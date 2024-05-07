Richard Drury

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) is a young alternative asset manager, which remains relatively undercovered and is only starting to become more widely known in the investment community. I'm heavily invested in the stock with about a 5% position and continue to cover it here on Seeking Alpha. I believe that it is one of the best positioned asset management stocks out there, along with Apollo Global Management (APO), because of its (1) unique business model, (2) an asset allocation strategy which aligns very well with the current macroeconomic environment, and (3) a reasonable valuation.

Last time I covered the stock was in February, following really solid Q4 2023 results. I issued a BUY rating for the stock at $18 per share and made the case for holding on to the investment and not trimming. My thesis was based on an attractive combination of high expected earnings growth of 15-20%, a high and rapidly growing dividend, and a somewhat cheap valuation of 20x forward earnings. That's a trifecta which you don't come across every day.

Since my last article, the stock has traded sideways with an RoR of 2.2%, only slightly above the return of the S&P 500 (SPX) of 1.8% over the same period. More importantly, OWL has reported their Q1 2024 results which have, despite a slowdown in growth, showed a number of positives, including a 28% increase in their dividend. The goal of this article is to update my thesis based on Q1 2024 numbers, with a particular focus on whether the targeted $1 per share dividend by 2025 is achievable and whether the stock remains a BUY.

The business model

First, let's quickly recap two key characteristics that make OWL special because this matters to their growth story, as well as valuation.

Since the IPO, OWL made a bold move to use a completely new (FRE-centric and permanent capital heavy) business model, which none of its peers in the asset management space have tried before. In a nutshell, the business model focuses on generating a highly visible and predictable stream of cash flows, which can then be used to pay high and growing dividends. This is achieved by abandoning performance fees (a.k.a. carry) and focusing solely on fixed management fees. A direct consequence of not charging performance fees is that OWL's average management fee of 1.5% is a quite bit higher than the 1% average of its peer group. Moreover, OWL has a very high portion of permanent capital (80%), which results in steady fee-related earnings. This is crucial because fee-related earnings generally trade at much higher multiples (20-30x) than earnings tied to performance fees (10-15x).

In addition to a great business model, OWL is positioned in the right sectors at the right time. The company has $174 Million in AUM invested in three segments - Credit, GP Strategic Capital (basically Private Equity), and Real Estate. I'm not the biggest fan of their Private Equity exposure, mainly because the strategies are quite opaque, but I like their Real Estate net lease portfolio which was formed by an acquisition of Warren Buffett's favorite REIT - STORE Capital, and I especially like their high exposure to (private) Credit. Private Credit has been hot over the past 24 months and with interest rates still high and the credit market still tight, I expect this segment to do very well over the rest of 2024 and even in 2025.

Is the $1 per share dividend achievable

During the first quarter of the year, OWL posted the 12th consecutive quarter of management fee and fee-related earnings growth and, on a year-over-year basis, fee-related revenues and earnings have increased by a staggering 24% and distributable earnings by an equally impressive 20%.

If we look closer, on a quarter-over-quarter basis, FRE growth is down significantly from a record quarter in Q4. But this doesn't worry me because as evident from the chart below, growth has always been volatile on a QoQ basis.

Earnings growth during the first quarter was underpinned by strong fundraising of $4.7 Billion, of which a large portion ($3 Billion) came from Credit. Notably, withdrawals and redemptions have been low at just 4% of AUM over the past 12 months - half the average redemption level of its peers.

OWL also has substantial embedded AUM growth that is already "locked-in". In particular, there is currently $16.8 Billion in AUM that is not yet accruing fees and corresponds to $240 Million of incremental fees that are likely to be realized in the coming quarters. In addition, there's another $135 Million in incremental annual management fees that OWL should earn upon the listing of the remaining private BDCs over time. Combined, this embedded growth should translate to 20% increase in fee-related earnings relative to 2023 levels.

On top of this, OWL is likely to grow more through new fundraising in their GP Stakes 6 and their 2 non-traded BDCs. Management estimates that this could add an additional $600 Million in fees over the course of this and next year, +60% from 2023 levels.

OWL targets a 90% dividend payout ratio, so to get to a $1 per share dividend in 2025, 2025e earnings would have to stand at $1.11 per share. That's 38% above annualized Q1 2024 results. I previously stated that the $1 target might be a stretch and that the dividend was more likely to reach something like $0.9-0.95 per share. But the further along we move, the more positive I get on OWL actually achieving the goal. Currently, there are 3 things that need to happen for OWL to hit their goal. They need to (1) hit their fundraising goal for non-traded products (CIC, TIC, Oren), (2) hit the $13 Billion fundraising goal for GP Stakes 6, and (3) list one of the two software lending BDCs. They are currently on track for all three and management remains confident that the goal will be hit, especially following the recent 28% dividend increase to $0.72 per share.

Risks

The biggest risk to my thesis is that the company fails to deliver on the promised growth. With a high portion of growth "locked-in", this would likely only happen if new fundraising dried out completely. While possible, this is only likely to happen in a major economic downturn. And since GDP growth remains healthy, there is currently no evidence that such a downturn is likely.

Why OWL is still a BUY

OWL currently pays a 3.9% dividend yield with a forward payout ratio of 90% and trades at 23x forward earnings. I consider that very reasonable for a company that has demonstrated 20%+ growth over the past few years, despite a tough macroeconomic climate, and is expected to grow by 15%+ for the foreseeable future.

Assuming that my forecast materializes, and the dividend increases to $0.9-0.95 per share next year, with earnings somewhere around the $1 per share mark, anyone buying today will have locked in a 5% yield on cost and buy the stock at 18-20x forward earnings.

That's great value, especially when compared to peers such as Blackstone (BX) or Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) which have significantly lower expected growth, yet trade at a more expensive multiple of 28x earnings.

Thanks to their unique business model and macroeconomic tailwinds for their Credit segment, I expect OWL to continue to grow its earnings by 15-20% and potentially hit $25 per share by 2025, up 35% from today. As a result, I reiterate my BUY rating here. Though a lot of upside has been realized as the stock climbed by 80%+ over the past 12 months, I like the risk-reward here and see the risk of a significant drawdown as low.