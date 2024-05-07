Colruyt: Buying This Stock With Significant Upside Potential

Thierry Hebbelinck

Dear readers/followers,

In my last article, I made it clear that I missed out on much of the upside of Colruyt (OTCPK:CUYTF) (OTCPK:CUYTY). You can find that specific and very relevant article here. I believe it is as important to point out mistakes as it is to point out overall upsides - and here, this is certainly both a mistake and an upside for the company.

So in this article, it's time to update on European grocers. I remain a heavy investor in these things, with my two primary positions being in the Swedish company Axfood (OTCPK:AXFOF), the Finnish company Kesko (OTCPK:KKOYF), and the Netherlands company Ahold Delhaize (OTCQX:ADRNY). All of these companies not only have extremely solid yields, but they're also sector performers or outperformers. The reason I did not buy heavily into Colruyt is, in fact, that it's not a sector outperformer or above-average business - but as we've seen, the company can still "grow" despite this. The company does face margin challenges and struggles to maintain profitability in a competitive market, but it can outperform given time. It does have potential for future growth, but it may take time for the company to reach previous levels of success.

Let's look at the most recent set of results to estimate where the company might go from here. And as a reminder, this is a Belgian company - I buy the native Belgian ticker for the business.

Colruyt: Plenty to like at this time - and the upside is there

Etablissementen Franz Colruyt is the actual name of the business we're looking at here. Like with other grocers, I keep a fairly close eye on this one because I like keeping an eye on most grocers. They're great, conservative investments with long-term appeal, and I'm only too happy to hold them for extensive periods of time.

While I did not completely miss out on the company here, I only have a small position in the company as of this time. In terms of what the company owns, we have supermarket retail chains, and the corresponding subsidiaries, including stores like OKay, Bio-Planet, DATS 24, Dreamland, Dreambaby, and others. In its structure, it's similar to both Kesko and Axfood, which also owns a number of subsidiaries and brands.

My biggest problem with Colruyt remains its lack of clear outperformance as of late - and this trend has continued into the fiscal of 2023, and going into 2024 as well.

Colruyt IR (Colruyt IR)

This does not make the company a poor investment. Colruyt manages over 774 of its own stores, 576 affiliated stores, and over 320 Collect & Go pickup points with investments going over €460M, and over 33,000 employees as of the full year 2023.

Colruyt IR (Colruyt IR)

Retail continues to make up 80% of the group's sales revenue, with wholesale at about 11%, meaning less than 10% is made up of other activities. Food retail is by far the biggest and most significant of these.

Colruyt IR (Colruyt IR)

The company also owns by far the most significant online Belgian food shopping experience with its Collect&Go services. Also, in an interesting twist, the company had an energy segment - Viriya Energy. However, in 2023, the company decided to divest its offshore wind energy business and has now fully integrated DATS24 into Viriya, with Colruyt intending to sell the stake to Korys, which is the investment group of the Colruyt family.

The latest results we have are for the half-year 23/24 results.

The results here make it clear that there are challenging and uncertain macroeconomic conditions in an otherwise competitive Belgian retail market. The company's revenue increased by 16%, but this was mostly due to price/inflation, a full consolidation of a segment, and an increased market share of the company's budget alternatives, up to 32.1% for the combined company. It's interesting that the company's budget brands, as with other markets, are gaining market share here.

The company is expecting a normalization of inflation for this year but has also seen a significant increase in overall operating expense, though the group said it managed to limit this on an overall basis and maintains its long-term focus on conservative capital allocation. This conservative capital allocation can be seen in the company's leverage, which as of this quarter has moved to a leverage of 0.3x, which is one of the lowest debt ratios in this entire industry when you look at Europe and publicly traded grocers.

The company's half-year results were significantly impacted by one-offs, including but not limited to the sale of Parkwind to JERA. So both revenue and EBIT were up.

Colruyt IR (Colruyt IR)

The charm about companies in this sector is that changes are not really something common - stability is more the rule than the exception here. The company is in the process of slowly optimizing its logistics and production capacity, such as a new distribution center and headquarters, but overall, there isn't that much that's happening or changing here. The company is also, quite obviously, increasing the digital transformation.

