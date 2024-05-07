Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 7, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Aileen Smith - Head of IR
Austin Russell - Founder and CEO
Tom Fenimore - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Kevin Garrigan - Westpark Capital
Joshua Buchalter - TD Cowen
Itay Michaeli - Citibank
John Babcock - Bank of America
Mark Delaney - Goldman Sachs
Kevin Cassidy - Rosenblatt
Jesus Gonzalez-Lopez - JPMorgan
Richard Shannon - Craig-Hallum

Aileen Smith

Welcome everyone to Luminar's Business Update Call for the First Quarter of 2024. My name is Aileen Smith and I am Luminar's Head of Investor Relations. With me today are Austin Russell, Founder and Chief Executive Officer; and Tom Fenimore, Chief Financial Officer. As a quick reminder, this call is being recorded, and you can find the shareholder letter that accompanies this call at investors.luminartech.com.

At 4 p.m. Eastern Time, we published our Q1 letter to shareholders, which hopefully many of you have reviewed. We're continuing with our format this quarter from prior quarters, which will primarily be an interactive Q&A session. I'm sure we have a lot of questions to get through.

As a reminder, we will be addressing retail investor questions posted to the SAFE platform, institutional investor questions emailed to our investors' inbox, and live questions from our analyst community. We'll be checking these platforms intermittently through the duration of the call, to address any that come in real time.

Before we begin the Q&A session, I wanted to remind everyone that during the call, we may refer to GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. Today's discussion also contains forward-looking statements based on the environment as we currently see it, and as such does include risks and uncertainties. Please refer to our shareholder letter for more information on the specific risk factors that could cause actual results to

