdown detailing the percentage of its assets invested in private (or government-sponsored) businesses in countries outside the United States or the United Kingdom. Thus, while we can be certain that a plurality of the fund’s assets is invested in foreign entities, we do not have an exact number. This is disappointing, but it is still nice to see that the fund is at least trying to provide its investors with the foreign exposure that most Americans are lacking in their portfolios.

One of the advantages of investing in bonds issued by foreign entities is that the interest rates can be considerably higher than bonds issued by American entities. This is particularly true with emerging markets, which have consistently had far higher interest rates than could be obtained domestically over most of the past decade. For example, the Bank of Mexico currently has its benchmark interest rate set at 11%, compared to 5.50% in the United States. The Mexican central bank never reduced its policy rate below 4% even during the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent recovery:

Bank of Mexico Policy Rate (Trading Economics)

In fact, over the past ten years, the Bank of Mexico never reduced its policy rate below 3%. Obviously, that is much more attractive to any income-seeking investor than the near-zero rates that existed in the United States and nearly every other developed market over the same period. The fact that many countries have higher interest rates than we have domestically is very nice for a fund like this, since it can obtain a high effective yield from its portfolio without needing to resort to the use of leverage. This should generally allow the fund to pay a higher yield to its investors without exposing them to the risks inherent in a high level of leverage. Those of us who are highly risk-averse can probably appreciate this.

Leverage

Even though the fund invests some of its assets in things that have higher interest rates than can be obtained domestically, the Western Asset High Income Fund II still employs leverage as a method of boosting the effective yield that it obtains from the assets in its portfolio. I explained how this works in a number of previous articles on other closed-end funds. To paraphrase myself:

In short, the fund borrows money and then uses that borrowed money to purchase high yield bonds and other income-producing assets that were issued by various entities in both developed and emerging markets. As long as the yield that the fund obtains from the purchased assets is higher than the interest rate that it has to pay on the borrowed money, the strategy works pretty well to boost the effective yield of the portfolio. The Western Asset High Income Fund II is capable of borrowing money at institutional rates, which are considerably lower than retail rates. As such, this will ordinarily be the case. However, it is important to note that the use of leverage is not as effective at boosting yields today as it was a few years ago. This is because the difference between the yield that the fund can obtain from a purchased bond and the interest rate that it needs to pay on the borrowed money is much narrower today with interest rates at 6% than it was a few years ago when interest rates were zero. The use of debt in this fashion is a double-edged sword. This is because leverage boosts both gains and losses. As such, we want to make sure that the fund is not employing too much leverage because that would expose us to an excessive amount of risk. I generally prefer that a fund’s leverage be less than a third of its assets for this reason.

As of the time of writing, the Western Asset High Income Fund II has leveraged assets comprising 25.59% of its portfolio. This is a reasonable leverage ratio that is well below the one-third of asset levels that we would normally prefer.

Let us take a look at the fund’s peers to see if the current leverage ratio of the Western Asset High Income Fund II is reasonable given its strategy:

Fund Name Leverage Ratio Western Asset High Income Fund II 25.59% Allspring Income Opportunities Fund 30.51% BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund 25.61% Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund 26.17% Invesco High Income Fund II 29.00% PGIM High Yield Bond Fund 20.60% Click to enlarge



As we can clearly see, the Western Asset High Income Fund II has a leverage ratio that compares fairly well with that of its peers. Admittedly, the fund is not the least leveraged fund on the list, but it also is far from the worst. This is an excellent sign that strongly suggests that the Western Asset High Income Fund II is currently striking a good balance between the risks and potential rewards involved in the use of leverage. Overall, investors should be able to sleep pretty well here.

Distribution Analysis

As mentioned earlier in this article, the primary objective of the Western Asset High Income Fund II is to provide its investors with a very high level of current income. To that end, the fund pays a monthly distribution of $0.0490 per share ($0.5880 per share annually). This gives the fund a 13.27% yield at the current price. As we have already seen, the fund’s current yield compares very well to its peers. Unfortunately, the fund has not been especially consistent with its distribution over the years:



This is perhaps not the most attractive history, but it is still better than some other bond funds have managed. In particular, the fact that the fund did not need to cut its payout during the bond market weakness in 2022 makes its history somewhat more attractive than most bond funds. However, we should take a look at the fund’s finances, since it seems strange that it could maintain its distribution at a time when few other funds could.

The most recent financial document available for the Western Asset High Income Fund II corresponds to the six-month period that ended on October 31, 2023. While this report is several months old at this point, we still have to use it until the fund releases its annual report. The annual report will probably be released sometime in late June, so that is still quite a way off.

For the six-month period that ended on October 31, 2023, Western Asset High Income Fund II received $21,201,556 in interest and $29,587 in dividends from the assets in its portfolio. We subtract the money that the fund had to pay in foreign withholding taxes to arrive at a total investment income of $21,174,729 for the period. The fund paid its expenses out of this amount, which left it with $15,412,561 available for shareholders. This was not nearly enough to cover the $19,640,852 that the fund paid out in distributions during the period. This adds some support to the suspicions that were outlined in the introduction, as it clearly appears that the Western Asset High Income Fund II is not earning enough income to afford its distributions.

The fund failed to make up the difference with capital gains. For the six-month period that ended on October 31, 2023, the Western Asset High Income Fund II reported net realized losses of $20,729,709 that were only partially offset by $2,492,213 net unrealized gains. Overall, the fund’s net assets declined by $17,013,483 after accounting for all inflows and outflows over the period. Thus, the fund failed to cover its distributions over the most recent six-month period.

Curiously, the fund has managed to cover its distributions fully since the closing date of its most recent financial report. This chart shows the fund’s net asset value per share since October 31, 2023:



As we can see, the Western Asset High Income Fund II has seen its net asset value per share increase by 3.17% since the closing date of its most recent financial report. This means that the fund has managed to grow its portfolio on a per-share basis, exceeding what it distributed. This is a good sign if it is sustainable, but as I discussed in a previous article, there is a chance that bonds will give up some of the gains that they have delivered since October 2023. If that happens, the Western Asset High Income Fund II will once again be making destructive distributions. Therefore, we should keep a close eye on the fund’s net asset value per share movements to ensure that they stay positive.

Valuation

As of today, the shares of the Western Asset High Income Fund II trade at a 2.86% discount to net asset value. This is not quite as attractive as the 3.46% discount that the shares have had on average over the past month. Thus, the current price appears to be reasonable.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Western Asset High Income Fund II has something of a troubled history, as it has consistently underperformed its peers over most of the past few years. This appears to be at least partly due to the fund making distributions exceeding its investment profits. We can see this clearly in the fact that the fund’s net asset value declined over the eighteen-month period that ended on October 31, 2023. That situation is never sustainable, as eventually, the fund will not have sufficient assets backing it to earn much of any return and outside investors will stop purchasing newly issued shares. Fortunately, it does appear that the fund managed to cover the distributions that it has made since the start of November. There is no guarantee that it will continue.

Overall, I would advise caution with this fund. It appears that it is okay right now, but there is a real risk that Western Asset High Income Fund II might have to cut its distribution if the bond market corrects again. The fund’s severe underperformance relative to its peers is also another reason to stay away, unless you desperately want the extra few hundred basis points of yield that the Western Asset High Income Fund II is offering over competing funds.

