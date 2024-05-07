SPY: The Shrinking Market For U.S. Companies

Summary

  • The S&P 500 index fund, SPY, has historically climbed due to factors like rebalancing, mergers, acquisitions, positive economic data, and moderate inflation.
  • Overseas expansion has allowed S&P 500 companies to diversify their income sources and increase profit margins, impacting the value of SPY.
  • Shrinking markets in China, Asia, Russia, the Middle East, and South America pose a threat to US companies and could negatively impact the S&P 500.
Emerging Markets

Ildo Frazao

Preamble

Let me begin by citing the words of Warren Buffett; “In my view, for most people, the best thing to do is own the S&P 500 index fund,” indeed, Berkshire Hathaway owns S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY). After all, SPY is

I have been an active trader for more years than I can remember, During that time I have gained experience in investing in just about everything; commodities, stocks, options, and an occasional flutter with futures contracts. Fortunately, I have had some success, which has enabled me to retire from the 9 – 5.

