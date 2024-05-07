DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (DV) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.48K Followers

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 7, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Tejal Engman - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
Mark Zagorski - Chief Executive Officer
Nicola Allais - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Matt Swanson - RBC Capital Markets
Andrew Boone - JMP Securities
Arjun Bhatia - William Blair
Tim Nollen - Macquarie
Eric Sheridan - Goldman Sachs
Omar Dessouky - Bank of America
Michael Graham - Canaccord
Mark Kelley - Stifel
Justin Patterson - KeyBanc Capital Markets
Matthew Cost - Morgan Stanley
Robert Zeller - Truist Securities
Vasily Karasyov - Cannonball Research
Robert Coolbrith - Wells Fargo

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the DoubleVerify First Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Tejal Engman, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.

Tejal Engman

Good afternoon, and welcome to DoubleVerify's first quarter 2024 earnings conference call. With us today are Mark Zagorski, CEO, and Nicola Allais, CFO. Today’s press release and this call may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties, and changes, and reflect our current expectations and information currently available to us, and our actual results could differ materially. For more information, please refer to the risk factors in our recent SEC filings, including our Form 10-Q and our annual report or Form 10-K.

In addition, our discussion today will include references to certain supplemental non-GAAP financial measures and should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, our GAAP results. Reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures are available in today’s earnings press release, which is available on our

Recommended For You

About DV Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DV

Trending Analysis

Trending News