Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 7, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Christine Chen - Head of IR
RJ Sheedy - President and CEO
Lindsay Gray - Interim CFO and SVP, Accounting

Conference Call Participants

Robby Ohmes - Bank of America
Krisztina Katai - Deutsche Bank
Oliver Chen - TD Cowen
Mark Carden - UBS
Corey Tarlowe - Jefferies
Joe Feldman - Telsey Advisory
John Heinbockel - Guggenheim
Jeremy Hamblin - Craig-Hallum
Leah Jordan - Goldman Sachs

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Grocery Outlet First Quarter 2024 Earnings Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Christine Chen, VP of Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.

Christine Chen

Good afternoon and welcome to Grocery Outlet call to discuss financial results for the first quarter for the period ending March 30, 2024. Speaking from management on today's call will be RJ Sheedy, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Lindsay Gray, Interim Chief Financial Officer and SVP of Accounting. Following prepared remarks from RJ and Lindsay, we will open the call for questions. Please note that this conference call is being webcast live and a recording will be available via telephone playback on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website.

Participants on this call may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements that address future operating, financial, or business performance or the Company's strategies or expectations are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements. Description of these factors can be found in this

