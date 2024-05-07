ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (ARC) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 7, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

David Stickney - VP, IR
Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar - Chairman and CEO
Dilantha Wijesuriya - President and COO
Jorge Avalos - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Gregory Burns - Sidoti Company
Glenn Primack - Lisa Investment Group
Robert Maltbie - Singular Research

Operator

Thank you for standing by. My name is Pam, and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I'd like to welcome everyone to the Q1 2024 ARC Document Solutions Earnings Report. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

I'd now like to turn the conference over to David Stickney, Vice President of Investor Relations. You may begin.

David Stickney

Thank you, Pam, and welcome, everyone. On the call with me today are Suri Suriyakumar, our CEO and Chairman; our President and Chief Operating Officer, Dilo Wijesuriya; and Jorge Avalos, our Chief Financial Officer. Our first quarter results for 2024 were publicized earlier today in a press release. The press release and other company materials are available from our Investor Relations pages on ARC Document Solutions website at ir.e-arc.com.

Please note that today's call will contain forward-looking statements, and are only predictions based on information as of today, May 7, 2024. And actual results may differ materially as a result of risks and uncertainties that we highlight in our quarterly and annual SEC filings. Any non-GAAP measures discussed today are reconciled in our press release and Form 8-K filing.

I'll turn the call over to our Chairman and CEO, Suri Suriyakumar. Suri?

Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar

Thank you, David.

I'm happy to report that our business transformation remains on track with nearly 3% increase in overall sales in the first quarter, along with an increase in earnings per share. We think the year is off to a good

