SteveDF

Elevator Pitch

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) shares are awarded a Hold rating.

My prior October 16, 2023 update drew attention to JHG's capital allocation. I focus on Janus Henderson's most recent quarterly metrics in the current article.

On one hand, JHG achieved a substantial +14% bottom line beat, and it boasts a potential shareholder yield at a high-single digit percentage level. On the other hand, Janus Henderson has experienced net outflows for four consecutive quarters, and the stock's valuations appear to be demanding based on the Price-to-Earnings Growth or PEG metric. A review of Janus Henderson's latest metrics suggests that a change in my rating for the stock from a Buy to a Hold is warranted.

Earnings Beat And Shareholder Capital Return Are The Key Positives

Last week, Janus Henderson announced the company's financial results for the first quarter of this year. I have a favorable opinion of JHG's bottom line performance and shareholder capital return for the latest quarter.

Janus Henderson's normalized earnings per share or EPS grew by +29% YoY from $0.55 for the first quarter of 2023 to $0.71 for the most recent quarter. The company's actual Q1 2024 non-GAAP adjusted EPS beat the sell side analysts' consensus bottom line forecast of $0.62 by a significant +14%.

JHG's first quarter top line was largely consistent (marginal -0.8% miss) with the market's expectations. Therefore, lower-than-expected costs were likely to have been the critical factor driving the company's Q1 earnings beat. Specifically, Janus Henderson's general, administrative and occupancy costs decreased by -22% YoY to $68.6 million in Q1 2024. The company noted at its Q1 2024 results briefing that its bottom line expansion for the latest quarter was boosted by "expense management and increased productivity."

Apart from its above-expectations earnings, sustained shareholder capital return was another key positive for Janus Henderson.

JHG maintained its quarterly dividend distribution per share of $0.39 in Q1 2024. More importantly, the company bought back its own shares for two consecutive quarters in the final quarter of 2023 and the first quarter of this year. As a comparison, Janus Henderson didn't engage in any buybacks for the Q3 2022 to Q3 2023 time frame.

Specifically, Janus Henderson spent $61.9 million and $81.3 million on share repurchases for Q4 2023 and Q1 2024, respectively. Having completed its prior $150 million share buyback program in April 2024, JHG initiated a new $150 million share repurchase plan that expires in April next year.

Janus Henderson's consensus next twelve months' dividend yield is 4.9% as per S&P Capital IQ data. Assuming that JHG completes the new $150 million buyback plan within the next 12 months, this will translate into a buyback yield of 2.8%. In other words, the stock's forward shareholder yield (dividends and buybacks divided by market capitalization) could be as high as 7.7%.

In summary, there were favorable read-throughs from JHG's metrics pertaining to capital return and earnings growth.

But There Are Concerns Regarding Outflows And Valuations

My view of JHG's fund flows and valuation metrics is negative.

As indicated in the company's Q1 2024 results presentation slides, Janus Henderson witnessed net outflows for four straight quarters running between the second quarter of last year and the first quarter of this year.

JHG's net outflows worsened from -$0.5 billion in Q2 2023 and -$2.6 billion in Q3 2023 to -$3.1 billion and -$3.0 billion for Q4 2023 and Q1 2024, respectively. At the company's first quarter earnings call, Janus Henderson explained that its "institutional net flows were impacted by a few larger redemptions" for the recent quarter.

Looking forward, JHG stressed at its recent quarterly earnings briefing that it will "take us time to rebuild that full (institutional) pipeline to something where we can be consistent and delivering on an overall basis." Specifically, the company estimated that this process could take as long as a year to a year-and-a-half. In other words, Janus Henderson is less likely to record net inflows in a sustainable manner anytime soon.

On the other hand, Janus Henderson's valuations have become more demanding.

JHG's share price has gone up by +40% (source: Seeking Alpha price data) following my mid-October 2023 write-up. Janus Henderson is currently trading at an unappealing Price-to-Earnings Growth or PEG metric of 1.9 times. The PEG valuation multiple for JHG is calculated based on its consensus next twelve months' normalized P/E ratio of 11.6 times and the consensus FY 2023-2025 normalized EPS CAGR estimate of +6.2% (source: S&P Capital IQ).

Continued net outflows and unattractive valuations are my key concerns for Janus Henderson.

Final Thoughts

There are mixed read-throughs from my assessment of JHG's recent metrics, which points to a Neutral or Hold rating for the name. The company's shareholder capital return and earnings expansion metrics are favorable in my opinion. But I have an unfavorable view of its PEG and fund flows metrics.