JamesBrey

Introduction

It's no secret that Business Development Companies have done well over the last two years; seeing their share prices move upward as a result of higher interest rates and their predominantly floating rate portfolios. At the same time, however, some have seen their lenders face financial distress as a result of those same higher interest rates, making the macro environment a double-edged sword for BDCs.

As a shareholder, I've kept a close eye on the sector, cautious of those with a rise in non-accruals, PIK income, and shaky portfolio credit quality. One BDC in particular that surprised me a bit and has held up well is Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS). In this article, I discuss the BDC's latest earnings, fundamentals, and explain why FDUS is the perfect BDC to add on a pullback.

Previous Thesis

Although I'm a fan of the sector and think BDCs make great long-term investments, I still remain skeptical and aware of the challenges many of them have faced as a result of higher interest rates. And while many have rewarded their shareholders with specials, supplementals and also price appreciation, some have fundamentally started to show cracks.

Moreover, as a conservative dividend investor, my main goal is to collect income from stable investments that can pay me for the foreseeable future, and not just to collect a high yield for a few quarters and then falter. That's why during my previous thesis: Fidus Investment: Great Long-Term Holding For Income Investors? I rated them a hold as I wanted to see more from the company, at least a full-year of operations. Since then, the share price is up slightly around 2%.

I liked what I saw from the BDC as they reminded me of one of the favorite BDCs and core holding, Capital Southwest, as both have shareholder friendly management. Furthermore, the company showed strong dividend growth over the past 3 years at 43.33%, beating out CSWC's 39.02%. The company showed strong fundamentals through 3 quarters and during their Q4 earnings they delivered another solid earnings report to close out the fiscal year.

Solid Growth Year-Over-Year

During their Q1 earnings on May 3rd, Fidus Investment delivered another solid quarter to start the year. Net investment income of $18.1 million declined slightly from $18.8 million on a sequential basis. On a per share basis, this was down $0.01 from $0.60 from the prior quarter. Total investment income also declined slightly to $34.65 million, down 4.5% from $36.3 million.

Although Nll and Tll declined quarter-over-quarter, both increased from $14.9 million and $29.06 million, respectively. So, despite a challenging year for borrowers, FDUS saw some nice double-digit growth year-over-year.

Nll (In Millions) $14.9 $18.1 Tll (In Millions) $29.06 $34.65 Click to enlarge

Growing Portfolio

FDUS' growth can likely be attributed to their continuing investments to grow their portfolio companies. At the end of the quarter, their portfolio's total value crossed the $1 billion mark at $1.05 billion. This was up from $957.9 million in the prior quarter and $926.9 million since my last article back in January. Their total portfolio companies stood at 87, up from 80 over the past 4 months.

FDUS investor presentation

During the quarter, originations were $145.9 million, nearly the amount invested during the first half of 2023, which is impressive considering the macro environment. And this growth will likely contribute to further Nll & Tll growth in the coming quarters.

Additionally, most of this, nearly $95 million, was invested in 7 new portfolio companies while the rest in add-ons. First-liens accounted for most of these at 69% and increased from 67.3% during the third quarter, giving FDUS a more defensively-positioned portfolio. This puts them in a stronger position to navigate any economic downturns, such as a recession, in the foreseeable future.

Low Leveraged Balance Sheet

Another fundamentally strong metric about FDUS is their low-leveraged balance sheet. At quarter's end, their debt-to-equity ratio was just 0.8x. This is in comparison to peer Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) whose leverage stood at 1.11x during their last quarter. This is even lower than their largest peer, Ares Capital's (ARCC) 0.99x, a testament to their balance sheet strength.

Furthermore, FDUS's liquidity levels were strong, at $119 million in cash and $100 million available on the revolver. They increased their liquidity by issuing shares above their share NAV price of $19.36 at an average of $19.79. They also have no debt maturities until 2026, giving the BDC financial flexibility to continue allocating capital to make new investments or add-on existing portfolio companies.

FDUS investor presentation

Risks From A Rise In PIK and NAV Decline

One contributing factor to Fidus Investment's growth in their financials was a rise in PIK income along with higher interest income and investment activity. Although, they've managed to keep control of their non-accruals, with these accounting for under 1% of the total portfolio.

But many BDCs like many FSK KKR Capital (FSK) and GSBD have seen rises in their non-accruals. FSK's rose to 2.6% at fair value, while Goldman Sachs BDC's stood at 2.3%. FDUS' NAV on a per share basis also saw a decline quarter-over-quarter, slightly by down from $19.37 in Q4. However, this grew more than 3% to $608.3 million from $589.5 million.

As the high interest rate environment will likely continue, rises in PIK income is something investors should keep a close eye on, along with non-accruals. And if the economy manages to fall into a recession like some are predicting, this could further increase in the foreseeable future, impacting FDUS' financials going forward.

Dividend Coverage

Fidus has been very generous to shareholders over the past year, paying out a total of $1.66 in regular dividends, $0.82 in supplementals, and $0.40 in specials for a total of $2.88. Although this was higher than adjusted Nll of $2.56 for the full-year, giving them a payout ratio over 100%, this comfortably covered the base dividend of $0.43. Additionally, they've raised the dividend almost 19.5% since 2022.

For BDCs, it's fairly easy to elect not to pay a special or supplemental dividend should they see financial stress. Moreover, after interest rates are significantly lower in the near to medium term, many are likely to eliminate these altogether. But for now, investors should enjoy these as I don't see this happening for the next 6-12 months.

Furthermore, FDUS had spillover income of approximately $1.29 and issued an additional supplemental of $0.16 payable at the end of next month, equaling 100% of adjusted Nll. So the BDC has ample liquidity to cover its dividend and additional payouts.

And as previously mentioned, I expect these to continue for the foreseeable future. Moreover, I expect FDUS to continue to safely cover its base dividend when interest rates do decline, however, because of the likelihood of eliminating the specials & supplementals, the share price could decline, giving them a double-digit yield.

Valuation

Although Fidus Investment is externally managed, they have operated like an internally-managed BDC, rewarding shareholders with specials and supplementals as a result of higher interest income. This is also one reason their share price has climbed more than 14% in the past year and nearly 6% in the last 6 months. ARCC, another externally-managed BDC, is up slightly less at roughly 13%, which I think can be attributed to their fiscal conservatism.

Seeking Alpha

Additionally, at their current price of roughly $20 a share, FDUS offers little upside to their price target of $21 and could see a share price similar to pre-rate hikes when they were trading less than $17 in early 2022.

Although their fundamentals are solid and the BDC has shown strong growth on an annualized basis, I think the stock is a hold at the current price and investors should consider adding on a pullback. Furthermore, the stock trades at a premium, higher than its 3-yr average discount to NAV of -1.37%.

But this is no slight on the BDC, as I do consider them a quality income investment. Although, due to their rises in PIK income and the higher likelihood of a recession, I continue to rate them a hold.

Seeking Alpha

Conclusion

Fidus Investment is a BDC that I've covered previously here on Seeking Alpha, and although I think they are a high-quality BDC, investors should wait for a pullback. Furthermore, the BDC is externally managed, and although they've rewarded shareholders as a result of higher interest income, this will likely slow down as interest rates decline, causing their share price to (decline) as well.

However, current shareholders get rewarded with a growing dividend along with specials & supplementals that are well-covered with Nll and spillover income. Additionally, FDUS' low-leveraged balance sheet also gives them the financial flexibility to pay out extra income and continue growing its portfolio. But due to the current valuation and potential slowdown in the economy, I continue to rate Fidus a hold.