Overall, Colruyt is an interesting business. The company trades at over 16.5x P/E, it doesn't have an S&P Global credit rating, it has low debt, and it has a comparatively low yield of around 2.2%. This means that Kesko or some of the other companies I invest in, with yields triple or double, can be seen as more attractive investment potentials because those are undervalued as well - more on that in a bit.

However, at the same time, Colruyt is expected to grow. For 2025E, analysts are expecting a double-digit 20% growth rate, and in 2024, this year, we're seeing 60%+ in expectation, which gives the company until the 26/27 fiscal a potential annualized growth rate of almost 10% - which for this sector is pretty great.

Between modernization plans, new store plans, expansion in food and non-food segments, the expansion of the logistics capacity, automation and innovation, and renewable pushes, I say that Colruyt at the very least deserves some of the premiumization consideration that many analysts are giving it here - and this is what I will look at in terms of forecast and valuation.

I will say that I believe the latest results were good enough to where I do not have a problem investing more in Colruyt at the right valuation.

Colruyt - The upside is there if you accept a premium for the business

Colruyt is an interesting business because it's relatively stable to its 16-17x P/E valuation which is the average premiumization not only for the 5-year period, but for the 10-year and 20-year period as well (Paywalled link to F.A.S.T Graphs). That means that I would say we have a relatively high conviction using this sort of historically established average to make sure we're seeing a good and "fair" valuation here.

If we "just" use the 17x, we only see around 13-14% annualized - but using the 20-year average with a forecast of 10% growth, the annualized upside manages to be just above 15% here. I believe this to be valid. The company is no longer as cheap as when I first started writing about it, and it's, in fact, quite close to not being "cheap" any longer, but it's still at a place where I could say, that yes, this is an attractive purchase here.

Other analysts and their targets?

Well, if you recall, I actually gave the company a PT for the native of around €49/share. I'm also not shifting this target as of this particular article. We're now at €43/share, with 9 analysts following the company. Out of those 9, we have a range that starts at around €30 - and I'd love to see that particular set of assumptions - and up to €52/share, close to my own, but with an average of around €44 below my own.

Most analysts have shifted their targets now, with only 4 out of 9 at a "BUY" or "Outperform" rating at this time (Paywalled Link to TIKR.com).

So, overall, analysts are now relatively somber about the company, and it's true that Colruyt no longer is at a price where it can be argued that it is "discounted". My thesis and current outlook on the company also reflect this.

However, the company is still a convincing grocer with an incumbent position across multiple geographies, and with several solid brands and stores under its belt. The main risk to this company is continued inflation both in cost and other items - and it's not an operational risk, in the sense that the company controls this risk, it's macro - and this is something all companies face here.

Beyond that, operational and company-specific risks due to its incumbent position are relatively minor or few in number.

That being said, most of the immediate upside, most of that really volatile movement up, that's gone at this point and over the last year. What remains is perhaps market-beating, but not as great as it once was.

This shows us once again how crucial valuation is if you mean to invest conservatively, and why it's important to recognize when a company is being underestimated by the market. That's why the core of my strategy is finding contrarian investment potentials with a great upside over the long term.

Overall, I give the company the following.

Thesis

The company does come with an ADR, but I don't view the ADR as all that great. It isn't liquid, it's a 0.25X ADR, and I would say that in every way, the native ticker is far more appealing.

So, for interested investors, I would recommend that you go for the native ticker in Belgium, COLR. The main issues for the company are competition and resulting market share erosion - but in my view, the company can handle these challenges.

The company has an upside of at the very least 15% annualized, which means that my basic criteria for upside for this investment is in fact, fulfilled here.

I maintain my previous price target of €49/share, which at less than €41 makes the company a "BUY" as my May article for 2024 here.

Remember, I'm all about:

Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

If the company doesn't go into overvaluation but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside that is high enough, based on earnings growth or multiple expansions/reversions.

I no longer believe the company is cheap here - but I do think that the company is worth investing, due to a premiumized longer-term upside of at least 15% annualized, which when combined with an attractive share price makes this company a "BUY".

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.