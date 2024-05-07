Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc (RYTM) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) Q1 2024 Results Conference Call May 7, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

David Connolly - Executive Director, IR and Corporate Communications
David Meeker - Chairman, President, and CEO
Jennifer Lee - Executive Vice President, Head of North America
Yann Mazabraud - Executive Vice President, Head of International
Hunter Smith - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Derek Archila - Wells Fargo
Jeff Hung - Morgan Stanley
Dae Gon Ha - Stifel
Phil Nadeau - TD Cowen
Corinne Johnson - Goldman Sachs
Joseph Stringer - Needham & Company
Michael Higgins - Ladenburg Thalmann
Whitney Ijem - Canaccord Genuity

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. After the speaker's presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would like now to turn the conference over to your first speaker today, David Connolly, Executive Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications. Please go ahead.

David Connolly

Thank you, Stephen. I'm Dave Connolly here at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals. For those of you participating on the conference call, our slides can be accessed and controlled by going to the Investors section on the Investors page of our website, ir.rhythmtx.com.

This morning, we issued a press release that provides our first quarter 2024 financial results and a business update, and that is available on our website. As listed on Slide 2 is our agenda. Here with me today in Boston are David Meeker, Chair, Chief Executive Officer and President; Jennifer Lee, Executive Vice President, Head of North America; Hunter Smith, our Chief Financial Officer; and Yann Mazabraud, Executive Vice President, Head of International is on the line joining us from Europe.

