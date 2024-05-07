Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2024 8:55 PM ETLyft, Inc. (LYFT) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.47K Followers

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 7, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Sonya Banerjee - Head of Investor Relations
David Risher - Chief Executive Officer
Erin Brewer - Chief Financial Officer
Kristin Sverchek - President

Conference Call Participants

Nikhil Devnani - Bernstein
Eric Sheridan - Goldman Sachs
Mark Mahaney - Evercore
John Blackledge with - TD Cowen
Ken Gawrelski - Wells Fargo
Michael Morton - MoffettNathanson
Doug Anmuth - JPMorgan
Benjamin Black - Deutsche Bank
Steven Choi - UBS
John Colantuoni - Jefferies

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to the Lyft First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode to prevent any background noise. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will be given at that time. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Sonya Banerjee, Head of Investor Relations. You may begin.

Sonya Banerjee

Thank you. Welcome to the Lyft earnings call for the first quarter of 2024. On the call today, we have our CEO, David Risher; and our CFO, Erin Brewer. Our President, Kristin Sverchek, is here for the Q&A session.

We'll make forward-looking statements on today's call relating to our business strategy and performance, future financial results and guidance. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied during this call. These factors and risks are described in our earnings materials and our recent SEC filings.

All of the forward-looking statements that we make on today's call are based on our beliefs as of today, and we disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by-law. Our discussion today will also include non-GAAP financial measures, which are

Recommended For You

About LYFT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LYFT

Trending Analysis

Trending News