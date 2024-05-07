Sempra (SRE) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 7, 2024 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Glen Donovan - Vice President, Investor Relations
Jeff Martin - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Karen Sedgwick - Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
Allen Nye - Chief Executive Officer, Oncor
Justin Bird - Executive Vice President & Chief Executive Officer, Sempra Infrastructure

Conference Call Participants

Shar Pourreza - Guggenheim Partners
Jeremy Tonet - JPMorgan Securities
Durgesh Chopra - Evercore ISI
Carly Davenport - Goldman Sachs
Steve Fleishman - Wolfe
Anthony Crowdell - Mizuho
Craig Shere - Tuohy Brothers

Operator

Good day, and welcome to Sempra's First Quarter Earnings Call. Today's conference is being recorded.

At this time, I'd like to turn it over to Glen Donovan. Please go ahead.

Glen Donovan

Good morning and welcome to Sempra's first quarter 2024 earnings call. The live webcast of this teleconference and slide presentation are available on our website under our Events and Presentations section.

We have several members of our management team with us today, including Jeff Martin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Karen Sedgwick, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Trevor Mihalik, Executive Vice President and Group President, Sempra California; Justin Bird, Executive Vice President and Chief Executive Officer of Sempra Infrastructure; Allen Nye, Chief Executive Officer of Oncor; Peter Wall, Senior Vice President, Controller and Chief Accounting Officer and other members of our senior management team.

Before starting, I'd like to remind everyone that we'll be discussing forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statement we make today. The factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially are discussed in the company's most recent 10-K filed and 10-Q filled with the SEC.

