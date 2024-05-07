Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (KIND) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.47K Followers

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND) Q1 2024 Results Conference Call May 7, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

John Williams - Head-Investor Relations
Nirav Tolia - Executive Chair and Incoming Chief Executive Officer
Matt Anderson - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Stan Velikov - Wells Fargo

Operator

Hello, and welcome to the Nextdoor Q1 2024 Earnings Call. My name is Carie, and I'll be the conference operator for today. All lines have been placed on mute to avoid any background noise. [Operator Instructions]

I would now hand the call over to John T. Williams, Head of Investor Relations to begin.

John Williams

Thank you, operator. I'm John T. Williams, Head of Investor Relations. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us to review Nextdoor's first quarter 2024 financial results. With us on the call today are Nirav Tolia, Executive Chair and Incoming Chief Executive Officer; and Matt Anderson, Chief Financial Officer.

During this call, we may make statements related to our business that are forward-looking statements under federal securities laws. These statements are not guarantees of future performance. They are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties. Our actual results could differ materially from expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements.

For a discussion of the material risks and other important factors that could affect our actual results, please refer to our SEC filings available on the SEC's website and in the Investor Relations section of our website, as well as the risks and other important factors discussed in today's earnings release. Additionally, non-GAAP financial measures will be discussed on today's conference call. A reconciliation of these measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the Q1 2024 shareholder letter released today.

With that, I'd like to turn the call over to Nirav.

Nirav Tolia

Recommended For You

About KIND Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on KIND

Trending Analysis

Trending News