Ildo Frazao

Preamble

Let me begin by citing the words of Warren Buffett; “In my view, for most people, the best thing to do is own the S&P 500 index fund,” indeed, Berkshire Hathaway owns S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY). After all, SPY is designed to drift upwards forever.

The S&P index undergoes a tune up quarterly, which involves the removal of laggards and the promotion of fresh talent. In this way, the overall quality of the index improves and has the effect of enabling SPY to climb ever upwards.

Beyond rebalancing, other factors can contribute to SPY's rise; mergers, acquisitions, positive economic data, innovation, and moderate inflation.

Whilst it is true that the US stock market has obviously gone up over the last 100 years, the 1970s were a challenging time for investors. Stagflation, a combination of high inflation and stagnant economic growth, meant that the S&P 500 lost nearly half its value over a two-year period. I doubt if many reading these lines remember those turbulent times.

It is my belief that we are heading back towards these dark days once again and, as in the 1970s, there are those who will buy the dips to the detriment of their wealth.

Most investors have a money losing habit based on a phenomenon known as recency bias. This is a cognitive bias, which essentially means we overemphasize the recent past when making decisions, ignoring the broader context provided by evidence that indicates that we may be making an error of judgement.

For example, when the dot com bubble burst, the Nasdaq staircased down and people bought the dip in the clear downtrend, believing that previously exorbitant valuations were the “new normal.” And, I must confess, I was one of those unfortunates. I well remember buying stocks that don’t even have a Wikipedia entry on the way down.

This exemplifies how recency bias can lead to, let us say, suboptimal decision-making when putting hard-earned money to work. So, if the S&P 500 does start its descent into the 1970s, be aware that dip buying may not be the best course of action, and given our current economic woes, it is entirely possible that a fall is on the cards.

Pretty much anyone who pays even the slightest attention to the stock market will be familiar with the potential black swans on the near horizon, from a banking crisis to the humongous national debt, the list is extensive to say the least. However, there are one or two swans that have failed to grab the attention of market watchers.

Overseas Expansion And SPY

Numerous S&P 500 companies have ventured overseas to unlock a treasure trove of new customers and revenue streams. Any US citizen who has travelled to foreign lands is able to purchase familiar foods and US products, whether it be a burger, donut, or a new phone.

But the benefits go beyond just new customers. Expanding overseas has also allowed companies to diversify their income sources. They have become less reliant on the ups and downs of the US economy.

There have also been cost advantages as they have discovered lower production costs or have tapped into a highly skilled workforce in these foreign markets. This has translated to fatter profit margins, which has impacted the value of SPY.

Unfortunately, these overseas markets are shrinking and will continue to shrink at an alarming pace, which may prove to be quite a hindrance to SPY’s continued rise.

The Shrinking Market For US Companies

China

A trend called "reshoring" is seeing US companies move manufacturing back home from China, a shift driven primarily by geopolitical tensions. These political tensions between the US and China have created uncertainty for businesses due to potential trade restrictions and so on. However, reshoring is a two-way street.

Perhaps the first inkling of declining revenues from China occurred in September last year, when it was reported that the Chinese government banned government officials from using iPhones and other foreign phones at work. This move was similar to the US banning Huawei phones for security reasons.

More recently, the US has endeavoured to hamper China’s progress in developing its semiconductor industry through a variety of means. For instance, the Biden administration has asked ASML, a leading chip equipment supplier, to cease supplying its technology to China.

The plan to limit access to ASML’s technology hasn’t worked. Chinese companies are racing to develop a chipmaking process called self-aligned quadruple patterning to achieve mass production of advanced 5nm chips. This allows them to bypass using the extreme ultraviolet lithography machines manufactured by ASML.

China has developed its own chips that compete directly with Intel and AMD. Furthermore, it now appears that the country intends to phase out the products from both company’s products by 2027. Given that around 26% of Intel’s revenues are from China, the impact of this loss will be significant. For those who would like to delve deeper into this problem, I refer you to my previous article on Intel and AMD, which have dropped 19% and 12% respectively since publication for some of the reasons outlined therein.

It's not just phones and chips that are being replaced, there are reports that passenger aircraft, cars and just about everything else are being manufactured within China.

Asia

A consumer boycott is hurting Western brands in Indonesia and Malaysia due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. According to Nikkei Asia, Unilever, McDonald's, Starbucks, and Danone are among the companies affected.

Unilever's sales in Indonesia dropped significantly in the fourth quarter. Unilever's Chief Financial Officer Fernando Fernandez said in the company’s Feb. 8 conference call; "In Indonesia, we saw double-digit sales decline in the fourth quarter, as sales of several multinational companies were impacted by geopolitically focused, consumer-facing campaigns,"

Although, it has to be said that in the last quarterly report, Unilever did experience a 3.6% increase in revenues.

Eurasia

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation ("SCO") is a large Eurasian organization focusing on political, economic, and security issues. Founded in 2001 by China and Russia, it boasts the title of the world's largest regional organization by geographical area, covering a massive 80% of Eurasia. This translates to roughly 40% of the global population living within its member states. As of 2021, the combined economies of the SCO accounted for about 20% of global GDP.

