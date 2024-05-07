TIM S.A. (TIMB) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

TIM S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 7, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Vincent Ferreira - Head, Investor Relations
Alberto Griselli - Chief Executive Officer
Andrea Viegas - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Marcelo Santos - JPMorgan
Marco Nardini - XP
Andrea Salis - UBS
Vitor Tomita - Goldman Sachs
Carlos Sequeira - BTG Pactual
Gabriel Vaz de Lima - Morgan Stanley
Felipe Cheng - Santander

Vincent Ferreira

Hello, everyone and welcome to TSA’s Earnings Conference for the First Quarter of 2024. Thank you for joining us. I am Vincent Ferreira, Head of Investor Relations. Today, we will share our highlights on video and then begin our live Q&A session with our CEO, Alberto Griselli; and our CFO, Andrea Viegas.

Before we discuss our results, I remind you that management may make forward-looking statements and this presentation may contain them. Please refer to the disclaimer on the screen, which will also be available in our earnings materials and in our Investor Relations website.

With that, we move to our results.

Alberto Griselli

Hello to everyone. I am Alberto Griselli, CEO of TIM Brazil. I am very satisfied that we started 2024 at a solid pace. We are reaping the benefits of a well-designed plan and a sharp execution. We continue to see a healthy mobile market supporting a more-for-more strategy. We are taking advantage of favorable market dynamics to develop our 3Bs approach further and deliver solid results across the board.

We have a solid above-inflation expansion in service revenues growing above 7% year-on-year. With costs under control, our EBITDA grew double-digit and the margin expanded by more than 100 basis points. Our proxy for operating free cash flow reached a record high for first quarter, growing approximately 60% year-over-year. These solid financial results are accompanied by consistent improvement in our services, offering innovation

