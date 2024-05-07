Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 7, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ryan Avey - Senior Director, Investor Relations & FP&A
Patrick Shanahan - President, CEO & Director
Mark Suchinski - SVP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Seth Seifman - JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Sheila Kahyaoglu - Jefferies
Jason Gursky - Citigroup
Michael Ciarmoli - Truist Securities
George Shapiro - Shapiro Research
David Strauss - Barclays Bank
Kenneth Herbert - RBC Capital Markets
Cai von Rumohr - TD Cowen
Myles Walton - Wolfe Research
Peter Arment - Robert W. Baird & Co.
Gavin Parsons - UBS

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Candice, and I will be your coordinator for today's call. [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to turn this presentation over to Ryan Avey, Senior Director, Investor Relations and FP&A. Please proceed.

Ryan Avey

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. I'm Ryan Avey, and with me today are Spirit's President and Chief Executive Officer, Pat Shanahan; and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Mark Suchinski. Before we begin, I need to remind you that any projections or goals we may include in our discussion today are likely to involve risks, including those detailed in our earnings release, in our SEC filings and in the forward-looking statement at the end of this web presentation.

In addition, we refer you to our earnings release and presentation for disclosures and reconciliation of non-GAAP measures we use when discussing our results. With that, I would like to turn the call over to Pat.

Patrick Shanahan

Thank you, Ryan, and good morning, everyone. Let me say at the outset that I am so proud of the Spirit team and particularly proud of what

