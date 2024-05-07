Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (ATSG) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 7, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Joe Payne - Chief Legal Officer
Joe Hete - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Quint Turner - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Helane Becker - TD Cowen
Frank Galanti - Stifel
Christopher Stathoulopoulos - SIG
Michael Ciarmoli - Truist Securities
Isaac Sellhausen - Oppenheimer

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Q1 2024 Air Transport Services Group, Inc. Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today’s conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Joe Payne, Chief Legal Officer.

Joe Payne

Good morning and welcome to our first quarter 2024 earnings conference call. We issued our earnings release yesterday after the market closed. It’s on our website at atsginc.com.

Let me begin by advising you that during the course of this call, we will make projections and other forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Our actual results and other future events may differ materially from those we describe here. These forward-looking statements are based on information, plans and estimates as of the date of this call. Air Transport Services Group undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in underlying assumptions, factors, new information or other changes. These factors include, but are not limited to, unplanned changes in the market demand for our assets and services, including the loss of customers or a reduction in the level of services we perform for customers; our operating airline’s ability to maintain on-time service and control costs; the cost and timing with respect to which we were able to purchase and modify aircraft to a cargo configuration; fluctuations in ATSG’s traded share price and in interest rates, which may result in mark-to-market charges on certain financial instruments; the number, timing

