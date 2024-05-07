Thomas Barwick

Back in June 2023, I wrote my first bullish piece on Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) which since then has not played out how I projected at first.

In the chart below we can see how APLE has delivered tightly correlated returns with the overall REIT market, which, in turn, has been quite depressed lately due to the struggles in the office segment.

Having said that, my bull case was not based on some short-term or speculative aspects that could trigger a surge in APLE's share price. Instead, the conviction of going long was predicated on the following fundamentals:

A balance sheet that has a below-average debt ratio. Meaningful amounts of FFO generation are kept at the company level (i.e., undistributed), while the dividend yield is fairly attractive at around 6.5%. P/FFO multiple in a single-digit territory, which provides a solid ground for capturing returns via multiple convergences back to more reasonable (closer to historical average) levels. High portfolio quality and property types, which embody defensive characteristics, where the demand for these properties is less sensitive to changes in consumption patterns within the lower income segments of the economy.

In essence, my motivation to add APLE to the portfolio has more to do with capturing high yielding, reliable, and growing dividends, which come together with a notable price appreciation potential on top of the embedded safety in terms of conservative FFO payout ratio and fortress balance sheet.

Now, just recently, APLE circulated its Q1, 2024 report, which embodies some interesting data points that are worth contextualizing with the aforementioned bull thesis. Let's now review the earnings deck and determine whether the thesis is still attractive.

Thesis review

All in all, the core metrics, which measure the performance and health of APLE's properties have remained at solid levels, similar to those that were registered in Q1, 2023. In the table below, we will notice that the overall rate of change has not been that strong (e.g., occupancy and comparable hotels ADR remained flat).

The reason for this lies in the challenging year-over-year comparisons related to the Super Bowl and the unfavorable shift in timing of the Easter holiday. So, if we excluded these dynamics from the equation, we would certainly see healthier movement in the key performance indicators.

Yet, despite the tough comparison from Q1, 2023, APLE still managed to deliver an adjusted EBITDAre of circa $101 million, which translates to an increase of 6% compared to first quarter 2023. Similarly, the MFFO came in at a solid level of $83 million for the first quarter 2024, marking an increase of 5% as compared to a comparable period last year.

As the aforementioned figures imply and also given the recent M&A activity (including those acquisitions that were made in 2023), the key driver for the improved MFFO and EBITDAre was the inorganic growth component. The same store or comparable hotel statistics have largely remained flat, but the aggregate figures have ticked higher, providing accretive effects on a per share basis.

However, before I comment on the M&A front, it is still worth appreciating the fact that the outlook for APLE's properties remains rather positive. This is not only captured by the above-reflected figures, but also by the commentary of APLE's CEO - Justin Knight:

With continued strength in leisure demand, additional recovery in corporate demand and limited near-term supply growth, we believe operations will further strengthen throughout the year. Our revenue and asset management teams, together with our third-party operators, continue to work to maximize efficiencies and drive profitability across our hotels, achieving strong margins despite the current inflationary environment and ongoing wage pressures.

Now, turning to the acquisition, during the quarter, APLE purchased the AC Hotel by Marriott Washington DC Convention Center for $116.8 million. This is a relatively large transaction for APLE given its market cap levels.

On top of this, APLE has announced that it carries two hotels under contract for purchase: one with an expected purchase price of circa $79.3 million and a construction completion date in mid-2024; the other with an anticipated purchase price of $98.2 million and a construction completion date in late 2025.

It is important to also underscore the fact that APLE has managed to divest part of its non-core portfolio, thus pocketing ~ $33.5 million in fresh equity that allows it to remove some pressure on the balance sheet, which stems from the already completed and the two planned acquisitions.

Against the backdrop of resilient demand for APLE's hotels and the notable transaction volume, management has decided that there is a sufficient basis to enhance the pre-communicated guidance. Namely, the midpoint for net income has not increased by $16 million and the comparable hotels adjusted hotel EBITDA margin has been raised by 20 basis points, which in turn results in a higher adjusted EBITDAre by $9 million (at the midpoint level).

The bottom line

The combination of stagnating share price and improving fundamentals has rendered the investment thesis of APLE more enticing than what it was initially in mid-2023. The Q1'24 report has revealed a continued momentum in the cash generation growth, where the key metrics came in slightly stronger than what was registered in Q1'23 when there were many temporary tailwinds in place.

Since the multiple has remained unchanged, but the financials have become stronger (including the growth prospects as driven by the clear M&A activity), Apple Hospitality is still a buy for me.