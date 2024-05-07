INNOVATE Corp. (VATE) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2024 10:12 PM ETINNOVATE Corp. (VATE) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.48K Followers

INNOVATE Corp. (NYSE:VATE) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 7, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Paul Voigt – Interim Chief Executive Officer
Mike Sena – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to INNOVATE Corp.’s First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. After the prepared remarks and presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference call over to Neel Sikka with Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Company Representative

Good afternoon. Thank you for being with us to review INNOVATE’s first quarter 2024 earnings results. We are joined today by Paul Voigt, INNOVATE’s Interim CEO, and Mike Sena, INNOVATE’s CFO. We have posted our earnings release and our slide presentation on our website at innovatecorp.com. We will begin our call with prepared remarks to be followed by a Q&A session. This call is also being simulcast and will be archived on our website.

During this call, management may make certain statements and assumptions, which are not historical facts, will be forward-looking, and are being made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any such forward-looking statements involve risks, assumptions and uncertainties and are subject to certain assumptions and risk factors that could cause INNOVATE’s actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

The risk factors that could cause these differences are more fully discussed in the cautionary statement that is included in our earnings release and the slide presentation and further detailed in our 10-K and other filings with the SEC. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this conference call are only made as of the date of this call and as stated in our SEC

Recommended For You

About VATE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on VATE

Trending Analysis

Trending News