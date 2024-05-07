Siemens Healthineers AG (SEMHF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.46K Followers

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCPK:SEMHF) Q1 2024 Results Conference Call May 7, 2024 2:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Marc Koebernick - IR
Bernhard Montag - CEO
Jochen Schmitz - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Hassan Al-Wakeel - Barclays
Veronika Dubajova - Citi
Graham Doyle - UBS
Sezgi Oezener - HSBC
Julien Dormois - Jefferies
Falko Friedrichs - Deutsche Bank
Dylan van Haaften - Stifel

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Siemens Healthineers Conference Call. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. Before we begin, I would like to draw your attention to the safe harbor statement on Page 2 of the Siemens Healthineers presentation. This conference call may include forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company's current expectations and certain assumptions and are, therefore, subject to certain risks and uncertainties.

At this time, I would like to turn the call over to your host today, Mr. Marc Koebernick, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Marc Koebernick

Thank you, operator. Good morning, dear analysts and investors. Our CEO, Bernd Montag; and our CFO, Jochen Schmitz, who are here with me in our headquarters in Erlangen, will be taking you through the details of our Q2 2024 numbers this morning. The results for the Q2 fiscal '24 were published this morning at 7 a.m., and you can find all the relevant documents as well as the recording of this call on the Investor Relations section of the Siemens Healthineers website.

After the presentation, there will be a chance to ask questions. And as usual, please let me remind you of the 2-question rule for the Q&A session. So let us get started. Bernd, please, the floor is yours.

Bernhard Montag

Thank you, Marc, and good morning, dear analysts and investors. First things first, we reiterate our outlook for comparable revenue growth

Recommended For You

About SEMHF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SEMHF

Trending Analysis

Trending News