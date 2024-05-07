Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 7, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Jason Schmidt - VP, Head, IR
Dave Girouard - Co Founder and CEO
Sanjay Datta - CFO

Conference Call Participants

John Coffey - Barclays
Kyle Peterson - Needham
Peter Christiansen - Citi
Dan Dolev - Mizuho
David Scharf - Citizens JMP Securities
Rob Wildhack - Autonomous Research
John Hecht - Jefferies
Nate Richam - Bank of America
Giuliano Bologna - Compass Point
Simon Clinch - Redburn Atlantic
Regi Smith - JPMorgan
James Faucette - Morgan Stanley

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Upstart First Quarter 2024 Earnings. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Jason Schmidt. Please go ahead.

Jason Schmidt

Good afternoon and thank you for joining us on today's conference call to discuss Upstart's first quarter 2024 financial results. With us on today's call are Dave Girouard, Upstart's Chief Executive Officer, and Sanjay Datta, our Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I want to remind you that shortly after the market closed today, Upstart issued a press release announcing its first quarter 2024 financial results and published an Investor Relations presentation. Both are available on our Investor Relations website, ir.Upstart.com. During the call, we will make forward-looking statements, such as guidance for the second quarter of 2024 and the second half of 2024 relating to our business and our plans to expand our platform in the future. These statements are based on our current expectations and information available as of today and are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties and assumptions.

Actual results may differ materially as a result of various risk factors that have been described in our filings with the SEC. As a result, we caution you against placing

