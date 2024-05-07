Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.46K Followers

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCQX:IFNNY) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript May 7, 2024 3:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Alexander Foltin - Executive Vice President, Finance, Treasury & Investor Relations
Jochen Hanebeck - Chief Executive Officer
Sven Schneider - Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Urschitz - Chief Marketing Officer

Conference Call Participants

Francois Bouvignies - UBS
Alexander Duval - Goldman Sachs
Didier Scemama - Bank of America
Janardan Menon - Jefferies
Joshua Buchalter - TD Cowen
Sandeep Deshpande - JPMorgan
Lee Simpson - Morgan Stanley
Johannes Schaller - Deutsche Bank
Tammy Qiu - Berenberg
Adithya Metuku - HSBC

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, good morning, everyone. Welcome to the conference call for analysts and investors for Infineon's 2024 Fiscal Second Quarter Results. Today's call will be hosted by Alexander Foltin; Executive Vice President, Finance, Treasury & Investor Relations at Infineon Technologies.

As a reminder, this call is being recorded. The conference call contains forward-looking statements and/or assessments about the business, financial conditions, performance and strategy of the Infineon Group. These statements and/or assessments are based on the assumption and management expectations resting upon currently available information and present estimates. They are subject to multitude of uncertainties and risks, many of which are partially or entirely beyond Infineon's control. Infineon's actual business development, financial condition, performance and strategy may therefore differ materially from what is discussed in this conference call. Beyond disclosure requirements stipulated by law, Infineon does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements.

At this time, it is my pleasure to turn the call over to Infineon. Please go ahead.

Alexander Foltin

Ladies and gentlemen, good morning. It's springtime and we thank you for joining our second quarterly earnings call in 2024. On this call, you have our CEO, Jochen Hanebeck; our CFO, Sven Schneider; and our CMO, Andreas Urschitz. Jochen and Sven will provide an overview on the market situation and

Recommended For You

About IFNNY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on IFNNY

Trending Analysis

Trending News