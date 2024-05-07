Confluent, Inc. (CFLT) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2024 7:17 PM ETConfluent, Inc. (CFLT) Stock
Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 7, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Shane Xie - Investor Relations
Jay Kreps - Co-Founder and CEO
Rohan Sivaram - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Sanjit Singh - Morgan Stanley
Matt Hedberg - RBC
Raimo Lenschow - Barclays
Jason Ader - William Blair
Michael Turrin - Wells Fargo
Gregg Moskowitz - Mizuho
Mike Cikos - Needham
Derrick Wood - TD Cowen
Peter Weed - Bernstein
Howard Ma - Guggenheim
Pinjalim Bora - JPMorgan
Miller Jump - Truist Securities

Shane Xie

Hello, everyone. Welcome to the Confluent Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call. I’m Shane Xie from Investor Relations and I’m joined by Jay Kreps, Co-Founder and CEO; and Rohan Sivaram, CFO.

During today’s call, management will make forward-looking statements regarding our business, operations, sales strategy, market and product positioning, financial performance and future prospects, including statements regarding our financial guidance for the fiscal second quarter of 2024 and fiscal year 2024.

These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by these statements. Further information on risk factors that could cause actual results to differ is included in our most recent Form 10-Q filed with the SEC. We assume no obligation to update these statements after today’s call, except as required by law.

Unless stated otherwise, certain financial measures used on today’s call are expressed on a non-GAAP basis and all comparisons are made on a year-over-year basis. We use these non-GAAP financial measures internally to facilitate analysis of financial and business trends and for internal planning and forecasting purposes.

These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations and should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation between these