Amongst the membership are all the “stans;” Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan. With the exception of Kyrgyzstan, all have bilateral currency swap agreements with China. So, what this means is that these countries are more likely to purchase Chinese products and services.

It is highly likely that Kyrgyzstan will follow on the heels of the other “stans.” Bakyt Torobaev, a minister in the Kyrgyz government, recently stated: “Amid the rapidly rising bilateral trade, the Kyrgyz government is considering increasing the proportion of the Chinese yuan used in foreign trade to reduce reliance on the US dollar.” This translates to buying more Chinese stuff and the expense of Western products and services.

Russia

According to Reuters, “The corporate exodus from Russia since its 2022 invasion of Ukraine has cost foreign companies more than $107 billion in write-downs and lost revenue.” Clearly, companies such as McDonald's, Starbucks, Pizza Hut and KFC have lost a market of some 144 million chomping souls. And these companies have simply had a name change and continue to operate under new management.

As if to rub salt in the wound, it is reported that the rebranded US companies are expanding within Russia’s borders and profits are on the rise.

The Middle East

There are also the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, which have led to large elements of the population snubbing some companies that make up the S&P 500. For instance, McDonald's missed sales targets due to weak performance in the Middle East, partly blamed on boycotts related to the Israel-Palestine conflict. A similar boycott also impacted the businesses of Starbucks and KFC.

South America

Over the past decade, China has overtaken the United States as the leading trade partner in the region

China's infrastructure spending and its grab for natural resources like copper, lithium, corn, and soy have cemented its role as the key trade and investment partner for South America. This widening trade lead, estimated at around $100 billion across the region, has given China increased clout and influence.

Countries like Peru, once trading more with the US, now have a significant trade surplus with China, driven by rising exports of commodities like copper. It appears that the United States' absence and lack of investment in the region have allowed China to capitalize on the opportunity, creating points of leverage through projects like the Chancay port in Peru. China is also fostering a positive attitude towards China by investing in the education of the people of the continent.

Peru

A new mega port is being built in Chancay, Peru, which is funded by China and is expected to be operational by the end of 2024. The port will allow large cargo ships to travel directly to Asia, cutting travel time by up to two weeks. This port is part of China's Belt and Road Initiative and is seen as a way for China to increase its trade ties with South America. The port is expected to be a hub for copper exports from Peru and agricultural exports from Brazil.

In particular, exports of grains from Brazil will become significantly cheaper for customers in Asia and therefore impact US companies that supply the US farming industry. For instance, Deere (NYSE:DE) will face an uphill battle to maintain revenues and profits in the region (Recent article).

Chile

Chile has been a leader in Latin America for building relations with China. They were the first South American country to recognize the People’s Republic of China and establish a free trade agreement.

China is now Chile's biggest trading partner. Chile exports copper and other minerals to China, and imports manufactured goods. China has also invested heavily in Chile's infrastructure, electricity, and telecommunications sectors.

The Catholic University of Chile and Chinese universities have been collaborating for over 15 years. The collaboration includes cultural exchange, student exchange, and research programs.

Nowadays, in excess of 300 universities and degree programs in a wide range of subjects are available to Chilean students, which are taught in English. True, some may argue that many of these Chinese universities may not offer a complete education and these Chilean students may miss the opportunity to gain precious insights through a course in, say, gender studies. Also, these degrees cover Bachelor, Undergraduate, Master, Postgraduate and Doctoral.

In addition, China has been offering scholarships that cover both tuition and living expenses for Chilean students since 2012. But even without a scholarship, the cost of going to some of the best universities in China is tiny compared to studying an equivalent course in the US.

Now you may be wondering why China is being so generous in offering free tuition at some of their best universities. Well, it seems to me that these Chileans studying in China free of charge will develop a warm fuzzy feeling for China. So, when they move up in their careers to reach a point where they have decision-making responsibilities, they will be predisposed to choose Chinese products rather than western ones.

On The Other Hand

Conflicts between countries do eventually end, which typically leads to an improved trading environment. For instance, during WWII, the western alliance bombed the heck out of Japan, and now they are the US’s staunched ally and one of their biggest trading partners.

We are by now all familiar with the idea that AI and related tools are expected to improve the efficiency of many of the companies that make up the S&P 500, and thus improve EPS. So, even if revenues are below expected, then EPS can still improve. Support for this idea is evidenced by reports on the latest earnings by corporate America. Whilst EPS are improving, to quote; “In aggregate, companies are reporting growth in revenues that are 0.8% above the estimates, however, they are below the 5-year average of 2.0% and below the 10-year average of 1.4%.”

Given that the introduction of AI is a recent phenomenon, it is conceivable that EPS for the S&P 500 will continue to rise for the foreseeable future.

Summary

The longstanding reign of US companies in foreign markets appears to be under threat. Rising geopolitical tensions are making it difficult for them to operate in certain countries.

Meanwhile, China's economic and technological advancements pose a significant challenge. Not only is China developing its own industries, potentially replacing US products, but it's also fostering closer ties with South America through infrastructure and education investments, potentially diminishing US trade influence there.

These shrinking markets for US companies could have negative consequences for both the profits and revenues of S&P 500 companies. If this becomes evident, buying the dip could be a money losing strategy.