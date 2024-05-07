Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (GDNSF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.47K Followers

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX:GDNSF) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 7, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Sam Gibbons - IR
Josh Rosen - Interim CEO & Interim CFO
Amber Shimpa - President, CEO, Vireo Health of Minnesota

Conference Call Participants

Eric Des Lauriers - Craig-Hallum
Howard Penney - Hedgeye
Mike Regan - Excelsior Equities

Operator

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Goodness Growth Holdings first-quarter 2024 results call. [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to turn the call over to Sam Gibbons, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Sam Gibbons

Thanks, Michelle, and thanks, everyone, for joining us. With me on today's call are our CEO and Interim CFO, Josh Rosen; and our President, Amber Shimpa. Today's conference call is being webcast live from the Investor Relations section of our website. Dial-in and webcast details for the call have also been provided in today's earnings release, which is also available on our website.

Before we get started, we'd like to remind everyone that today's conference call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of US and Canadian securities laws. These statements are based on management's current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could differ materially from actual events and those described in such forward-looking statements.

For more information on forward-looking statements, please refer to cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements in today's earnings release.

Now, I'll hand the call over to Josh.

Josh Rosen

All right. Thanks, Sam, and thanks, everyone, for joining us this afternoon. Before we get into the prepared remarks, I thought I'd add a quick commentary on the prospects of rescheduling. I won't say much as it's a well-covered topic. We believe it's difficult to handicap how long the process might take, but agree with others that it has a very high likelihood that we get rescheduled soon.

Recommended For You

About GDNSF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GDNSF

Trending Analysis

Trending News