Douglas Rissing

Strong Q1 Results

Axon (NASDAQ:AXON), reported its Q1 results, and the company delivered another strong quarter with revenue increasing 34% YoY to $461 million, $20 million above consensus. EPS was also a beat by $0.20. The strong earnings were due to the very strong performance of the cloud segment, which grew 52% YoY to $176 million and the Taser segment, which grew 33% YoY to $179 million.

Axon Q1 Earnings (Seeking Alpha)

The forward-looking indicators were also very strong. The net revenue retention rate (NRR) was 122% during Q1, which indicates revenue growth to continue during the upcoming quarters. Another key growth indicator is ARR, which jumped 50% YoY to $825 million, indicating the high demand for Axon software services (see below)

Forward looking indicators (Axon Shareholder letter)

Six months ago, on November 23, 2023, we started our coverage for Axon and initiated a buy rating as a result of our company analysis (Axon: Flywheel Business Model and Expanding TAM Makes It a Buy). Two months ago, on March 4th, we issued another bullish article called Axon Enterprise: Flywheel Continues to Deliver Strong Results, where we reiterated our buy rating again due to strong Q4 results (see below).

March 04 article (Seeking Alpha)

Once again, we reiterate our buy rating for Axon. The company has a significant long-term upside potential, as it keeps introducing new products, and expanding into new markets. In this article, we will review Axon's Q1 results and update our FY 2025 price target.

Axon Cloud Revenue Accelerates

Axon's cloud and services segment had a very strong quarter and achieved $176 million in revenue (52% YoY). The segment's record revenue was due to high user growth and demand for its premium software tiers related to Axon Evidence, real-time operations, and productivity suite. The adjusted gross margin also increased from 73.8% a year ago to 74.5% driven by a better product mix. (The adjusted gross margin excludes the stock-based compensation expenses)

Cloud and Sensors Segment Q1 results (Axon Shareholder letter)

The cloud and services segment's quarterly revenue trajectory showcases a clear growth trend (see below). After last quarter's revenue deceleration to 44%, the upward trend has resumed again. We expect the revenue to remain at these elevated 50% levels due to high revenue retention rates (122%). The company’s cloud software segment is benefiting from the expanding devices ecosystem, which is sold as cloud-connected bundles. Each new Axon device drives incremental revenue for Axon’s cloud segment, which is very similar to Apple's devices-services business model.

Axon Cloud& Services revenue trajectory (Author)

Sensors segment grew 14.3% YoY to $106 million with strength in Axon body cameras but partially offset by lower Axon fleet deployments due to low seasonality. Sensors adjusted gross margin increased from 38.6% to 46.9% YoY due to favorable product mix.

The sensor segment’s revenue growth trend line looks downwards as the deceleration continued in Q1 (see below). We expect this segment to reverse its revenue momentum as the new Axon Body Workforce cameras will generate significant demand in the commercial space. Axon is establishing partnerships with various industry leaders, and a retail safety partnership was recently announced with Auror.

Axon Sensor segment revenue trajectory (Author)

Strong Taser Segment with VR contribution

Axon's Taser segment accounted for 39% of total sales and generated $179 million revenue, up 33% YoY. Taser sales accelerated due to high demand for the Taser 10 devices. Taser 10 segment is benefiting from increased volumes, cloud connected devices and growing adoption of VR products. Taser 10 ramp up is still ongoing and management expects the strong momentum to continue throughout the year. Taser segment adjusted gross margin decreased from 62.4% to 61.8% YoY due to one-time inventory related items.

Taser segment Q1 results (Axon Shareholder letter)

Taser's quarterly revenue trend is showing an acceleration as Taser 10 is ramping up steadily (see below). Our understanding is that taser sales are supply constrained, so we expect the upward revenue trend to continue as more supply becomes available.

Taser segment revenue trajectory (Author)

It’s encouraging to see the VR contribution to the segment revenue, which means that VR has started to be used for virtual training sessions. We think that Axon’s VR product is another growth potential for the company as it transforms the training experience of the officers. Axon sees AR/VR training as a $3 billion addressable market (see below).

Axon TAM (Axon Q1 Investor Deck)

Gross Margin Decreases due to Stock Based Compensation

One negative aspect of Axon’s Q1 report was the gross margin decline of 310 points to 56.4% due to high stock-based compensation expenses. Company explained this expense as part of its employee inclusivity program, which targets employees with lower incomes (e.g., manufacturing workers).

Operating profit was flat year over year, where higher revenue was offset by increased stock-based compensation expenses.

Axon's AI Product Announcement - Draft One

Axon made another strategic move recently that we think will boost its growth potential and competitive edge. Company announced an AI-based reporting tool for police officers called Draft One. It is a tool that leverages Generative AI and saves police officers significant time and effort. Axon found that police officers spend about 40% of daily their time on reporting, and Draft One tool can save up to half of this unproductive time, which is impressive.

We consider Draft One as another strategic addition to Axon's software portfolio, enhancing its overall value proposition. It will strengthen Axon's competitive position in the market and drive further valuation growth.

Valuation - 2025 Price Target

In our previous article, we provided a 2025 price target of $400 as the stock had reached our price target of $339. We want to revise our valuation as per the Q1 updates. As part of its Q1 earnings, Axon raised its FY 2024 revenue guidance to $1.94 billion - $1.99 billion- (see below)

FY 2024 guidance (Axon Investor presentation)

We listened carefully to the Q1 earnings call and believe that Axon will raise its full-year guidance further during its Q2 earnings. The Axon President hinted this during the Q1 earnings call:

Will Power (Analyst)

I guess, first question really probably for whoever wants to take it, obviously strong mid 30% revenue growth in Q1. If you look at the full year guide while raised, it does imply some deceleration. So just want to get perspective on any level of pull-forward into Q1 versus conservatism for the remainder of the year. Any broader thoughts on that front would be great.

Josh Isner (President)

Yes. Thanks a lot, Will, nice to see you. I'd say, as usual, we like to see more of the year materializing before we get out over our skis on total revenue for the year. And so we're off to a nice start. We see the pipeline very strong. We're excited about what Q2 and beyond will hold. It's also worth noting the year-over-year comp for Q1 is always the easiest comp of the year in terms of Q1 tends to be the slowest revenue quarter. And so yeah, we're just -- it's not -- we don't have any kind of pessimism out there or any reason not to think we're going to have another great year. We'd just like to see that materialize in terms of throughout the year in the sales cycle and we'll certainly update that quarterly as we always do.

We predict that Axon will deliver at least $2.05 billion revenue in 2024 (31% YoY) and $2.6 billion revenue in 2025 (27% YoY). Due to its high growth rate, we value Axon as a SaaS company and assign a forward P/S of 12. This gives us a 2025 price target of $414, implying 30% upside from current levels.

Risks

Axon has different competitors in each of its product segments. In its sensors and camera segment, which is highly competitive. Its top competitors are Motorola Solutions, Reveal Media, Digital Ally, and Utility.

The company doesn't have much competition in its Taser segment other than less lethal alternatives such as rubber bullets, pepper spray, stun guns and laser dazzlers.

In its software segments, company faces variety of competition as the market is very fragmented. Top competitors for its digital evidence management system are IBM, Motorola Solutions, NICE, OpenText, and Oracle.

Conclusion

Axon delivered another strong quarter and exceeded expectations across the board. The company is delivering on its growth strategy and expanding its addressable market through new products and strategic acquisitions.

We believe Axon stock is a long-term investment opportunity and our valuation suggests a 30% upside potential, with a 1-year target price of $414. We reiterate our Buy recommendation for Axon.